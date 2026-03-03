The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the treacherous Iranian aggression against the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the context of its continued criminal attacks on the countries of the region.

The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this blatant Iranian aggression in a statement, which violates all religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, especially in light of the clear and decisive stance of the Kingdom regarding the war, and the sincere efforts it has made to spare the Iranian people and the peoples of the region from its dangers.

He reiterated, on behalf of the League's assemblies, its bodies, and its global councils, and on behalf of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes in this regard, asking Allah Almighty to protect it, its land, leadership, and people from all harm and misfortune.