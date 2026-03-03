The Moroccan Court of Appeal in Fez has sentenced a psychiatrist involved in exploiting psychologically vulnerable women, sexually assaulting them, and trafficking in hard drugs to 20 years of effective imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 dirhams.

The incident dates back to last June when the doctor's wife accidentally discovered his suspicious activities through his personal phone, where he documented his assaults on women who were under his psychological care, in addition to filming his actions in a way that provoked outrage. This discovery led the wife to file an official complaint, which was followed by the doctor's arrest and investigation.

The trial included six other defendants involved in the same crimes, such as facilitating drug use, participating in abortion, impersonation, and ignoring prostitution. The sentences varied between one and six years, with varying financial penalties imposed.