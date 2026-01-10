Media personality Amr Adib has issued an urgent call to artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, holding her responsible for reassuring her audience after her complete disappearance from the artistic and media scene in recent times. Adib considered that her absence has created a state of concern among her fans, especially in light of the halt in the broadcast of her musical works and her lack of appearance at any media events.

During his program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Masr last night (Friday), media personality Amr Adib emphasized that Sherine needs to urgently communicate with her audience, explaining that her absence raises questions about her health, social life, and artistic career. Adib said, "Let’s search for Sherine together," calling on everyone to unite to support and encourage her to appear.

Amr Adib described Sherine as an artistic treasure for Egypt and the Arab world, affirming that she is not just a singer, but a true artistic bomb who has entertained the audience over the years, noting that her last appearance was on his program, which makes communication with her even more important.

He concluded his message by saying, "We must take care of Sherine, and she must speak because she is loved by the people," emphasizing that any appearance by her would serve as reassurance to the millions of followers who closely monitor her news.