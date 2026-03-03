Under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, the ministry hosted today the heads of diplomatic missions, regional offices, and secretaries of international organizations accredited to the Kingdom, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, the ministry held an iftar ceremony at its headquarters in Riyadh, during which congratulations were exchanged for the arrival of the holy month, and friendly conversations were held to enhance communication with the diplomatic missions in the Kingdom.

A number of senior officials from the ministry attended the iftar ceremony.