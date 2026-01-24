The joy of the annual Maharaj No Mela festival turned into a terrifying nightmare in India, after a dragon-shaped amusement park ride collapsed, leaving children in critical condition amid the panic and shock of their parents.

Local police reported that 14 children were injured to varying degrees after falling from the swing ride known as the "Columbus Swing," which collided with a nearby wall while in operation.



Local reports indicated that two girls were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the other children suffered from fractures, bruises, and cuts. Videos circulating showed parents rushing to rescue their children, while some kids remained suspended in the air, unable to move.

Officer Neha Meena from the district police confirmed that initial investigations suggest the swing was dangerously overcrowded, possibly exceeding the allowed capacity, while the ride's structure will undergo a thorough examination to ensure the safety of the materials used and the quality of manufacturing.

One eyewitness stated: "The ride looked worn out and unstable even before the incident, and no inspection was conducted before it was operated."

The judicial investigation continues with the participation of a team of engineers and police officers to uncover the true cause behind this sudden collapse, amid calls to enhance safety standards at future festivals.