تحت رعاية وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، وبحضور نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، ومساعد وزير الخارجية للشؤون التنفيذية عبدالهادي بن أحمد المنصوري، استضافت الوزارة اليوم، رؤساء البعثات الدبلوماسية والهيئات والمكاتب الإقليمية وأمناء المنظمات الدولية المعتمدين لدى المملكة، وذلك بمناسبة شهر رمضان المبارك.

وأقامت الوزارة بهذه المناسبة حفل إفطار في مقرها بالرياض، جرى خلاله تقديم التهنئة بقدوم الشهر الفضيل، وتبادل الأحاديث الودية بما يعزز التواصل مع البعثات الدبلوماسية لدى المملكة.

حضر حفل الإفطار عدد من كبار مسؤولي الوزارة.