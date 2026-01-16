Electronic fraud in Algeria is no longer limited to anonymous messages or suspicious links; it has reached the doorstep directly. A new trick known as the "phantom courier" has emerged, claiming victims in various states, exploiting consumer trust and the rise of online shopping.

The story usually begins with a very enticing advertisement: a phone at a low price, an electrical device with a shocking discount, or a rare product with the option of "cash on delivery." Minutes after placing the order, the seller disappears from the scene, and another person appears.

A "courier" who seems professional knocks on the door: he is wearing a delivery uniform, riding a motorcycle, and carrying a carefully wrapped package with labels suggesting it is from a well-known shipping company. Everything seems normal until the moment of payment.

After handing over the money and opening the package, the shock occurs: the product is counterfeit, different, worthless, or perhaps the package is empty and the product does not exist at all. But at that moment, the courier has vanished, the sales page is deleted by the end of the day, and the phone numbers are shut down. The consumer will find neither a seller, nor a company, nor a way to recover the money.

In statements to local media, the Consumer Protection Organization in Algeria confirmed receiving repeated complaints, warning that the fraudsters operate within organized networks that mimic the most precise details of delivery companies, from logos to speech patterns, specifically targeting those inexperienced in e-commerce.

The warning was clear: any offer that seems excessively good is likely a trap. Therefore, they urge not to pay before verifying the real tracking number and not to hand over money without confirming the courier's identity, as the "phantom courier" may be the last person the victim sees before losing their money.