The Greek judiciary sentenced Manchester United star Harry Maguire to 15 months in prison, suspended, after he was convicted of minor assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery, following an incident that occurred on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.

The English international defender had previously been sentenced to 21 months and 10 days in prison, suspended, before a full retrial was approved after he appealed the rulings of a Greek court regarding several charges.

Majority decision and anticipated appeal

The new ruling came with a majority decision today (Wednesday), as one judge acquitted him, while two judges voted for his conviction. Maguire is expected to file an appeal before the Greek Supreme Court in the coming period, according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."

The English defender faced three main charges: simple assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery, and he was convicted by the Greek judiciary on all three charges, while the player denied committing any offense.

Maguire did not attend the hearing held on the island of Syros, as he is preparing with Manchester United to face Newcastle tonight in the English Premier League.



Details of the incident

According to the British newspaper "Mirror," the incident dates back to a night out that Maguire was spending with his wife Fern, his sister Daisy, his brother Joe, and several friends, as the group was waiting for a taxi to return to their accommodation when two men approached his sister and tried to talk to her.

Maguire claimed that the two men injected his sister with an unknown substance, causing her to lose consciousness intermittently, and he attempted to take her to the hospital, but he was taken to the police station, where he stated that he was assaulted by security personnel in uniform.

He indicated that fearing he would be implicated in an attempted kidnapping, he tried to escape before being arrested and spending two nights in custody, only to be later convicted of the charges against him.