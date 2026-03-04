أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة بيش بمنطقة جازان مواطناً ومقيماً من الجنسية اليمنية تعطلت واسطتهما البحرية في عرض البحر، وتم تقديم المساعدة لهما.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالالتزام بإرشادات السلامة البحرية والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، والاتصال بالجهات المعنية لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.

وتتولى فرق البحث والإنقاذ في حرس الحدود عمليات البحث والإنقاذ والتنسيق، وإدارة الكوارث البحرية، وإرشاد التائهين في منطقة الحدود البرية والمناطق البحرية، وتقديم العون لهم وملاحظة البيئة البحرية والساحلية، وإشعار جهات الاختصاص عن أي أخطار بيئية أو تلوث، فضلاً عن ضبط المخالفين. ونجحت الفرق في فترات سابقة في إنقاذ العشرات من الغرق وإجلاء بعضهم من عرض البحر.