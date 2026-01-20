The Egyptian Customs Authority and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced the end of the exceptional exemption period for mobile phones imported from abroad accompanied by a passenger, starting from 12 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) January 21, 2026, while continuing to exempt mobile phones belonging to Egyptians residing abroad and tourists for a period of 90 days.

According to a statement issued by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority today (Tuesday), the decision comes as part of the implementation of the governance system for mobile phones imported from abroad, starting from January 2025, which was accompanied by an exceptional decision to grant customs exemption for one mobile phone device accompanied by a passenger until locally manufactured mobile phones that are not subject to customs duties are made available.

The customs and telecommunications authorities have enabled the payment of taxes and fees imposed on mobile devices imported from abroad through the "Telephony" application, in addition to the digital payment methods available through banks and electronic wallets, with a grace period of up to 90 days from the date of the first activation, to regularize the status of the devices before taking any regulatory actions. It will also be possible to pay these taxes and fees in installments during the upcoming period.

The Customs Authority and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority confirmed that these taxes and fees will not be applied retroactively to devices that were exempted before the implementation of this decision. The Customs Authority also announced the cancellation of the registration of personal mobile devices at customs for those arriving from abroad, as the purpose of this registration is no longer valid, and that the payment of due taxes and fees is done through payment channels.

According to the statement, the implementation of the system has already contributed to the entry of 15 global companies for mobile phone manufacturing into the Egyptian market, with a production capacity of 20 million devices annually, which exceeds the needs of the local market.

The mobile phone manufacturing industry in Egypt also witnessed a qualitative leap during the year 2025, which positively reflected on the availability of the latest global models manufactured locally with various features and specifications, suitable for all segments of citizens, and available at all sales outlets and official branches of international companies.