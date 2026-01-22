بين الأدراج المنسية وشواحن الغبار، تستقر الهواتف الذكية القديمة في منازلنا بلا فائدة، متحوّلة بمرور الوقت إلى نفايات إلكترونية صامتة تضر بالبيئة وتثقل كاهل المنازل. لكن الحقيقة المفاجئة أن هذه الأجهزة لم تفقد قيمتها بعد، بل يمكن تحويلها إلى أدوات ذكية وفعالة تخدمك يوميًا بطرق لم تخطر على بالك.

حتى الهواتف التي توقف عنها الدعم البرمجي ولم تعد تستقبل تحديثات، لا تزال قادرة على أداء أدوار عملية ومفيدة، خصوصًا هواتف أندرويد. إليك أبرز الاستخدامات الذكية التي تعيد الحياة لهاتفك القديم بدل رميه.

  • كاميرا ويب بجودة احترافية

كاميرات الحواسيب المحمولة غالبًا ما تخيّب الآمال، سواء من حيث الدقة أو جودة الصوت. هنا يبرز الهاتف القديم كحل مثالي، إذ يمكن تحويله إلى كاميرا ويب عالية الجودة للاجتماعات ومكالمات الفيديو.

توصي مواقع تقنية متخصصة باستخدام الهاتف بدل كاميرا الحاسوب التقليدية، لما يوفره من وضوح أفضل وإمكانية استخدام الميكروفون المدمج كبديل احترافي. هذه الميزة تعمل بسلاسة مع هواتف سامسونغ العاملة بنظام أندرويد 9 أو أحدث، وأجهزة ويندوز 11، عبر أدوات مدمجة مثل ميزة ربط الهاتف بالحاسوب.

  • فأرة ولوحة مفاتيح في جهاز واحد

هاتفك القديم يمكنه التحكم الكامل بحاسوبك. باستخدام تطبيقات مخصصة مثل KDE Connect، يتحول الهاتف إلى فأرة ولوحة مفاتيح لاسلكية تعمل مع مختلف أنظمة التشغيل، بما فيها ويندوز وماك.

كل ما يتطلبه الأمر اتصال الهاتف والحاسوب بالشبكة نفسها، وتثبيت التطبيق على الطرفين، لتبدأ تجربة تحكم مرنة دون الحاجة إلى أي ملحقات إضافية.

  • مركز تحكم ذكي من سامسونغ

سامسونغ ذهبت خطوة أبعد عبر منظومة SmartThings، التي تربط الهواتف بالأجهزة المنزلية الذكية مثل التلفاز والغسالات وحتى الثلاجات.

ومنذ 2021، أصبح بالإمكان إعادة توظيف الهواتف القديمة كوحدات تحكم منزلية، أو كاميرات لمراقبة الأطفال، أو أدوات لمتابعة الأبواب الذكية، وفق تقارير تقنية متخصصة أكدت شمول الميزة لمعظم هواتف سامسونغ القديمة.

  • كاميرا مراقبة دون تكلفة

بدل شراء أنظمة مراقبة باهظة، يمكنك تحويل هاتفك القديم إلى كاميرا أمنية فعالة خلال دقائق. تطبيقات مثل Alfred Camera تتيح ربط الهاتف القديم بالجديد، ليعمل الأول كعدسة مراقبة عالية الجودة مع بث مباشر وتنبيهات.

الميزة الأهم أن هذه الطريقة تعمل مع هواتف أندرويد وآي أو إس، دون الحاجة لأي معدات إضافية.

  • جهاز تحكم شامل للتلفاز

إذا كان هاتفك يحتوي على منفذ الأشعة تحت الحمراء، فبإمكانه التحكم بأي تلفاز، ذكي أو تقليدي. وحتى دون هذا المنفذ، تتيح التطبيقات الحديثة التحكم الكامل بالتلفاز الذكي عبر الاتصال اللاسلكي.

مستخدمو سامسونغ يمكنهم الاستفادة بسهولة من تطبيق SmartThings، بينما تتوفر تطبيقات أخرى تحقق الغرض ذاته بكفاءة عالية.

  • وحدة ملاحة ذكية للسيارة

بدل إنفاق المال على أنظمة ملاحة منفصلة، يمكنك تثبيت هاتفك القديم في السيارة واستخدامه كجهاز ملاحة دائم، مع توصيله بالشحن طوال الوقت.

هذا الحل يوفر سرعة استجابة أعلى، وميزات أكثر تطورًا، بل ويمنحك القدرة على تتبع موقع السيارة في أي وقت طالما الهاتف بداخلها.

هاتفك القديم ليس خردة تقنية، بل أداة ذكية تنتظر فرصة ثانية. بإعادة استخدامه، لا تحمي البيئة فقط، بل توفر المال وتضيف حلولًا عملية إلى حياتك اليومية. قبل أن ترميه، فكّر مجددًا، لأنه قد يكون أكثر فائدة مما تتخيل.