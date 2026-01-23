حذّر خبراء في الصحة والأمراض الجلدية من تجاهل التغيرات التي قد تطرأ على أظافر اليدين والقدمين، مؤكدين أن بعض التحولات في لون الأظافر أو شكلها قد تكون مؤشراً مبكراً على مشكلات صحية خطيرة، قد يصل بعضها إلى حد تهديد الحياة. وأوضح مختصون أن بعض التغيرات قد تكون غير ضارة، إلا أن ألواناً معينة تستوجب مراجعة الطبيب فوراً، خصوصاً طبيب الأمراض الجلدية المعتمد. وقالت الأكاديمية الأمريكية للأمراض الجلدية: «هل لاحظت، أخيراً، أي تغيّر في أظافرك؟ إن تغيّر اللون أو الملمس أو الشكل قد يكون أمراً بسيطاً، لكنه قد يكون أيضاً علامة على وجود مرض في الجسم.» وأضافت: «إذا لاحظت أيّاً من التغيرات التالية في أظافر اليدين أو القدمين، فقد حان الوقت لزيارة طبيب مختص».
ألوان أظافر تستدعي الانتباه
الأظافر البيضاء: تشير الأكاديمية إلى أن الأظافر البيضاء قد تكون علامة على الإصابة بأمراض الكبد أو مرض السكري، وتزداد الخطورة في حال وجود تليف كبدي، وهو المرحلة الأكثر تقدماً من أمراض الكبد. ورغم أن ظهور اللون الأبيض قد يكون مرتبطاً بالتقدم في العمر، إلا أن الفحص الطبي يظل ضرورياً.
أظافر نصفها وردي ونصفها أبيض: قد يدل هذا النمط على الإصابة بأمراض الكلى، حيث يظهر الجزء العلوي من الظفر أبيض اللون، بينما يكون الجزء السفلي وردياً أو مائلاً للبني المحمر.
الأظافر الصفراء: يحذّر الأطباء من أن اصفرار الأظافر قد يكون علامة على أمراض الرئة، ويرتبط ذلك باضطرابات في الجهاز الدوري أو اللمفاوي. ووفقاً لمستشفى كليفلاند، فإن خلل هذه الأجهزة قد يؤدي إلى تجمع السوائل تحت الجلد، ما يغيّر لون الأظافر إلى الأصفر. مع ذلك، قد يكون الاصفرار ناتجاً أيضاً عن عدوى فطرية أو التدخين.
أنصاف الأقمار الحمراء الداكنة: يشير ظهور أنصاف أقمار حمراء قاتمة عند قاعدة الأظافر إلى احتمالية الإصابة بأمراض عدة، منها: الذئبة الحمراء، أمراض القلب، الثعلبة، التهاب المفاصل، والتهاب الجلد والعضلات. وينصح الأطباء بمراجعة الطبيب فور ملاحظة هذا التغير.
خط داكن تحت الظفر: حذّرت الأكاديمية الأمريكية من أن ظهور خط داكن جديد أو متغير تحت الظفر قد يكون مؤشراً على سرطان الجلد من نوع الميلانوما، وهو أخطر أنواع سرطانات الجلد، كما أكد النظام الصحي البريطاني ضرورة مراجعة الطبيب العام إذا ظهر هذا الخط دون التعرض لإصابة سابقة.
ألوان أخرى لا يجب تجاهلها
الأظافر الزرقاء: قد تشير إلى نقص الأكسجين في الدم.
الأظافر الشاحبة: قد تكون علامة على فقر الدم.
أنصاف أقمار زرقاء: قد تدل على التسمم.
وشدد الخبراء على أن الأظافر ليست مجرد عنصر جمالي، بل مرآة حقيقية لصحة الجسم، ومراقبتها بانتظام قد تساعد في الكشف المبكر عن أمراض خطيرة.
Health and dermatology experts have warned against ignoring changes that may occur in the nails of the hands and feet, emphasizing that certain transformations in the color or shape of the nails could be an early indicator of serious health issues, some of which may pose a life-threatening risk. Specialists explained that some changes may be harmless, but certain colors require immediate consultation with a doctor, especially a certified dermatologist. The American Academy of Dermatology stated: "Have you noticed any changes in your nails recently? Changes in color, texture, or shape may be trivial, but they could also be a sign of an underlying disease in the body." They added: "If you notice any of the following changes in your fingernails or toenails, it may be time to visit a specialist."
Nail colors that warrant attention
White nails: The academy indicates that white nails may be a sign of liver diseases or diabetes, with increased risk if liver cirrhosis is present, which is the most advanced stage of liver diseases. Although the appearance of white may be associated with aging, a medical examination remains essential.
Nails that are half pink and half white: This pattern may indicate kidney disease, where the upper part of the nail appears white, while the lower part is pink or reddish-brown.
Yellow nails: Doctors warn that yellowing of the nails may be a sign of lung diseases, and it is associated with disorders of the circulatory or lymphatic systems. According to the Cleveland Clinic, dysfunction of these systems may lead to fluid accumulation under the skin, changing the color of the nails to yellow. However, yellowing may also result from a fungal infection or smoking.
Dark red half-moons: The appearance of dark red half-moons at the base of the nails indicates the possibility of several diseases, including: lupus, heart diseases, alopecia, arthritis, and dermatomyositis. Doctors recommend consulting a physician immediately upon noticing this change.
Dark line under the nail: The American Academy warned that the appearance of a new or changing dark line under the nail may be an indicator of melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. The British health system also emphasized the importance of consulting a general practitioner if this line appears without prior injury.
Other colors not to be ignored
Blue nails: May indicate a lack of oxygen in the blood.
Pale nails: May be a sign of anemia.
Blue half-moons: May indicate poisoning.
Experts stressed that nails are not just a cosmetic element, but a true reflection of the body's health, and regular monitoring may help in the early detection of serious diseases.