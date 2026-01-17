توفيت حارسة الأمن التركية نظمية إيسن إثر تعرّضها لحالة اختناق أدت إلى انسداد مجرى التنفس، بعد أن علقت قطعة تفاح في قصبتها الهوائية، ما أودى بحياتها رغم محاولات إنقاذها.

وبحسب رواية أفراد أسرتها، فإن نظمية، البالغة من العمر 45 عاماً، عادت إلى منزلها في مدينة زونغولداك وهي تعاني من الإرهاق بعد يوم عمل طويل، حيث تناولت طعامها ثم أكلت تفاحة قبل أن تخلد إلى النوم. وعند استيقاظها لاحقاً، ظهرت عليها أعراض اختناق حادة، حيث لوحظ خروج الزبد من فمها، قبل أن تفارق الحياة رغم تدخل الإسعاف.

وتزوجت الراحلة من زوجها أوزكان إيسن في عام 2020، وهو العام ذاته الذي شهد فقدانها لوالدتها خديجة يارباشي، في حادثة مأساوية مشابهة، إذ توفيت داخل منزلها نتيجة اختناقها بالطعام، في واقعة لا ترتبط بجائحة كورونا التي كانت سائدة آنذاك.