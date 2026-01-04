في مشهد غريب وسط حدث سياسي عالمي، لفتت سترة زرقاء بسيطة اهتمام العالم بعد اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو ووضعه تحت الحجز الأمريكي في نيويورك.
أظهرت صور جديدة مادورو محاطاً بوكلاء إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية DEA مرتدياً سترة من شركة Origin الأمريكية، التي يقع مقرها في ولاية مين، ما أثار موجة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. السترة ذات اللون الأزرق الفاتح وشعار الشركة الأسود، تحولت إلى محور حديث المستخدمين حول تفاصيل الحدث الدولي.
وقال مؤسس الشركة بيتر روبرتس إن هاتفه لم يتوقف عن استقبال الإشعارات منذ انتشار الصور، مضيفاً أن الأمر تجاوز أي اهتمام تجاري سابق بالشركة، مشيراً إلى أن السترة قد تكون تم تسليمها لمادورو من قبل أحد عملاء DEA.
وشاركت الشركة الصورة عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام مع تعليق طريف جذب آلاف الإعجابات، فيما تحول تفصيل صغير من ملابس مادورو إلى مادة ذات انتشار عالمي وتفاعل كبير تضمنت تحليلات ساخرة وتعليقات دولية حول اختياراته في هذا اليوم الحاسم.
ورغم الطابع الطريف الذي طغى على التعليقات المتعلقة بالسترة، فإن اعتقال مادورو يشكل تحولاً كبيراً في العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا، إذ يواجه الزعيم السابق الآن إجراءات قضائية أمريكية، فيما بقيت السترة الزرقاء رمزاً غير متوقع وسط الحدث السياسي الكبير.
In a strange scene amid a global political event, a simple blue jacket caught the world's attention after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his detention by U.S. authorities in New York.
New images showed Maduro surrounded by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) wearing a jacket from the American company Origin, which is based in Maine, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. The light blue jacket with the company's black logo became the focal point of users' discussions about the details of the international event.
Company founder Peter Roberts stated that his phone has not stopped receiving notifications since the images spread, adding that the interest has surpassed any previous commercial attention for the company, noting that the jacket may have been handed to Maduro by one of the DEA agents.
The company shared the image on its official Instagram account with a humorous caption that attracted thousands of likes, while a small detail of Maduro's clothing turned into a globally trending topic with significant interaction, including satirical analyses and international comments about his choices on that pivotal day.
Despite the humorous tone that dominated the comments regarding the jacket, Maduro's arrest represents a significant shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations, as the former leader now faces U.S. legal proceedings, while the blue jacket remains an unexpected symbol amid the major political event.