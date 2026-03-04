قضى القضاء اليوناني بسجن نجم مانشستر يونايتد هاري ماغواير لمدة 15 شهراً مع وقف التنفيذ، بعد إدانته بالاعتداء غير الخطير، ومقاومة الاعتقال، ومحاولة الرشوة، على خلفية حادثة وقعت في جزيرة ميكونوس في أغسطس 2020.
وكان المدافع الدولي الإنجليزي قد أُدين سابقاً بالسجن لمدة 21 شهراً و10 أيام مع وقف التنفيذ، قبل أن تتم الموافقة على إعادة محاكمته بالكامل عقب استئنافه على أحكام محكمة يونانية بشأن عدة اتهامات.
قرار بالأغلبية واستئناف مرتقب
جاء الحكم الجديد بقرار أغلبية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ برّأه أحد القضاة، فيما صوّت قاضيان لإدانته، ومن المتوقع أن يتقدم ماغواير باستئناف أمام المحكمة العليا اليونانية خلال الفترة القادمة، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.
وواجه المدافع الإنجليزي ثلاث تهم رئيسية هي: الاعتداء البسيط، ومقاومة الاعتقال، ومحاولة الرشوة، وقد أدانه القضاء اليوناني بالتهم الثلاث، بينما نفى اللاعب ارتكاب أي مخالفة.
ولم يحضر ماغواير جلسة الاستماع التي عُقدت في جزيرة سيروس، إذ يستعد رفقة مانشستر يونايتد لمواجهة نيوكاسل الليلة في مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وبحسب صحفية «ميرور» البريطانية، تعود الواقعة إلى سهرة كان يقضيها ماغواير برفقة زوجته فيرن، وشقيقته ديزي، وشقيقه جو، وعدد من أصدقائه، إذ كانت المجموعة تنتظر سيارة أجرة للعودة إلى مقر إقامتهم، عندما اقترب رجلان من شقيقته وحاولا التحدث معها.
وادّعى ماغواير أن الرجلين حقنا شقيقته بمادة مجهولة، ما تسبب في فقدانها الوعي بشكل متقطع، وحاول نقلها إلى المستشفى، لكنه اقتيد إلى مركز الشرطة، إذ أكد أنه تعرض للاعتداء من قبل رجال أمن يرتدون الزي الرسمي.
وأشار إلى أنه خوفاً من تورطه في محاولة اختطاف، حاول الفرار، قبل أن يتم القبض عليه ويقضي ليلتين رهن الاحتجاز، ليُدان لاحقاً بالتهم المنسوبة إليه.
The Greek judiciary sentenced Manchester United star Harry Maguire to 15 months in prison, suspended, after he was convicted of minor assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery, following an incident that occurred on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.
The English international defender had previously been sentenced to 21 months and 10 days in prison, suspended, before a full retrial was approved after he appealed the rulings of a Greek court regarding several charges.
Majority decision and anticipated appeal
The new ruling came with a majority decision today (Wednesday), as one judge acquitted him, while two judges voted for his conviction. Maguire is expected to file an appeal before the Greek Supreme Court in the coming period, according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."
The English defender faced three main charges: simple assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery, and he was convicted by the Greek judiciary on all three charges, while the player denied committing any offense.
Maguire did not attend the hearing held on the island of Syros, as he is preparing with Manchester United to face Newcastle tonight in the English Premier League.
Details of the incident
According to the British newspaper "Mirror," the incident dates back to a night out that Maguire was spending with his wife Fern, his sister Daisy, his brother Joe, and several friends, as the group was waiting for a taxi to return to their accommodation when two men approached his sister and tried to talk to her.
Maguire claimed that the two men injected his sister with an unknown substance, causing her to lose consciousness intermittently, and he attempted to take her to the hospital, but he was taken to the police station, where he stated that he was assaulted by security personnel in uniform.
He indicated that fearing he would be implicated in an attempted kidnapping, he tried to escape before being arrested and spending two nights in custody, only to be later convicted of the charges against him.