يترقّب ملايين المسلمين حول العالم حلول شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 2026، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة عن عدد ساعات الصيام هذا العام، خصوصاً بعد سنوات من الصيام الطويل خلال فصل الصيف.
وبحسب التقديرات الفلكية، يُتوقع أن يبدأ شهر رمضان يوم الخميس 19 فبراير، على أن يحل عيد الفطر يوم الجمعة 20 مارس، وذلك وفقًا لتحري رؤية الهلال في الدول الإسلامية.
رمضان 2026.. صيام معتدل وأجواء مريحة
تشير الحسابات إلى أن ساعات الصيام في معظم الدول العربية ستتراوح بين 12 و13 ساعة يوميًا، ما يجعل رمضان 2026 من أكثر مواسم الصيام اعتدالًا خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.
ويعود ذلك إلى تزامن الشهر الفضيل مع نهاية فصل الشتاء وبداية الربيع، حيث تكون ساعات النهار أقصر، والطقس أكثر لطفًا مقارنة برمضان الصيفي.
ومع تقدم أيام الشهر، تزداد ساعات الصيام تدريجيًا بفارق دقائق بسيطة، لتكون الأيام الأخيرة أطول قليلًا من بدايته.
وتختلف مدة الصيام من بلد لآخر تبعًا للموقع الجغرافي وخطوط العرض، فالدول القريبة من خط الاستواء تتمتع بساعات نهار شبه ثابتة طوال العام، بينما تشهد الدول الواقعة شمالًا أو جنوبًا فروقًا أكبر بين الفصول.
وفي غالبية العالم العربي، من المتوقع أن يبدأ الصيام بنحو 12 ساعة و40 دقيقة، ليصل إلى قرابة 13 ساعة مع نهاية الشهر.
أين أطول ساعات الصيام؟
وفي خارج العالم العربي، تزداد ساعات الصيام كلما اتجهنا شمالًا.
ففي الولايات المتحدة، يبدأ الصيام في نيويورك بحوالي 12 ساعة ونصف، ويتجاوز 13 ساعة مع نهاية الشهر.
أما في أوروبا، خصوصًا في بريطانيا وألمانيا ودول إسكندنافيا، فيكون الصيام أطول نسبيًا بسبب ارتفاع خطوط العرض، لكنه يظل أقل قسوة مقارنة بسنوات سابقة.
وفي مناطق أقصى الشمال مثل شمال روسيا وغرينلاند وآيسلندا، واجه المسلمون في أعوام ماضية صيامًا تجاوز 16 ساعة أو أيامًا قصيرة جدًا، ما يدفعهم إلى اتباع توقيت أقرب مدينة معتدلة أو اعتماد توقيت مكة المكرمة.
ويحمل رمضان 2026 وعوداً بصيام متوازن ومريح لغالبية المسلمين حول العالم، سواء من حيث عدد ساعات الصيام أو درجات الحرارة المعتدلة، ما يجعله من أكثر مواسم رمضان راحة على المستوى الجسدي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
Millions of Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan in 2026, amidst increasing questions about the number of fasting hours this year, especially after years of long fasting during the summer.
According to astronomical estimates, Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, with Eid al-Fitr occurring on Friday, March 20, based on the sighting of the crescent moon in Islamic countries.
Ramadan 2026.. Moderate Fasting and Comfortable Atmosphere
Calculations indicate that the fasting hours in most Arab countries will range between 12 and 13 hours daily, making Ramadan 2026 one of the most moderate fasting seasons in recent years.
This is due to the coincidence of the holy month with the end of winter and the beginning of spring, when daylight hours are shorter and the weather is milder compared to summer Ramadan.
As the days of the month progress, the fasting hours gradually increase by a few minutes, making the last days slightly longer than the beginning.
The duration of fasting varies from country to country depending on geographical location and latitude, as countries near the equator enjoy nearly constant daylight hours throughout the year, while countries located further north or south experience greater differences between the seasons.
In most of the Arab world, fasting is expected to begin at around 12 hours and 40 minutes, reaching nearly 13 hours by the end of the month.
Where Are the Longest Fasting Hours?
Outside the Arab world, fasting hours increase as we move northward.
In the United States, fasting in New York begins at about 12 and a half hours, exceeding 13 hours by the end of the month.
In Europe, especially in Britain, Germany, and Scandinavian countries, fasting is relatively longer due to higher latitudes, but it remains less harsh compared to previous years.
In the far northern regions, such as northern Russia, Greenland, and Iceland, Muslims have faced fasting periods exceeding 16 hours or very short days in previous years, prompting them to follow the timing of the nearest moderate city or adopt the timing of Mecca.
Ramadan 2026 promises balanced and comfortable fasting for the majority of Muslims around the world, both in terms of the number of fasting hours and moderate temperatures, making it one of the most physically comfortable Ramadan seasons in recent years.