كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجرتها جامعة برشلونة ومعهد بلفيتج للأبحاث الطبية الحيوية، أن أحد أقدم وأكثر علاجات مرض السكري من النوع الثاني شيوعاً – أدوية السلفونيل يوريا– قد يُسهم بشكل غير مباشر في تفاقم المرض على المدى الطويل.

وتُستخدم هذه الأدوية، مثل الغليبيريد، الغليبيزيد، والأماري، منذ خمسينيات القرن الماضي لتحفيز البنكرياس على إفراز المزيد من الإنسولين، ورغم فعاليتها الأولية في خفض مستويات السكر في الدم، إلا أن فعاليتها غالباً ما تتراجع مع الوقت، وهو ما يُعرف طبياً بـ«الفشل الثانوي».

واكتشف الباحثون، في تجارب أجريت على جزر لانغرهانس البشرية وهي النسيج المنتج للإنسولين في البنكرياس، أن التعرض المزمن لهذه الأدوية، خصوصاً الغليبيريد يؤدي إلى ظاهرة خطيرة: فقدان الهوية الوظيفية لخلايا بيتا.

خطر يهدد خلايا البنكرياس

وأشارت الدراسة أنه بدلاً من موت هذه الخلايا، تظل حية لكنها تفقد تدريجياً خصائصها الأساسية؛ فتنخفض لديها الجينات المسؤولة عن إنتاج الإنسولين، وتقل قدرتها على الاستجابة للسكر، بل وترتفع معدلات موتها في مراحل لاحقة.

وأرجعت الدراسة هذا التأثير إلى إجهاد شديد يصيب الشبكة الإندوبلازمية داخل الخلية – وهي المصنع الذي يُنتج بروتين الإنسولين – مما يؤدي إلى «تشويش» في هوية الخلية وتحولها إلى حالة غير فعالة.

وقال البروفيسور إدوارد مونتانيا، قائد الدراسة «لا تموت خلايا بيتا فحسب، بل تفقد هويتها الوظيفية وتصبح عاجزة عن إنتاج وإفراز الإنسولين بفعالية، ويبدو أن السلفونيل يوريا تُساهم في تسريع هذا الفقدان».

سر تراجع فعالية الدواء مع الوقت

وتُقدم نتائج الدراسة المنشورة في مجلة «Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism» تفسيراً علمياً محتملاً لسبب تراجع فعالية هذه الأدوية مع الاستخدام الطويل، وربما تُسرّع من تدهور وظيفة البنكرياس لدى مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني.

ورغم خطورة النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أنها لا تعني التوقف المفاجئ عن تناول الدواء، بل ضرورة استشارة الطبيب لتقييم الخطة العلاجية، خاصة مع توفر بدائل حديثة أكثر أماناً واستدامة مثل مثبطات SGLT2 أو GLP-1 agonists.

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن الجانب الإيجابي أنه بما أن فقدان الهوية قابل للانعكاس نظرياً وليس موتاً نهائياً للخلايا، فقد يفتح هذا الاكتشاف الباب أمام أبحاث مستقبلية لتطوير علاجات تُعيد للخلايا هويتها الوظيفية، مما قد يُغير استراتيجيات علاج السكري على المدى الطويل.