هزّت حادثة مأساوية مدينة بغداد، بعد أن جرفت مياه مشروع ريّ في منطقة العلمي بمحافظة صلاح الدين طفلين صغيرين، بينما ظهر والدهما في مشهد مؤلم يتشبّث بالأمل ويبحث عنهما وسط مجرى الماء، قبل أن تخور قواه ليستسلم للبكاء ممسكاً بأنبوب داخل المياه رافضاً المغادرة حتى العثور عليهما.

وأوضحت المصادر المحلية أن الشقيقين، اللذين يبلغان من العمر أربع وخمس سنوات، كانا يلعبان قرب المشروع مساء أمس (الجمعة) حين انزلقت قدم أحدهما وسقط في المياه. وعندما حاول شقيقه إنقاذه فقد توازنه هو الآخر ليغرق الطفلان معاً، وسط غياب أي وسائل أمان أو رقابة في محيط المشروع.

وقال عضو اللجنة الصحية في محافظة صلاح الدين ياسين محمد إن فرق الإنقاذ بمساندة عدد من السباحين والمواطنين باشرت عمليات البحث فور تلقي البلاغ، وسط حالة صدمة شديدة عاشها الأب الذي كان حاضراً لحظة وقوع الحادثة. وأضاف أن الأب يرفض مغادرة الماء، متمسكاً بالبحث بنفسه عن طفليه في مشهد قلب قلوب الجميع على وقع الحادثة.

وتستمر جهود الإنقاذ في المنطقة، وسط دعوات شعبية لتكثيف عمليات البحث، ومطالبات بإعادة تقييم مشاريع الري والمصادر المائية وتأمينها بوضع إجراءات وقائية صارمة لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث المأساوية، التي تركت أثراً بالغاً على المجتمع المحلي بأسره.