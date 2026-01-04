In a strange scene amid a global political event, a simple blue jacket caught the world's attention after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his detention by U.S. authorities in New York.

New images showed Maduro surrounded by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) wearing a jacket from the American company Origin, which is based in Maine, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. The light blue jacket with the company's black logo became the focal point of users' discussions about the details of the international event.

Company founder Peter Roberts stated that his phone has not stopped receiving notifications since the images spread, adding that the interest has surpassed any previous commercial attention for the company, noting that the jacket may have been handed to Maduro by one of the DEA agents.

The company shared the image on its official Instagram account with a humorous caption that attracted thousands of likes, while a small detail of Maduro's clothing turned into a globally trending topic with significant interaction, including satirical analyses and international comments about his choices on that pivotal day.

Despite the humorous tone that dominated the comments regarding the jacket, Maduro's arrest represents a significant shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations, as the former leader now faces U.S. legal proceedings, while the blue jacket remains an unexpected symbol amid the major political event.