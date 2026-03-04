ينعقد غداً الاجتماع الطارئ الوزاري الخليجي-الأوروبي؛ لبحث تداعيات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول مجلس التعاون، والتطورات الخطيرة في المنطقة.

وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم بن محمد البديوي أنه سيعقد غداً (الخميس)، الاجتماع الطارئ الوزاري الخليجي-الأوروبي، لوزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون ووزراء الخارجية بدول الاتحاد الأوروبي، وبمشاركة الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية نائبة رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية كايا كالاس، عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي.

وأشار البديوي إلى أن هذا الاجتماع المشترك يأتي لبحث ومناقشة تداعيات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول مجلس التعاون، والتطورات الخطيرة في المنطقة، وتداعياتها السلبية التي طالت العالم أجمع.

وأكد البديوي أن مجلس التعاون يسعى من خلال هذه الاجتماعات المشتركة مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين، لإدانة الهجمات الإيرانية الغادرة التي طالت المدنيين ومنشآت البنية التحتية والمقرات الدبلوماسية في دول المجلس، ودفع المجتمع الدولي للقيام بمهماته وواجباته لوقف الحرب فوراً، بما يعزز الاستقرار والأمن الإقليمي والدولي.