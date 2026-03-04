The Gulf-European emergency ministerial meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the repercussions of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the serious developments in the region.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem bin Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, stated that the Gulf-European emergency ministerial meeting will take place tomorrow (Thursday) for the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the foreign ministers of the European Union countries, with the participation of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, via video conferencing.

Al-Budaiwi pointed out that this joint meeting aims to discuss and address the repercussions of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the serious developments in the region, and their negative impacts that have affected the entire world.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the Gulf Cooperation Council seeks, through these joint meetings with regional and international partners, to condemn the treacherous Iranian attacks that targeted civilians, infrastructure facilities, and diplomatic missions in the member states, and to urge the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and duties to stop the war immediately, thereby enhancing regional and international stability and security.