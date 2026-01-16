لا وضوء ولا صلاة.. قرار فرنسي لمطاردة الموظفين المسلمين يثير غضباً واسعاً

The French newspaper L'Humanité revealed the existence of internal instructions issued by the public transport authority in Paris demanding strict monitoring of religious practices in the workplace, including a ban on bringing plastic water bottles into restrooms, under the pretext of maintaining principles of neutrality in public service.

According to the document reviewed by the newspaper, which is an internal memo dated July 16, 2025, and signed by Jean Castex, the then CEO of the authority who previously served as Prime Minister, the guidelines request supervisors and managers to remove any water bottle found in restrooms as soon as it is discovered, as it may be used for ablution in preparation for prayer.



The document also calls for monitoring and recording any "potential signs of religious practice," such as: religious books, folded boxes that may be used as prayer mats, prayer rugs, posters with political or religious connotations, and special monitoring of employees who take breaks at times coinciding with the five daily Islamic prayer times, along with a link to the Grand Mosque of Paris to check prayer times according to the movement of the sun.

This memo came as part of an internal plan titled "Working Together," and applies to employees of the public transport authority in Paris who are subject to the rules of religious neutrality as public service employees, and even extends to workers in companies contracted with the authority, such as cleaning companies, who are not legally bound by the same obligations.

The revelations sparked widespread outrage, with many employees and unions describing them as a "witch hunt against Muslims" or "institutional Islamophobia," and some considered it an excessive and arbitrary extension of the "Anti-Separatism" law of 2021.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith announced that it filed an official complaint with the Defender of Rights on January 2, considering that these practices amount to "harassment" and a violation of individual freedoms, especially in private spaces like restrooms.



For its part, the public transport authority in Paris responded that the general director's instructions "did not mention Islam or any other religion by name, and that it is keen to enforce the law regarding the prohibition of religious symbols in public places."