On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the Kingdom, Diaa Al-Din Bamkharmah, along with the heads of the geographical groups accredited to the Kingdom.

Everyone extended their congratulations to the wise leadership, on their behalf and on behalf of the members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, for the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Governor of Riyadh Region expressed his gratitude to everyone for their kind sentiments, asking Allah the Almighty to return this blessed month to everyone with goodness, growth, and prosperity.