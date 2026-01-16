لم يعد الاحتيال الإلكتروني في الجزائر يقتصر على رسائل مجهولة أو روابط مشبوهة، بل وصل إلى باب المنزل مباشرة. وظهرت حيلة جديدة تُعرف باسم "الناقل الوهمي" تحصد الضحايا في ولايات مختلفة، مستغلة ثقة المستهلكين وانتشار الشراء عبر الإنترنت.

وعادة ما تبدأ القصة بإعلان مغرٍ جدًا: كهاتف بسعر منخفض، أو جهاز كهربائي بتخفيض صادم، أو منتج نادر مع خيار «الدفع عند الاستلام». وبعد دقائق من الطلب، يختفي البائع من المشهد، ويظهر شخص آخر.

يطرق الباب «ناقل» يبدو محترفًا: فهو يرتدي زي توصيل، ويقود دراجة نارية، ويحمل طرداً مغلفاً بعناية ويحتوي على ملصقات توحي بأنه تابع لشركة نقل معروفة. وكل شيء يبدو طبيعيًا، حتى لحظة الدفع.

وبعد تسليم المبلغ وفتح الطرد، تقع الصدمة: فالمنتج مقلد، أو مختلف، أو عديم القيمة أو ربما يكون الطرد خاوياً والمنتج غير موجود من الأساس. لكن في تلك اللحظة، يكون الناقل قد اختفى، وصفحة البيع تحذف في نهاية اليوم، وأرقام الهاتف تغلق. ولن يجد المستهلك لا بائعاً، ولا شركة، ولا وسيلة لاسترجاع المال.

وفي تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية، أكدت منظمة حماية المستهلك في الجزائر تلقيها شكاوى متكررة، محذرة من أن المحتالين يعملون ضمن شبكات منظمة تقلد أدق تفاصيل شركات التوصيل، من الشعارات إلى أسلوب الكلام، مستهدفين خصوصًا غير المتمرسين في التجارة الإلكترونية.

وجاء التحذير على لسانها واضحاً، ومفاده أن أي عرض يبدو جيدًا بشكل مبالغ فيه هو على الأرجح فخ. ولذا تطالب بعدم الدفع قبل التحقق من رقم التتبع الحقيقي، وعدم تسليم المال دون التأكد من هوية الناقل، لأن «الناقل الوهمي» قد يكون آخر شخص يراه الضحية قبل ضياع الأموال.