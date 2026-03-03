دعت شركة مطارات الدمام المسافرين عبر مطار الملك فهد الدولي إلى التواصل المباشر مع شركات الطيران للتحقق من مستجدات رحلاتهم قبل التوجه إلى المطار، في ظل استمرار الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتأثيرها على حركة الطيران.
وأكدت الشركة في تنبيه نشرته عبر قنواتها الرسمية أهمية متابعة التحديثات الصادرة عن شركات الطيران والمطار عبر المنصات المعتمدة، للاطلاع على المعلومات الدقيقة بشأن مواعيد الرحلات وأي تغييرات قد تطرأ عليها.
وأوضحت أن بإمكان المسافرين الاطلاع على آخر تحديثات الرحلات من خلال زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني لمطار الملك فهد الدولي عبر الرابط: www.kfia.sa.
وثمّنت مطارات الدمام تعاون المسافرين وتفهمهم، مشددة على حرصها على تزويدهم بالمعلومات المحدثة أولاً بأول لضمان انسيابية الحركة وراحتهم، سائلةً الله السلامة للجميع.
The Dammam Airports Company has urged travelers at King Fahd International Airport to communicate directly with airlines to verify the latest updates on their flights before heading to the airport, in light of the ongoing situation in the region and its impact on air traffic.
The company emphasized in a notice published through its official channels the importance of following updates issued by airlines and the airport via approved platforms, to stay informed about accurate flight schedules and any changes that may occur.
It clarified that travelers can check the latest flight updates by visiting the King Fahd International Airport website at the following link: www.kfia.sa.
Dammam Airports appreciated the cooperation and understanding of travelers, stressing its commitment to providing them with updated information promptly to ensure smooth operations and their comfort, wishing everyone safety.