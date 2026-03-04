قضى القضاء اليوناني بسجن نجم مانشستر يونايتد هاري ماغواير لمدة 15 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ، بعد إدانته بالاعتداء غير الخطير، ومقاومة الاعتقال، ومحاولة الرشوة، على خلفية حادثة وقعت في جزيرة ميكونوس في أغسطس 2020.

وكان المدافع الدولي الإنجليزي قد أُدين سابقاً بالسجن لمدة 21 شهراً و10 أيام مع وقف التنفيذ، قبل أن تتم الموافقة على إعادة محاكمته بالكامل عقب استئنافه على أحكام محكمة يونانية بشأن عدة اتهامات.

قرار بالأغلبية واستئناف مرتقب

جاء الحكم الجديد بقرار أغلبية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ برّأه أحد القضاة، فيما صوّت قاضيان لإدانته، ومن المتوقع أن يتقدم ماغواير باستئناف أمام المحكمة العليا اليونانية خلال الفترة القادمة، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.

وواجه المدافع الإنجليزي ثلاث تهم رئيسية هي: الاعتداء البسيط، ومقاومة الاعتقال، ومحاولة الرشوة، وقد أدانه القضاء اليوناني بالتهم الثلاث، بينما نفى اللاعب ارتكاب أي مخالفة.

ولم يحضر ماغواير جلسة الاستماع التي عُقدت في جزيرة سيروس، إذ يستعد رفقة مانشستر يونايتد لمواجهة نيوكاسل الليلة في مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي.


تفاصيل الواقعة

وبحسب صحفية «ميرور» البريطانية، تعود الواقعة إلى سهرة كان يقضيها ماغواير برفقة زوجته فيرن، وشقيقته ديزي، وشقيقه جو، وعدد من أصدقائه، إذ كانت المجموعة تنتظر سيارة أجرة للعودة إلى مقر إقامتهم، عندما اقترب رجلان من شقيقته وحاولا التحدث معها.

وادّعى ماغواير أن الرجلين حقنا شقيقته بمادة مجهولة، ما تسبب في فقدانها الوعي بشكل متقطع، وحاول نقلها إلى المستشفى، لكنه اقتيد إلى مركز الشرطة، إذ أكد أنه تعرض للاعتداء من قبل رجال أمن يرتدون الزي الرسمي.

وأشار إلى أنه خوفاً من تورطه في محاولة اختطاف، حاول الفرار، قبل أن يتم القبض عليه ويقضي ليلتين رهن الاحتجاز، ليُدان لاحقاً بالتهم المنسوبة إليه.