أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية إلغاء أكثر من 8 آلاف رحلة جوية كان من المقرر تسييرها مطلع الأسبوع، مع اقتراب عاصفة شتوية كبرى يُتوقع أن تؤثر في مساحات واسعة من البلاد، متسببة في انقطاعات محتملة للتيار الكهربائي وتعطّل الطرق السريعة الرئيسة.

ويواجه نحو 140 مليون شخص تحذيرات من عاصفة شتوية تمتد من نيومكسيكو إلى نيو إنجلاند، وحذرت خدمة الطقس الوطنية من تساقط كثيف وواسع النطاق للثلوج، إلى جانب تشكّل شريط من الجليد الخطير يمتد من شرق تكساس إلى نورث كارولاينا.