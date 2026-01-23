Health and dermatology experts have warned against ignoring changes that may occur in the nails of the hands and feet, emphasizing that certain transformations in the color or shape of the nails could be an early indicator of serious health issues, some of which may pose a life-threatening risk. Specialists explained that some changes may be harmless, but certain colors require immediate consultation with a doctor, especially a certified dermatologist. The American Academy of Dermatology stated: "Have you noticed any changes in your nails recently? Changes in color, texture, or shape may be trivial, but they could also be a sign of an underlying disease in the body." They added: "If you notice any of the following changes in your fingernails or toenails, it may be time to visit a specialist."

Nail colors that warrant attention

White nails: The academy indicates that white nails may be a sign of liver diseases or diabetes, with increased risk if liver cirrhosis is present, which is the most advanced stage of liver diseases. Although the appearance of white may be associated with aging, a medical examination remains essential.

Nails that are half pink and half white: This pattern may indicate kidney disease, where the upper part of the nail appears white, while the lower part is pink or reddish-brown.

Yellow nails: Doctors warn that yellowing of the nails may be a sign of lung diseases, and it is associated with disorders of the circulatory or lymphatic systems. According to the Cleveland Clinic, dysfunction of these systems may lead to fluid accumulation under the skin, changing the color of the nails to yellow. However, yellowing may also result from a fungal infection or smoking.

Dark red half-moons: The appearance of dark red half-moons at the base of the nails indicates the possibility of several diseases, including: lupus, heart diseases, alopecia, arthritis, and dermatomyositis. Doctors recommend consulting a physician immediately upon noticing this change.

Dark line under the nail: The American Academy warned that the appearance of a new or changing dark line under the nail may be an indicator of melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. The British health system also emphasized the importance of consulting a general practitioner if this line appears without prior injury.

Other colors not to be ignored

Blue nails: May indicate a lack of oxygen in the blood.

Pale nails: May be a sign of anemia.

Blue half-moons: May indicate poisoning.

Experts stressed that nails are not just a cosmetic element, but a true reflection of the body's health, and regular monitoring may help in the early detection of serious diseases.