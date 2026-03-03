The Iranian capital, Tehran, has turned into a ghost town after the majority of its residents fled to escape the ongoing American and Israeli strikes and warnings to evacuate several neighborhoods and cities, while those who remained have become trapped in their homes.



Local residents reported that the intensification of airstrikes by Israel and the United States on government facilities has created a state of terror among those who remain in Tehran, even though the streets have become completely empty except for the sounds of explosions.



Tehran is home to about 10 million people, but amid the crises, especially the water crisis, some families with housing in other cities or towns have left, while the rest departed after the first strike on Saturday, transforming the bustling city into a ghost town where one feels terror and fear while moving through its streets.



Residents reported that the violent and terrifying explosions have not even allowed them to sleep, indicating that buildings are almost cracking from the intensity of those explosions, while some windows shatter, especially when the strikes are nearby.



Hussein Nahari (40 years old) stated that the strikes target government headquarters, such as ministries, courts, and the Revolutionary Guard's headquarters, noting that the situation is frightening and terrifying.



The Iranian government had called on Saturday for the residents of Tehran to leave and to remain calm, but some families working in hospitals and institutions that require their presence were unable to leave, and they are the few who remained.



At the same time, local residents said that Tehran is not only living in terror, fear, and explosions but is also globally isolated, especially after communications and the internet were cut off, confirming that the disruption of communications has increased the state of fear and made many families miss contact with each other to know their fate.