The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Bish Governorate of the Jazan Region rescued a citizen and a resident of Yemeni nationality whose marine vessel had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and to ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the relevant authorities to request help in emergency situations.

The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard are responsible for search and rescue operations, coordination, managing maritime disasters, guiding those lost in border areas and maritime zones, providing assistance to them, monitoring the marine and coastal environment, and notifying the relevant authorities of any environmental hazards or pollution, in addition to apprehending violators. The teams have previously succeeded in rescuing dozens from drowning and evacuating some from open sea.