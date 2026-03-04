نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، استقبل أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بقصر الحكم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عميد السلك الدبلوماسي سفير جمهورية جيبوتي لدى المملكة ضياء الدين بامخرمة، ورؤساء المجموعات الجغرافية المعتمدين لدى المملكة.

وقدّم الجميع التهنئة للقيادة الرشيدة، باسمهم ونيابة عن أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة، بشهر رمضان المبارك.

وأعرب أمير منطقة الرياض عن شكره للجميع على مشاعرهم الطيبة، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يعيد هذا الشهر الفضيل على الجميع بالخير والنماء والازدهار.