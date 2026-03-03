تحولت العاصمة الإيرانية طهران إلى مدينة أشباح بعد مغادرة غالبية ساكينها هرباً من الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية المتواصلة والإنذارات بإخلاء عدد من الأحياء والمدن، فيما من بقي أصبح في عداد المحاصرين بمنازلهم.


وذكر سكان محليون أن تكثيف إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة غاراتهما الجوية على مقار تابعة للحكومة خلق حالة من الرعب في أوساط من تبقى في طهران، رغم أن الشوارع أصبحت خالية تماماً سوى من أصوات الانفجارات.


ويعيش في طهران نحو 10 ملايين نسمة، لكنه وفي ظل الأزمات خصوصاً أزمة المياه غادرتها بعض العائلات التي لديها سكن في مدن أو بلدات أخرى، في حين غادر البقية عقب الضربة الأولى يوم السبت للتتحول المدينة الصاخبة إلى مدينة أشباح يشعر فيها المرء بالرعب والخوف أثناء تحركه في شوارعها.


وأفاد السكان أن الانفجارات العنيفة والمرعبة لم تسمح لهم حتى بالنوم، مبينة أن الأبنية تكاد تتشقق من شدة تلك الانفجارات، فيما تنكسر بعض النوافذ خصوصاً حينما تكون الضربات قريبة.


وأفاد حسين نهاري (40عاماً) أن الضربات تستهدف المقرات الحكومية، كالوزارات والمحاكم ومقر الحرس الثوري، مبيناً أن الوضع مخيف ومرعب.


وكان الحكومة الإيرانية قد دعت (السبت) سكان طهران إلى مغادرتها والإلتزام بالهدوء، لكن بعض العائلات التي تعمل في المستشفيات والمؤسسات التي يستدعي وجودهم لم يستطعن المغادرة وهم القلة الذين ظلوا فيها.


في الوقت ذاته، قال سكان محليون إن طهران لا تعيش فقط في الرعب والخوف والانفجارات بل إنها معزولة عالمياً خصوصاً بعد قطع الاتصالات والإنترنت، مؤكدين بأن قطع الاتصالات زاد من حالة الخوف وجعل الكثير من العائلات تفتقد الاتصالات فيما بينها لمعرفة مصيرهم.