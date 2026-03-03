Footage from inside the Al-Nassr club headquarters has shown Cristiano Ronaldo continuing his rehabilitation and treatment program, following the club's announcement of his "muscle strain" injury. The images captured the practical scene after the statement: work inside the gym, directed exercises, and calculated loads managed step by step in preparation for his return according to precise medical indicators.



Medically, a muscle strain refers to a partial tear in the muscle fibers or at the point where the muscle connects to the tendon due to high physical load during performance. According to what is reported by Aspetar Hospital for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, this type of injury is associated with the running phase, during which the muscle undergoes strong contraction with sudden elongation, increasing pressure on the fibers and leading to minute or partial tears, especially in football players who heavily rely on speed.



A medical source revealed to “Okaz” that Ronaldo is currently undergoing rehabilitation protocols that include knee lifts and hurdle jumps to regain motor control, balance, and movement quality under graded load, along with resistance exercises using elastic bands to strengthen the supporting muscles and improve the tissue's ability to withstand effort, as well as stability and balance exercises on small platforms to prepare the body for the demands of acceleration, deceleration, and direction changes.



The source added that the criterion for return is based on regaining full kinetic strength, with the ability to accelerate and change direction without symptoms, in addition to passing performance tests specific to high speeds, as the phase preceding a return to the field relies on the quality of movement under pressure before any decision to participate.



The same source indicated that effective rehabilitation treatment for muscle strain injuries relies on a precise gradual strengthening approach aimed at increasing the muscle's tolerance to speed, focusing on exercises that rebuild the fibers and limit the chances of recurrence.



He also clarified that the medical team at Al-Nassr operates according to medical recommendations with a phased management approach that begins with adjusting physical load and reducing inflammation, followed by a gradual restoration of the range of motion, leading to a progressive strengthening program, culminating in functional tests that compare the strength of the injured muscle to the healthy limb before allowing a return to group training and official participation.



In such injuries, the essence of the medical decision focuses on the completion of functional readiness under high speeds, as a quick return may bring the player back to square one.