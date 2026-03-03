The UAE confirmed today (Tuesday) that it has not made any decision to change its defensive stance regarding the repeated Iranian attacks on its territory, emphasizing that it retains its right to self-defense.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified in a statement that it "has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, a number that exceeds the total faced by all targeted countries combined, and the armed forces have responded to them with professionalism, efficiency, and distinction."



It pointed out that it "has not participated in the war and has not allowed the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace in any attack on Iran, in adherence to its policies based on good neighborliness and de-escalation, and in accordance with the United Nations Charter."



The UAE emphasized its "retention of the right to self-defense, as guaranteed by international law and the United Nations Charter," affirming the "importance of adhering to journalistic professionalism and the necessity of obtaining information from reliable official sources before publishing or circulating any inaccurate reports."



The Dubai Government Media Office stated earlier today that authorities extinguished a limited fire near the American consulate in Dubai as a result of an airstrike by a drone, noting that there were no reports of injuries.



It indicated that the sounds heard in various areas of the Emirate of Dubai are a result of successful interceptions by air defenses, explaining that the concerned teams continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety, and urge the public to obtain information from official sources.



Reuters reported hearing explosions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as well as in the Qatari capital, Doha.