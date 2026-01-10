A tragic incident has shaken the city of Baghdad, after the waters of an irrigation project in the Al-Alami area of Salah al-Din province swept away two small children, while their father appeared in a heartbreaking scene clinging to hope and searching for them in the stream of water, before his strength gave out and he succumbed to tears, holding onto a pipe in the water, refusing to leave until he found them.

Local sources indicated that the two brothers, aged four and five, were playing near the project yesterday evening (Friday) when one of them slipped and fell into the water. When his brother tried to save him, he lost his balance as well, causing both children to drown together, amid a lack of any safety measures or supervision around the project.

Yasin Mohammed, a member of the health committee in Salah al-Din province, stated that rescue teams, supported by several swimmers and citizens, began search operations immediately upon receiving the report, amidst the severe shock experienced by the father who was present at the moment of the incident. He added that the father refuses to leave the water, insisting on searching for his children himself in a scene that broke the hearts of everyone witnessing the incident.

Rescue efforts continue in the area, amid public calls to intensify search operations, and demands to reevaluate irrigation projects and water sources, ensuring strict preventive measures are put in place to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents, which have left a profound impact on the entire local community.