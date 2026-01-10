أطلق الإعلامي عمرو أديب نداءً عاجلاً للفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب، محمّلاً إياها مسؤولية طمأنة جمهورها بعد اختفائها التام عن الساحة الفنية والإعلامية خلال الفترة الماضية. واعتبر الإعلامي عمرو أديب أن غيابها أحدث حالة من القلق بين محبيها، خصوصاً في ظل توقف بث أعمالها الغنائية وعدم ظهورها في أي مناسبة إعلامية.

وخلال برنامجه «الحكاية» على قناة mbc مصر مساء أمس (الجمعة)، شدد الإعلامي عمرو أديب على أن شيرين بحاجة إلى التواصل مع جمهورها بشكل عاجل، موضحًا أن عدم ظهورها يثير تساؤلات حول حالتها الصحية وحياتها الاجتماعية والفنية. وقال أديب: «ابحثوا معي عن شيرين»، داعياً الجميع إلى التكاتف لدعمها وتشجيعها على الظهور.

ووصف الإعلامي عمرو أديب شيرين بأنها ثروة فنية مصرية وعربية، مؤكداً أنها ليست مجرد مطربة، بل قنبلة فنية حقيقية أمتعت الجمهور على مدار سنوات، مشيراً إلى أن ظهورها الأخير كان في برنامجه، ما يجعل التواصل معها أكثر أهمية.

واختتم رسالته بالقول: «يجب أن نحافظ على شيرين، ويجب أن تتحدث لأنها تحظى بحب الناس»، مؤكداً أن أي ظهور لها سيكون بمثابة طمأنة لملايين المتابعين الذين يتابعون أخبارها عن كثب.