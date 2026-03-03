دعت شركة مطارات الدمام المسافرين عبر مطار الملك فهد الدولي إلى التواصل المباشر مع شركات الطيران للتحقق من مستجدات رحلاتهم قبل التوجه إلى المطار، في ظل استمرار الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتأثيرها على حركة الطيران.

وأكدت الشركة في تنبيه نشرته عبر قنواتها الرسمية أهمية متابعة التحديثات الصادرة عن شركات الطيران والمطار عبر المنصات المعتمدة، للاطلاع على المعلومات الدقيقة بشأن مواعيد الرحلات وأي تغييرات قد تطرأ عليها.

وأوضحت أن بإمكان المسافرين الاطلاع على آخر تحديثات الرحلات من خلال زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني لمطار الملك فهد الدولي عبر الرابط: www.kfia.sa.

وثمّنت مطارات الدمام تعاون المسافرين وتفهمهم، مشددة على حرصها على تزويدهم بالمعلومات المحدثة أولاً بأول لضمان انسيابية الحركة وراحتهم، سائلةً الله السلامة للجميع.