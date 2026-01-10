في خطوة أثارت اهتمام وسائل الإعلام حول العالم، قدّم الملياردير الأمريكي بيل غيتس مؤسس شركة مايكروسوفت، نحو 8 مليارات دولار لزوجته السابقة ميليندا غيتس، بعد خمس سنوات من انفصالهما، كجزء من اتفاقية مالية شاملة بعد طلاقهما في العام 2021.

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن بيل غيتس تبرع بمبلغ 7.88 مليار دولار لمؤسسة ميليندا الخيرية خلال العام 2024، بعد استقالتها من إدارة مؤسسة بيل وميليندا غيتس التي كانا يديرانها معًا لسنوات طويلة.

وتشير الوثائق إلى أن التبرع يمثل جزءًا من خطة مالية أكبر كانت ميليندا غيتس قد اقترحتها على زوجها السابق، والتي تضمنت مبلغًا إجماليًا قدره 12.5 مليار دولار لدعم مؤسستها الجديدة التي تهدف لتعزيز التقدم الاجتماعي للمرأة وتمكينها في جميع أنحاء العالم.

وتوضح التقارير أن التبرع الكبير تم إدراجه ضمن الإقرار الضريبي لبيل غيتس لعام 2025، بينما يبقى مصير بقية الاتفاقية المالية غير محدد حتى الآن، ما يفتح الباب أمام التكهنات حول تفاصيل الشراكة المالية بعد الانفصال.

وكان بيل وميليندا غيتس تزوجا في العام 1994 وأنجبا ثلاثة أطفال قبل أن يعلنا انفصالهما في 2021. وقد كشفت ميليندا غيتس سابقًا أن بعض أسباب الانفصال تعود إلى علاقات بيل غيتس مع شخصيات مثيرة للجدل، بينها الممول المدان جيفري إبستين، ما أثر على الثقة في العلاقة الزوجية.

ورغم اعتراف بيل غيتس بأنه ارتكب أخطاء خلال زواجه، لم يكشف أي تفاصيل حول خيانته، فيما عادت علاقته بـإبستين للظهور في وسائل الإعلام بعد انتشار صور له مع الممول المدان في جزيرته الخاصة، إضافةً إلى صور تجمعه بشخصيات بارزة مثل الأمير أندرو.

وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية سابقة مع برنامج The Late Show، قالت ميليندا غيتس إن زواجها الذي دام 27 عامًا افتقر للثقة والصدق، ما دفعها لاتخاذ قرار الانفصال والابتعاد عن علاقة لم تعد تلبي معايير الشراكة الحقيقية، مؤكدة أن الطلاق جاء بعد تفكير طويل لحماية أسرتها ومستقبل أطفالها.