أكدت الإمارات، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أنها لم تتخذ أي قرار بشأن تغيير موقفها الدفاعي تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة على أراضيها، مشددة على أنها تحتفظ بحقها في الدفاع عن النفس.


وأوضحت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية في بيان إلى أنها «تعرضت لأكثر من 1000 هجمة، وهو عدد يفوق مجموع ما تعرضت له جميع الدول المستهدفة مجتمعة، وقد تصدت لها القوات المسلحة بكل احترافية وكفاءة وتميّز».


وأشارت إلى أنها «لم تشارك في الحرب، ولم تسمح باستخدام أراضيها أو مياهها الإقليمية أو مجالها الجوي في أي هجوم على إيران، التزاماً بسياساتها القائمة على حسن الجوار وخفض التصعيد، ووفقاً لميثاق الأمم المتحدة».


وشددت دولة الإمارات على «احتفاظها بحقها في الدفاع عن النفس، بما يكفله القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة»، مؤكدة على «أهمية الالتزام بالمهنية الصحافية، وضرورة استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية الموثوقة قبل نشر أو تداول أي تقارير غير دقيقة».


وكان المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي، قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم، إن السلطات أخمدت حريقاً محدوداً قرب القنصلية الأمريكية في دبي نتيجة غارة جوية بطائرة مسيّرة، مشيراً إلى أنه لا أنباء عن إصابات.


وأشار إلى أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق مختلفة من إمارة دبي هي نتيجة الاعتراضات الناجحة للدفاعات الجوية، مبيناً أن الفرق المعنية تستمر في متابعة الوضع واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة الجميع وتدعو الجمهور إلى استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية.


وكانت وكالة «رويترز» أفادت بسماع دوي انفجارات في دبي وأبوظبي بالإمارات العربية المتحدة، وفي العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.