استعاد المدرب الوطني خالد القروني تفاصيل انضمام قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري إلى صفوف الأخضر قبل إحدى المشاركات في كأس العالم، مؤكدًا أن متابعته الدقيقة للاعب خلال فترة الإعداد كانت نقطة التحول في مسيرته الدولية.
وأوضح القروني خلال لقاء تلفزيوني أنه كان يحرص على متابعة لاعبي المنتخب من خلال زيارات ميدانية للأندية، مشيرًا إلى أنه حضر مباراة لفئة الأولمبي بين الأهلي والهلال، ولاحظ مشاركة سالم الدوسري في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث ركز متابعته عليه بشكل خاص.
وبيّن أنه تواصل مع إدارة المنتخب عقب المباراة، مطالبًا باستدعاء اللاعب، ليبدأ بعدها بالمشاركة في التدريبات وتقديم مستويات مميزة خلال المباريات الودية، ما عزز القناعة بإمكان الاستفادة منه ضمن القائمة.
وأضاف أن الدوسري تعرض لإصابة خلال معسكر أقيم في البرازيل، ما صعّب الاستفادة منه في تلك المرحلة، قبل أن يتلقى لاحقًا معلومات عن مشاركته في مباراة ودية مع الفريق الأول لنادي الهلال خلال فترة معسكره.
وأشار القروني إلى أنه تواصل للتأكد من جاهزية اللاعب، لافتًا إلى تعاون إدارة الهلال حينها، ومؤكدًا أن الدوسري التحق سريعًا بمعسكر المنتخب في كولومبيا، ليواصل بعدها مسيرته الدولية التي شهدت حضورًا لافتًا في الاستحقاقات الكبرى.
وأكد المدرب الوطني أن مثل هذه القصص تعكس أهمية المتابعة الدقيقة للمواهب الشابة، ومنحها الفرصة في التوقيت المناسب، وهو ما أسهم في بروز أحد أبرز الأسماء في تاريخ المنتخب السعودي الحديث.
The national coach Khalid Al-Quroni recounted the details of the Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari's joining the Green team before one of the World Cup participations, emphasizing that his close monitoring of the player during the preparation period was a turning point in his international career.
Al-Quroni explained during a television interview that he was keen on following the national team players through field visits to clubs, noting that he attended a match for the Olympic category between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, where he observed Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the final minutes, focusing his attention on him in particular.
He indicated that he communicated with the national team management after the match, requesting the player's call-up, which led to him starting to participate in training and delivering impressive performances during friendly matches, reinforcing the belief in his potential contribution to the squad.
He added that Al-Dosari suffered an injury during a camp held in Brazil, which made it difficult to benefit from him at that stage, before later receiving information about his participation in a friendly match with the first team of Al-Hilal during his camp period.
Al-Quroni pointed out that he reached out to confirm the player's readiness, highlighting the cooperation of Al-Hilal's management at that time, and confirming that Al-Dosari quickly joined the national team's camp in Colombia, continuing his international career, which saw a remarkable presence in major tournaments.
The national coach affirmed that such stories reflect the importance of closely monitoring young talents and giving them opportunities at the right time, which contributed to the emergence of one of the most prominent names in the history of the modern Saudi national team.