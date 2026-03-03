أظهرت لقطات من داخل مقر نادي النصر قبل قليل استمرار كريستيانو رونالدو في برنامج علاجي وتأهيلي، عقب إعلان النادي إصابته بـ«شدٍّ عضلي». ونقلت الصور المشهد التطبيقي بعد البيان: عمل داخل الصالة، تمارين موجهة، وأحمال محسوبة تُدار خطوة بخطوة تمهيدًا للعودة وفق مؤشرات طبية دقيقة.


طبيًا، الشدّ العضلي يعني تمزّقًا جزئيًا في ألياف العضلة أو في منطقة اتصال العضلة بالوتر نتيجة تحميل بدني مرتفع أثناء الأداء. ووفق ما يورده مستشفى سبيتار لجراحة العظام والطب الرياضي، يرتبط هذا النوع من الإصابات بمرحلة الجري التي تتعرض فيها العضلة لانقباض قوي مع إطالة مفاجئة، ما يرفع الضغط على الألياف ويؤدي إلى تمزقات دقيقة أو جزئية، خاصة لدى لاعبي كرة القدم ذوي الاعتماد الكبير على السرعة.


وكشف مصدر طبي لـ«عكاظ» أن رونالدو يخضع حاليًا لبروتوكولات تأهيل تشمل تمارين رفع الركبة وتجاوز الحاجز لاستعادة التحكم الحركي والتوازن وجودة الحركة تحت حمل متدرج، إلى جانب تمارين مقاومة باستخدام الشريط المطاطي لتقوية العضلات الداعمة وتحسين قدرة النسيج على تحمل الجهد، وتمارين ثبات وتوازن عبر منصات صغيرة لتجهيز الجسم لمتطلبات التسارع والتباطؤ وتغيير الاتجاه.


وأضاف المصدر أن معيار العودة يُبنى على استعادة القوة الحركية الكاملة، مع القدرة على التسارع وتغيير الاتجاه دون أعراض، إلى جانب اجتياز اختبارات الأداء الخاصة بالسرعات العالية، لأن المرحلة التي تسبق العودة للميدان تعتمد على جودة الحركة تحت الضغط قبل أي قرار بالمشاركة.


وأشار المصدر ذاته إلى أن العلاج التأهيلي الفعّال في إصابات الشدّ العضلي يعتمد على تقوية تدريجية دقيقة تستهدف رفع تحمّل العضلة للسرعة، مع تركيز على التمارين التي تعيد بناء الألياف وتحد من احتمالات التكرار.


كما أوضح أن الجهاز الطبي في النصر يعمل وفق توصيات طبية بإدارة مرحلية تبدأ بضبط الحمل البدني وتقليل الالتهاب، ثم استعادة المدى الحركي تدريجيًا، يليها برنامج تقوية متدرج، وصولًا إلى اختبارات وظيفية تقارن قوة العضلة المصابة بالطرف السليم قبل الإذن بالعودة للتدريبات الجماعية والمشاركة الرسمية.


وفي مثل هذه الإصابات، يرتكز جوهر القرار الطبي على اكتمال الجاهزية الوظيفية تحت السرعات العالية، لأن العودة السريعة قد تعيد اللاعب إلى نقطة البداية.