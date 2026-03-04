استعاد المدرب الوطني خالد القروني تفاصيل انضمام قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري إلى صفوف الأخضر قبل إحدى المشاركات في كأس العالم، مؤكدًا أن متابعته الدقيقة للاعب خلال فترة الإعداد كانت نقطة التحول في مسيرته الدولية.


وأوضح القروني خلال لقاء تلفزيوني أنه كان يحرص على متابعة لاعبي المنتخب من خلال زيارات ميدانية للأندية، مشيرًا إلى أنه حضر مباراة لفئة الأولمبي بين الأهلي والهلال، ولاحظ مشاركة سالم الدوسري في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث ركز متابعته عليه بشكل خاص.


وبيّن أنه تواصل مع إدارة المنتخب عقب المباراة، مطالبًا باستدعاء اللاعب، ليبدأ بعدها بالمشاركة في التدريبات وتقديم مستويات مميزة خلال المباريات الودية، ما عزز القناعة بإمكان الاستفادة منه ضمن القائمة.


وأضاف أن الدوسري تعرض لإصابة خلال معسكر أقيم في البرازيل، ما صعّب الاستفادة منه في تلك المرحلة، قبل أن يتلقى لاحقًا معلومات عن مشاركته في مباراة ودية مع الفريق الأول لنادي الهلال خلال فترة معسكره.


وأشار القروني إلى أنه تواصل للتأكد من جاهزية اللاعب، لافتًا إلى تعاون إدارة الهلال حينها، ومؤكدًا أن الدوسري التحق سريعًا بمعسكر المنتخب في كولومبيا، ليواصل بعدها مسيرته الدولية التي شهدت حضورًا لافتًا في الاستحقاقات الكبرى.


وأكد المدرب الوطني أن مثل هذه القصص تعكس أهمية المتابعة الدقيقة للمواهب الشابة، ومنحها الفرصة في التوقيت المناسب، وهو ما أسهم في بروز أحد أبرز الأسماء في تاريخ المنتخب السعودي الحديث.