أكد علماء الحيوان أن افتراس الأمهات لصغارها ليس ظاهرة نادرة، بل أمر شائع يظهر في أكثر من 1500 فصيلة تشمل الثدييات والحشرات والأسماك، وحتى بعض الحيوانات الأليفة.
ويشرح خبراء السلوك البيئي أن هذا السلوك يرتبط مباشرة بإستراتيجيات التكاثر، إذ يمثل إنجاب الصغار ورعايتهم استثماراً كبيراً للطاقة والموارد. فالحيوانات التي تنجب عدداً قليلاً من الصغار (مثل الأفيال والحيتان) نادراً ما تلجأ لهذا السلوك، بينما الأنواع التي تتكاثر بسرعة أو تنتج أعداداً كبيرة من الصغار، ترى أن التخلص من بعضهم أحياناً يحسن فرص النجاة العامة للنسل.
وتنقسم أسباب افتراس الصغار إلى جزئي وكلي: فالافتراس الجزئي شائع لدى الحشرات والأسماك عند نقص الغذاء أو لتنظيم أعداد الصغار بما يتناسب مع الموارد المتاحة، بينما يحدث الافتراس الكلي عادة إذا وُلد الصغير ضعيفاً أو مريضاً، ما يدفع الأم للتخلص منه ومحاولة إنجاب صغار أصحاء.
وبحسب الدراسات، تلعب الوراثة دوراً أيضاً، إذ يمكن لبعض الذكور التمييز بين صغارها وصغار آخرين، فيقومون بافتراس الصغار غير المنتمين إليهم. كما قد يؤدي التوتر والعيش في بيئات خطرة إلى دفع الأمهات إلى هذا السلوك كوسيلة لحماية فرص بقائها واستمرار نسلها مستقبلاً.
ويخلص العلماء إلى أن افتراس الصغار ظاهرة معقدة ومتعددة الأبعاد، وتستمر الأبحاث للكشف عن دوافعها العميقة والأسباب البيئية والوراثية التي تحكمها.