بعد انتشار شائعات عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة في أوروبا بشكل عام وإيطاليا واليونان على وجه الخصوص، حول انضمام المهاجم الإيراني المخضرم «مهدي طارمي» نجم أولمبياكوس واللاعب السابق لإنتر ميلان، إلى الجيش الإيراني، والعودة إلى وطنه لـ«حمل السلاح»، والدفاع عن وطنه، إضافة إلى أنه يفكر في اعتزال كرة القدم، كرد فعل على تصاعد الصراع بين إيران من جهة وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، عقب مقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع«RT». وتحرك وكيل اللاعب، فيديريكو باستوريلو، بسرعة لوقف هذه التكهنات، نافياً بشكل قاطع عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إنستغرام» أي نية لدى طارمي في مغادرة أثينا أو الانخراط في أي نشاط عسكري خلال هذه الفترة المضطربة.


وقال الوكيل في بيان حازم: «في الساعات الأخيرة، انتشرت تصريحات تنسب إلى مهدي طارمي ولا تعكس واقع الموقف على الإطلاق. اللاعب يركز تماماً على عمله في أثينا، وعلى مسيرته المهنية، بكل التزام وتصميم. وفي فترة دقيقة مثل هذه، من المهم تجنب التفسيرات خارج السياق أو إعادة بناء الأحداث بشكل غير دقيق»، واختتم تصريحة: «نحن نثق بإحساس الجميع بالمسؤولية والاحترام».