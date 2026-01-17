The Turkish security guard Nazmiye Esin passed away after suffering from a choking incident that led to a blockage of her airway, as a piece of apple got stuck in her trachea, which cost her life despite attempts to save her.

According to her family members, Nazmiye, who was 45 years old, returned home in Zonguldak feeling exhausted after a long workday. She had her meal and then ate an apple before going to sleep. When she woke up later, she showed signs of severe choking, with foam observed coming from her mouth, before she passed away despite the intervention of paramedics.

The deceased married her husband Ozkan Esin in 2020, the same year she lost her mother Khadija Yarbaşı in a similar tragic incident, as she died in her home due to choking on food, in an event unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic that was prevalent at that time.