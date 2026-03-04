The national coach Khalid Al-Quroni recounted the details of the Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dosari's joining the Green team before one of the World Cup participations, emphasizing that his close monitoring of the player during the preparation period was a turning point in his international career.



Al-Quroni explained during a television interview that he was keen on following the national team players through field visits to clubs, noting that he attended a match for the Olympic category between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, where he observed Salem Al-Dosari's participation in the final minutes, focusing his attention on him in particular.



He indicated that he communicated with the national team management after the match, requesting the player's call-up, which led to him starting to participate in training and delivering impressive performances during friendly matches, reinforcing the belief in his potential contribution to the squad.



He added that Al-Dosari suffered an injury during a camp held in Brazil, which made it difficult to benefit from him at that stage, before later receiving information about his participation in a friendly match with the first team of Al-Hilal during his camp period.



Al-Quroni pointed out that he reached out to confirm the player's readiness, highlighting the cooperation of Al-Hilal's management at that time, and confirming that Al-Dosari quickly joined the national team's camp in Colombia, continuing his international career, which saw a remarkable presence in major tournaments.



The national coach affirmed that such stories reflect the importance of closely monitoring young talents and giving them opportunities at the right time, which contributed to the emergence of one of the most prominent names in the history of the modern Saudi national team.