حذّر خبراء في الصحة والأمراض الجلدية من تجاهل التغيرات التي قد تطرأ على أظافر اليدين والقدمين، مؤكدين أن بعض التحولات في لون الأظافر أو شكلها قد تكون مؤشراً مبكراً على مشكلات صحية خطيرة، قد يصل بعضها إلى حد تهديد الحياة. وأوضح مختصون أن بعض التغيرات قد تكون غير ضارة، إلا أن ألواناً معينة تستوجب مراجعة الطبيب فوراً، خصوصاً طبيب الأمراض الجلدية المعتمد. وقالت الأكاديمية الأمريكية للأمراض الجلدية: «هل لاحظت، أخيراً، أي تغيّر في أظافرك؟ إن تغيّر اللون أو الملمس أو الشكل قد يكون أمراً بسيطاً، لكنه قد يكون أيضاً علامة على وجود مرض في الجسم.» وأضافت: «إذا لاحظت أيّاً من التغيرات التالية في أظافر اليدين أو القدمين، فقد حان الوقت لزيارة طبيب مختص».

ألوان أظافر تستدعي الانتباه

الأظافر البيضاء: تشير الأكاديمية إلى أن الأظافر البيضاء قد تكون علامة على الإصابة بأمراض الكبد أو مرض السكري، وتزداد الخطورة في حال وجود تليف كبدي، وهو المرحلة الأكثر تقدماً من أمراض الكبد. ورغم أن ظهور اللون الأبيض قد يكون مرتبطاً بالتقدم في العمر، إلا أن الفحص الطبي يظل ضرورياً.

أظافر نصفها وردي ونصفها أبيض: قد يدل هذا النمط على الإصابة بأمراض الكلى، حيث يظهر الجزء العلوي من الظفر أبيض اللون، بينما يكون الجزء السفلي وردياً أو مائلاً للبني المحمر.

الأظافر الصفراء: يحذّر الأطباء من أن اصفرار الأظافر قد يكون علامة على أمراض الرئة، ويرتبط ذلك باضطرابات في الجهاز الدوري أو اللمفاوي. ووفقاً لمستشفى كليفلاند، فإن خلل هذه الأجهزة قد يؤدي إلى تجمع السوائل تحت الجلد، ما يغيّر لون الأظافر إلى الأصفر. مع ذلك، قد يكون الاصفرار ناتجاً أيضاً عن عدوى فطرية أو التدخين.

أنصاف الأقمار الحمراء الداكنة: يشير ظهور أنصاف أقمار حمراء قاتمة عند قاعدة الأظافر إلى احتمالية الإصابة بأمراض عدة، منها: الذئبة الحمراء، أمراض القلب، الثعلبة، التهاب المفاصل، والتهاب الجلد والعضلات. وينصح الأطباء بمراجعة الطبيب فور ملاحظة هذا التغير.

خط داكن تحت الظفر: حذّرت الأكاديمية الأمريكية من أن ظهور خط داكن جديد أو متغير تحت الظفر قد يكون مؤشراً على سرطان الجلد من نوع الميلانوما، وهو أخطر أنواع سرطانات الجلد، كما أكد النظام الصحي البريطاني ضرورة مراجعة الطبيب العام إذا ظهر هذا الخط دون التعرض لإصابة سابقة.

ألوان أخرى لا يجب تجاهلها

الأظافر الزرقاء: قد تشير إلى نقص الأكسجين في الدم.

الأظافر الشاحبة: قد تكون علامة على فقر الدم.

أنصاف أقمار زرقاء: قد تدل على التسمم.

وشدد الخبراء على أن الأظافر ليست مجرد عنصر جمالي، بل مرآة حقيقية لصحة الجسم، ومراقبتها بانتظام قد تساعد في الكشف المبكر عن أمراض خطيرة.