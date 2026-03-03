أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- العدوان الإيراني الغادر على سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في مدينة الرياض بالمملكة العربية السعودية، في سياق مواصلتها اعتداءاتها الإجرامية على دول المنطقة.

وندد الأمين العام للرابطة رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيان، بهذا العدوان الإيراني السافر الذي ينتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، ولا سيما في ظل الموقف الواضح والحاسم للمملكة من الحرب، وما بذلته من جهود حثيثة مخلصة لتجنيب الشعب الإيراني وشعوب المنطقة مخاطرها.

وجدد باسم مجامع الرابطة وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، وباسم الشعوب الإسلامية كافة المنضوية تحت مظلتها، التأكيد على التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات في هذا الشأن، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يحفظها أرضاً وقيادة وشعباً من كل سوء ومكروه.