تحولت فرحة مهرجان ماهاراج نو ميلو السنوي إلى كابوس مروع في الهند، بعدما انهارت لعبة ملاهٍ دوّارة، تاركة الأطفال في حالة صحية حرجة وسط هلع وصدمة الأهالي.

وأعلنت الشرطة المحلية إصابة 14 طفلاً بدرجات متفاوتة إثر سقوطهم من الأرجوحة الدوارة المعروفة باسم «كولومبوس سوينغ»، التي ارتطمت بجدار قريب أثناء تشغيلها.

وأفادت تقارير محلية بأن فتاتين نُقلتا إلى المستشفى بإصابات حرجة، فيما عانى باقي الأطفال من كسور وكدمات وجروح. وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة الآباء يندفعون لإنقاذ أبنائهم، بينما بقي بعض الأطفال معلقين في الهواء عاجزين عن الحركة.

وأكد الضابط نيها مينا من شرطة المقاطعة أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الأرجوحة كانت مكتظة بشكل خطير، وربما تجاوزت الطاقة الاستيعابية المسموح بها، فيما سيخضع هيكل اللعبة لفحص دقيق للتأكد من سلامة المواد المستخدمة وجودة التصنيع.

وقال أحد شهود العيان: «كانت الأرجوحة تبدو مهترئة وغير مستقرة حتى قبل الحادثة، ولم يجرِ أي فحص قبل تشغيلها».

ويستمر التحقيق القضائي بمشاركة فريق من المهندسين وضباط الشرطة لكشف السبب الحقيقي وراء هذا الانهيار المفاجئ، وسط دعوات لتعزيز معايير السلامة في المهرجانات المستقبلية.