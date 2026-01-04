في مشهد غريب وسط حدث سياسي عالمي، لفتت سترة زرقاء بسيطة اهتمام العالم بعد اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو ووضعه تحت الحجز الأمريكي في نيويورك.

أظهرت صور جديدة مادورو محاطاً بوكلاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية DEA مرتدياً سترة من شركة Origin الأمريكية، التي يقع مقرها في ولاية مين، ما أثار موجة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. السترة ذات اللون الأزرق الفاتح وشعار الشركة الأسود، تحولت إلى محور حديث المستخدمين حول تفاصيل الحدث الدولي.

وقال مؤسس الشركة بيتر روبرتس إن هاتفه لم يتوقف عن استقبال الإشعارات منذ انتشار الصور، مضيفاً أن الأمر تجاوز أي اهتمام تجاري سابق بالشركة، مشيراً إلى أن السترة قد تكون تم تسليمها لمادورو من قبل أحد عملاء DEA.

وشاركت الشركة الصورة عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام مع تعليق طريف جذب آلاف الإعجابات، فيما تحول تفصيل صغير من ملابس مادورو إلى مادة ذات انتشار عالمي وتفاعل كبير تضمنت تحليلات ساخرة وتعليقات دولية حول اختياراته في هذا اليوم الحاسم.

ورغم الطابع الطريف الذي طغى على التعليقات المتعلقة بالسترة، فإن اعتقال مادورو يشكل تحولاً كبيراً في العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا، إذ يواجه الزعيم السابق الآن إجراءات قضائية أمريكية، فيما بقيت السترة الزرقاء رمزاً غير متوقع وسط الحدث السياسي الكبير.