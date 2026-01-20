أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك المصرية والجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات انتهاء فترة الإعفاء الاستثنائي لأجهزة الهاتف المحمول الواردة من الخارج بصحبة راكب، وذلك اعتبارًا من الساعة 12 ظهر غد (الأربعاء) 21 يناير 2026، مع استمرار إعفاء أجهزة الهاتف المحمول الخاصة بالمصريين المقيمين فى الخارج والسائحين لمدة 90 يومًا.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن الجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، يأتي القرار في إطار تطبيق منظومة حوكمة أجهزة الهاتف المحمول الواردة من الخارج، بدءًا من يناير 2025، والتي صاحبها قرار استثنائي بالإعفاء الجمركي لجهاز هاتف محمول واحد بصحبة راكب لحين توفير هواتف محمولة مصنعة محليًا غير خاضعة للجمارك.

وأتاحت الجمارك وتنظيم الاتصالات إمكانية سداد الضرائب والرسوم المفروضة على أجهزة المحمول الواردة من الخارج عبر تطبيق "تليفوني"، بالإضافة إلى وسائل السداد الرقمية المُتاحة من خلال البنوك والمحافظ الإلكترونية، مع إتاحة مهلة زمنية تصل إلى 90 يومًا من تاريخ أول تفعيل، لتوفيق أوضاع الأجهزة قبل اتخاذ أي إجراءات تنظيمية، كما أنه سيتم إتاحة إمكانية تقسيط تلك الضرائب والرسوم خلال الفترة القادمة.

كما أكدت مصلحة الجمارك والجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات عدم تطبيق هذه الضرائب والرسوم بأثر رجعي على الأجهزة التي تم إعفاؤها قبل بدء تطبيق هذا القرار، كما أعلنت مصلحة الجمارك إلغاء تسجيل أجهزة الهاتف المحمول الشخصية بالدوائر الجمركية للقادمين من الخارج لانتفاء الغرض منه وأن سداد الضرائب والرسوم المستحقة يتم من خلال قنوات السداد.

وبحسب البيان فقد أسهم تطبيق المنظومة بالفعل في دخول 15 شركة عالمية لتصنيع أجهزة الهاتف المحمول إلى السوق المصرية، بطاقة إنتاجية 20 مليون جهاز سنوياً، وهو ما يجاوز احتياجات السوق المحلية.

كما شهدت صناعة أجهزة الهاتف المحمول في مصر نقلة نوعية خلال عام 2025، وهو ما انعكس إيجابًا على توافر أحدث الطرازات العالمية المصنعة محليًا بمختلف خصائصها ومواصفاتها، على نحوٍ يناسب جميع شرائح المواطنين، مع توافرها في كافة منافذ البيع والفروع الرسمية للشركات الدولية.