The Dammam Airports Company has urged travelers at King Fahd International Airport to communicate directly with airlines to verify the latest updates on their flights before heading to the airport, in light of the ongoing situation in the region and its impact on air traffic.

The company emphasized in a notice published through its official channels the importance of following updates issued by airlines and the airport via approved platforms, to stay informed about accurate flight schedules and any changes that may occur.

It clarified that travelers can check the latest flight updates by visiting the King Fahd International Airport website at the following link: www.kfia.sa.

Dammam Airports appreciated the cooperation and understanding of travelers, stressing its commitment to providing them with updated information promptly to ensure smooth operations and their comfort, wishing everyone safety.