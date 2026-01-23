يترقّب ملايين المسلمين حول العالم حلول شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 2026، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة عن عدد ساعات الصيام هذا العام، خصوصاً بعد سنوات من الصيام الطويل خلال فصل الصيف.

وبحسب التقديرات الفلكية، يُتوقع أن يبدأ شهر رمضان يوم الخميس 19 فبراير، على أن يحل عيد الفطر يوم الجمعة 20 مارس، وذلك وفقًا لتحري رؤية الهلال في الدول الإسلامية.

رمضان 2026.. صيام معتدل وأجواء مريحة

تشير الحسابات إلى أن ساعات الصيام في معظم الدول العربية ستتراوح بين 12 و13 ساعة يوميًا، ما يجعل رمضان 2026 من أكثر مواسم الصيام اعتدالًا خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.

ويعود ذلك إلى تزامن الشهر الفضيل مع نهاية فصل الشتاء وبداية الربيع، حيث تكون ساعات النهار أقصر، والطقس أكثر لطفًا مقارنة برمضان الصيفي.

ومع تقدم أيام الشهر، تزداد ساعات الصيام تدريجيًا بفارق دقائق بسيطة، لتكون الأيام الأخيرة أطول قليلًا من بدايته.

وتختلف مدة الصيام من بلد لآخر تبعًا للموقع الجغرافي وخطوط العرض، فالدول القريبة من خط الاستواء تتمتع بساعات نهار شبه ثابتة طوال العام، بينما تشهد الدول الواقعة شمالًا أو جنوبًا فروقًا أكبر بين الفصول.

وفي غالبية العالم العربي، من المتوقع أن يبدأ الصيام بنحو 12 ساعة و40 دقيقة، ليصل إلى قرابة 13 ساعة مع نهاية الشهر.

أين أطول ساعات الصيام؟

وفي خارج العالم العربي، تزداد ساعات الصيام كلما اتجهنا شمالًا.

ففي الولايات المتحدة، يبدأ الصيام في نيويورك بحوالي 12 ساعة ونصف، ويتجاوز 13 ساعة مع نهاية الشهر.

أما في أوروبا، خصوصًا في بريطانيا وألمانيا ودول إسكندنافيا، فيكون الصيام أطول نسبيًا بسبب ارتفاع خطوط العرض، لكنه يظل أقل قسوة مقارنة بسنوات سابقة.

وفي مناطق أقصى الشمال مثل شمال روسيا وغرينلاند وآيسلندا، واجه المسلمون في أعوام ماضية صيامًا تجاوز 16 ساعة أو أيامًا قصيرة جدًا، ما يدفعهم إلى اتباع توقيت أقرب مدينة معتدلة أو اعتماد توقيت مكة المكرمة.

ويحمل رمضان 2026 وعوداً بصيام متوازن ومريح لغالبية المسلمين حول العالم، سواء من حيث عدد ساعات الصيام أو درجات الحرارة المعتدلة، ما يجعله من أكثر مواسم رمضان راحة على المستوى الجسدي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.