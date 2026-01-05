A recent scientific study conducted by the University of Barcelona and the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute revealed that one of the oldest and most commonly used treatments for type 2 diabetes – sulfonylurea medications – may indirectly contribute to the worsening of the disease in the long term.

These medications, such as glipizide, glibenclamide, and amaryl, have been used since the 1950s to stimulate the pancreas to secrete more insulin. Despite their initial effectiveness in lowering blood sugar levels, their efficacy often declines over time, a phenomenon medically known as "secondary failure."

Researchers discovered, in experiments conducted on human islets of Langerhans, the insulin-producing tissue in the pancreas, that chronic exposure to these medications, particularly glipizide, leads to a serious phenomenon: the loss of functional identity of beta cells.

A threat to pancreatic cells

The study indicated that instead of these cells dying, they remain alive but gradually lose their essential characteristics; the genes responsible for insulin production decrease, their ability to respond to sugar diminishes, and their mortality rates increase in later stages.

The study attributed this effect to severe stress affecting the endoplasmic reticulum within the cell – the factory that produces insulin protein – leading to a "confusion" in the cell's identity and transforming it into an ineffective state.

Professor Edward Montanya, the study leader, stated, "Beta cells do not just die; they lose their functional identity and become incapable of producing and secreting insulin effectively, and it seems that sulfonylureas contribute to accelerating this loss."

The secret behind the decline in drug efficacy over time

The results of the study published in the journal "Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism" provide a potential scientific explanation for why the efficacy of these medications declines with long-term use, and may accelerate the deterioration of pancreatic function in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Despite the seriousness of the findings, researchers emphasized that this does not mean a sudden cessation of medication, but rather the necessity of consulting a doctor to evaluate the treatment plan, especially with the availability of newer, safer, and more sustainable alternatives such as SGLT2 inhibitors or GLP-1 agonists.

The study noted the positive aspect that since the loss of identity is theoretically reversible and not a definitive death of the cells, this discovery may open the door for future research to develop treatments that restore the functional identity of the cells, potentially changing diabetes treatment strategies in the long term.