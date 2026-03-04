تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الأربعاء)، من وزيرة خارجية رومانيا أوانا تويو.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

كما تلقى اتصالا هاتفياً من عضو المكتب السياسي للجنة المركزية للحزب الشيوعي وزير الخارجية في جمهورية الصين الشعبية وانغ يي، وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأحداث الراهنة في المنطقة، وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

كما تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً، من وزير الشؤون الخارجية في جمهورية الهند الدكتور سوبرامانيام جايشانكار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

وتلقى وزير الخارجية اتصالاً، من وزير خارجية جمهورية إندونيسيا سوغيونو، وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.