كشفت صحيفة لومانيتي الفرنسية عن وجود تعليمات داخلية صادرة عن هيئة النقل العام في باريس تطالب بمراقبة صارمة للممارسات الدينية في أماكن العمل، بما في ذلك منع إدخال قوارير الماء البلاستيكية إلى المراحيض، بدعوى الحفاظ على مبادئ الحياد في الخدمة العامة.

ووفقاً للوثيقة التي اطلعت عليها الصحيفة، وهي مذكرة داخلية مؤرخة في 16 يوليو 2025 وموقّعة من قبل جان كاستيكس الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة آنذاك والذي شغل سابقاً منصب رئيس الوزراء، فإن الإرشادات تطلب من المشرفين والمديرين، سحب أي قارورة ماء توجد في المراحيض فور اكتشافها، لأنها قد تُستخدم في الوضوء تمهيداً للصلاة.
لا وضوء ولا صلاة.. قرار فرنسي لمطاردة الموظفين المسلمين يثير غضباً واسعاً

كما تطالب الوثيقة مراقبة وتسجيل أي «علامات محتملة للممارسة الدينية»، مثل: الكتب الدينية، الصناديق المطوية التي قد تُستخدم كسجادة صلاة، السجادات، الملصقات ذات الدلالات السياسية أو الدينية، ومتابعة خاصة للموظفين الذين يأخذون فترات راحة في أوقات متزامنة مع مواعيد الصلاة الإسلامية الخمسة اليومية،مع إرفاق رابط موقع الجامع الكبير في باريس لمعرفة مواعيد الصلاة حسب حركة الشمس.

جاءت هذه المذكرة في إطار خطة داخلية بعنوان «العمل معاً»، وتُطبق على موظفي هيئة النقل العام في باريس الذين يخضعون لقواعد الحياد الديني بصفتهم موظفي خدمة عامة، بل وتمتد إلى العاملين في الشركات المتعاقدة مع الهيئة مثل شركات التنظيف الذين لا يخضعون قانونياً لنفس الالتزامات.

وأثارت الكشوفات موجة غضب واسعة حيث وصفها العديد من الموظفين والنقابات بأنها «مطاردة للمسلمين» أو «إسلاموفوبيا مؤسسية»، واعتبرها البعض امتداداً مفرطاً وتعسفياً لقانون «مكافحة الانفصالية» لعام 2021.

وأعلن المجلس الفرنسي للديانة الإسلامية أنه تقدم بشكوى رسمية إلى المدافع عن الحقوق في 2 يناير الجاري، معتبرين أن هذه الممارسات تصل إلى حد «المضايقة» وانتهاك الحريات الفردية، خاصة في الأماكن الخاصة مثل المراحيض.


من جانبها ردّت هيئة النقل العام في باريس بأن تعليمات المدير العام «لم تذكر الإسلام أو أي دين آخر بالاسم، وأنها حريصة على تطبيق القانون المتعلق بمنع الرموز الدينية في الأماكن العامة».