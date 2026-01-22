Among the forgotten drawers and dust chargers, old smartphones settle in our homes without purpose, gradually transforming into silent electronic waste that harms the environment and burdens households. But the surprising truth is that these devices have not lost their value yet; they can be turned into smart and effective tools that serve you daily in ways you never imagined.

Even phones that have stopped receiving software support and updates can still perform practical and useful roles, especially Android phones. Here are the most notable smart uses that breathe new life into your old phone instead of throwing it away.

Professional Quality Webcam

Laptop cameras often disappoint, whether in terms of resolution or sound quality. Here, the old phone stands out as an ideal solution, as it can be transformed into a high-quality webcam for meetings and video calls.

Specialized tech sites recommend using the phone instead of the traditional computer camera, as it provides better clarity and allows the built-in microphone to be used as a professional alternative. This feature works seamlessly with Samsung phones running Android 9 or later, and Windows 11 devices, through built-in tools like the phone-to-computer linking feature.

Mouse and Keyboard in One Device

Your old phone can take full control of your computer. By using dedicated apps like KDE Connect, the phone transforms into a wireless mouse and keyboard that works with various operating systems, including Windows and Mac.

All it takes is for the phone and computer to be connected to the same network and the app installed on both ends to start a flexible control experience without needing any additional accessories.

Smart Control Center from Samsung

Samsung has gone a step further with the SmartThings system, which connects phones to smart home devices like TVs, washing machines, and even refrigerators.

Since 2021, it has become possible to repurpose old phones as home controllers, or cameras to monitor children, or tools to keep track of smart doors, according to specialized tech reports that confirmed the feature includes most old Samsung phones.

Free Surveillance Camera

Instead of purchasing expensive surveillance systems, you can turn your old phone into an effective security camera in minutes. Apps like Alfred Camera allow you to connect the old phone to the new one, enabling the former to function as a high-quality monitoring lens with live streaming and alerts.

The most important feature is that this method works with both Android and iOS phones, without the need for any additional equipment.

Universal TV Remote Control

If your phone has an infrared port, it can control any TV, smart or traditional. Even without this port, modern apps allow full control of smart TVs via wireless connection.

Samsung users can easily benefit from the SmartThings app, while other apps are available that achieve the same purpose with high efficiency.

Smart Navigation Unit for the Car

Instead of spending money on separate navigation systems, you can install your old phone in the car and use it as a permanent navigation device, keeping it connected to power at all times.

This solution provides faster response times, more advanced features, and even allows you to track the car's location at any time as long as the phone is inside.

Your old phone is not just tech junk; it is a smart tool waiting for a second chance. By reusing it, you not only protect the environment but also save money and add practical solutions to your daily life. Before you throw it away, think again, as it may be more useful than you imagine.