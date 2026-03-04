Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call today (Wednesday) from Romania's Foreign Minister Oana Lungescu.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.



He also received a phone call from Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China. During the call, they discussed the current developments in the region, their implications for regional and international security and stability, and the efforts being made regarding them.



He also received a phone call from India's Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as the efforts being made regarding them.



The Foreign Minister received a call from Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, during which they discussed the developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.