After rumors spread through various social media platforms in Europe in general, and particularly in Italy and Greece, regarding the joining of the veteran Iranian striker "Mehdi Taremi," the star of Olympiacos and former Inter Milan player, to the Iranian army, and his return to his homeland to "take up arms" and defend his country, in addition to him considering retiring from football as a reaction to the escalating conflict between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. The player's agent, Federico Pastorello, quickly moved to stop these speculations, firmly denying through his official account on the "Instagram" platform any intention from Taremi to leave Athens or engage in any military activity during this turbulent period.



The agent stated in a firm announcement: "In recent hours, statements attributed to Mehdi Taremi have circulated that do not reflect the reality of the situation at all. The player is completely focused on his work in Athens and on his professional career, with full commitment and determination. In such a delicate period, it is important to avoid out-of-context interpretations or inaccurately reconstructing events," he concluded his statement: "We trust in everyone's sense of responsibility and respect."