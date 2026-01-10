In a move that captured the attention of media outlets around the world, American billionaire Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, provided nearly $8 billion to his ex-wife Melinda Gates, five years after their separation, as part of a comprehensive financial agreement following their divorce in 2021.

Informed sources revealed that Bill Gates donated $7.88 billion to the Melinda Foundation during 2024, after she resigned from managing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they had run together for many years.

Documents indicate that the donation is part of a larger financial plan that Melinda Gates had proposed to her ex-husband, which included a total amount of $12.5 billion to support her new foundation aimed at promoting social progress for women and empowering them worldwide.

Reports clarify that the substantial donation was listed in Bill Gates' tax return for 2025, while the fate of the rest of the financial agreement remains uncertain for now, opening the door to speculation about the details of the financial partnership after the separation.

Bill and Melinda Gates were married in 1994 and had three children before announcing their separation in 2021. Melinda Gates previously revealed that some reasons for the separation were related to Bill Gates' associations with controversial figures, including convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, which affected trust in their marital relationship.

Despite Bill Gates acknowledging that he made mistakes during their marriage, he did not disclose any details about his infidelity, while his relationship with Epstein resurfaced in the media after images of him with the convicted financier on his private island emerged, along with photos of him with prominent figures like Prince Andrew.

In a previous television interview on The Late Show, Melinda Gates stated that her 27-year marriage lacked trust and honesty, prompting her to make the decision to separate and distance herself from a relationship that no longer met the standards of true partnership, emphasizing that the divorce came after long consideration to protect her family and the future of her children.