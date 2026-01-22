بين الأدراج المنسية وشواحن الغبار، تستقر الهواتف الذكية القديمة في منازلنا بلا فائدة، متحوّلة بمرور الوقت إلى نفايات إلكترونية صامتة تضر بالبيئة وتثقل كاهل المنازل. لكن الحقيقة المفاجئة أن هذه الأجهزة لم تفقد قيمتها بعد، بل يمكن تحويلها إلى أدوات ذكية وفعالة تخدمك يوميًا بطرق لم تخطر على بالك.
حتى الهواتف التي توقف عنها الدعم البرمجي ولم تعد تستقبل تحديثات، لا تزال قادرة على أداء أدوار عملية ومفيدة، خصوصًا هواتف أندرويد. إليك أبرز الاستخدامات الذكية التي تعيد الحياة لهاتفك القديم بدل رميه.
- كاميرا ويب بجودة احترافية
كاميرات الحواسيب المحمولة غالبًا ما تخيّب الآمال، سواء من حيث الدقة أو جودة الصوت. هنا يبرز الهاتف القديم كحل مثالي، إذ يمكن تحويله إلى كاميرا ويب عالية الجودة للاجتماعات ومكالمات الفيديو.
توصي مواقع تقنية متخصصة باستخدام الهاتف بدل كاميرا الحاسوب التقليدية، لما يوفره من وضوح أفضل وإمكانية استخدام الميكروفون المدمج كبديل احترافي. هذه الميزة تعمل بسلاسة مع هواتف سامسونغ العاملة بنظام أندرويد 9 أو أحدث، وأجهزة ويندوز 11، عبر أدوات مدمجة مثل ميزة ربط الهاتف بالحاسوب.
- فأرة ولوحة مفاتيح في جهاز واحد
هاتفك القديم يمكنه التحكم الكامل بحاسوبك. باستخدام تطبيقات مخصصة مثل KDE Connect، يتحول الهاتف إلى فأرة ولوحة مفاتيح لاسلكية تعمل مع مختلف أنظمة التشغيل، بما فيها ويندوز وماك.
كل ما يتطلبه الأمر اتصال الهاتف والحاسوب بالشبكة نفسها، وتثبيت التطبيق على الطرفين، لتبدأ تجربة تحكم مرنة دون الحاجة إلى أي ملحقات إضافية.
سامسونغ ذهبت خطوة أبعد عبر منظومة SmartThings، التي تربط الهواتف بالأجهزة المنزلية الذكية مثل التلفاز والغسالات وحتى الثلاجات.
ومنذ 2021، أصبح بالإمكان إعادة توظيف الهواتف القديمة كوحدات تحكم منزلية، أو كاميرات لمراقبة الأطفال، أو أدوات لمتابعة الأبواب الذكية، وفق تقارير تقنية متخصصة أكدت شمول الميزة لمعظم هواتف سامسونغ القديمة.
بدل شراء أنظمة مراقبة باهظة، يمكنك تحويل هاتفك القديم إلى كاميرا أمنية فعالة خلال دقائق. تطبيقات مثل Alfred Camera تتيح ربط الهاتف القديم بالجديد، ليعمل الأول كعدسة مراقبة عالية الجودة مع بث مباشر وتنبيهات.
الميزة الأهم أن هذه الطريقة تعمل مع هواتف أندرويد وآي أو إس، دون الحاجة لأي معدات إضافية.
إذا كان هاتفك يحتوي على منفذ الأشعة تحت الحمراء، فبإمكانه التحكم بأي تلفاز، ذكي أو تقليدي. وحتى دون هذا المنفذ، تتيح التطبيقات الحديثة التحكم الكامل بالتلفاز الذكي عبر الاتصال اللاسلكي.
مستخدمو سامسونغ يمكنهم الاستفادة بسهولة من تطبيق SmartThings، بينما تتوفر تطبيقات أخرى تحقق الغرض ذاته بكفاءة عالية.
بدل إنفاق المال على أنظمة ملاحة منفصلة، يمكنك تثبيت هاتفك القديم في السيارة واستخدامه كجهاز ملاحة دائم، مع توصيله بالشحن طوال الوقت.
هذا الحل يوفر سرعة استجابة أعلى، وميزات أكثر تطورًا، بل ويمنحك القدرة على تتبع موقع السيارة في أي وقت طالما الهاتف بداخلها.
هاتفك القديم ليس خردة تقنية، بل أداة ذكية تنتظر فرصة ثانية. بإعادة استخدامه، لا تحمي البيئة فقط، بل توفر المال وتضيف حلولًا عملية إلى حياتك اليومية. قبل أن ترميه، فكّر مجددًا، لأنه قد يكون أكثر فائدة مما تتخيل.
Among the forgotten drawers and dust chargers, old smartphones settle in our homes without purpose, gradually transforming into silent electronic waste that harms the environment and burdens households. But the surprising truth is that these devices have not lost their value yet; they can be turned into smart and effective tools that serve you daily in ways you never imagined.
Even phones that have stopped receiving software support and updates can still perform practical and useful roles, especially Android phones. Here are the most notable smart uses that breathe new life into your old phone instead of throwing it away.
- Professional Quality Webcam
Laptop cameras often disappoint, whether in terms of resolution or sound quality. Here, the old phone stands out as an ideal solution, as it can be transformed into a high-quality webcam for meetings and video calls.
Specialized tech sites recommend using the phone instead of the traditional computer camera, as it provides better clarity and allows the built-in microphone to be used as a professional alternative. This feature works seamlessly with Samsung phones running Android 9 or later, and Windows 11 devices, through built-in tools like the phone-to-computer linking feature.
- Mouse and Keyboard in One Device
Your old phone can take full control of your computer. By using dedicated apps like KDE Connect, the phone transforms into a wireless mouse and keyboard that works with various operating systems, including Windows and Mac.
All it takes is for the phone and computer to be connected to the same network and the app installed on both ends to start a flexible control experience without needing any additional accessories.
- Smart Control Center from Samsung
Samsung has gone a step further with the SmartThings system, which connects phones to smart home devices like TVs, washing machines, and even refrigerators.
Since 2021, it has become possible to repurpose old phones as home controllers, or cameras to monitor children, or tools to keep track of smart doors, according to specialized tech reports that confirmed the feature includes most old Samsung phones.
Instead of purchasing expensive surveillance systems, you can turn your old phone into an effective security camera in minutes. Apps like Alfred Camera allow you to connect the old phone to the new one, enabling the former to function as a high-quality monitoring lens with live streaming and alerts.
The most important feature is that this method works with both Android and iOS phones, without the need for any additional equipment.
- Universal TV Remote Control
If your phone has an infrared port, it can control any TV, smart or traditional. Even without this port, modern apps allow full control of smart TVs via wireless connection.
Samsung users can easily benefit from the SmartThings app, while other apps are available that achieve the same purpose with high efficiency.
- Smart Navigation Unit for the Car
Instead of spending money on separate navigation systems, you can install your old phone in the car and use it as a permanent navigation device, keeping it connected to power at all times.
This solution provides faster response times, more advanced features, and even allows you to track the car's location at any time as long as the phone is inside.
Your old phone is not just tech junk; it is a smart tool waiting for a second chance. By reusing it, you not only protect the environment but also save money and add practical solutions to your daily life. Before you throw it away, think again, as it may be more useful than you imagine.