U.S. authorities announced the cancellation of more than 8,000 flights that were scheduled to operate at the beginning of the week, as a major winter storm approaches, expected to impact large areas of the country, potentially causing power outages and disrupting major highways.

About 140 million people are facing winter storm warnings stretching from New Mexico to New England, and the National Weather Service warned of heavy and widespread snowfall, along with the formation of a dangerous ice band extending from East Texas to North Carolina.