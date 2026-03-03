قضت محكمة الاستئناف المغربية بفاس بإدانة طبيب نفسي تورط في استغلال النساء الضعيفات نفسياً، والاعتداء الجنسي عليهن، والاتجار بالمخدرات القوية، ليقضي 20 سنة سجناً نافذاً وغرامة مالية قدرها 200 ألف درهم.
وتعود الحادثة إلى يونيو الماضي، عندما اكتشفت زوجة الطبيب ممارساته المشبوهة بالصدفة عبر هاتفه الشخصي، حيث وثق اعتداءاته على نساء كن تحت رعايته النفسية، إضافة إلى تصوير أفعاله بشكل يثير الاستنكار. وأدى هذا الاكتشاف إلى تقديم الزوجة شكوى رسمية، أعقبها توقيف الطبيب والتحقيق معه.
وشملت المحاكمة ستة متهمين آخرين تورطوا في الجرائم نفسها، مثل تسهيل تعاطي المخدرات، والمشاركة في الإجهاض، وانتحال الصفة، والتغاضي عن الدعارة. وتفاوتت الأحكام بين سنة وست سنوات، مع فرض غرامات مالية متفاوتة.
- مصور فوتوغرافي: 6 سنوات وغرامة 10 آلاف درهم.
- ابن عم الطبيب: 5 سنوات وغرامة 50 ألف درهم.
- ممرض متقاعد: سنة وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.
- أستاذ جامعي في علم النفس: 6 أشهر وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.
- مالك منزل سياحي: سنة وغرامة 20 ألف درهم.
- موظفة بالوحدة السياحية: سنة وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.
The Moroccan Court of Appeal in Fez has sentenced a psychiatrist involved in exploiting psychologically vulnerable women, sexually assaulting them, and trafficking in hard drugs to 20 years of effective imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 dirhams.
The incident dates back to last June when the doctor's wife accidentally discovered his suspicious activities through his personal phone, where he documented his assaults on women who were under his psychological care, in addition to filming his actions in a way that provoked outrage. This discovery led the wife to file an official complaint, which was followed by the doctor's arrest and investigation.
The trial included six other defendants involved in the same crimes, such as facilitating drug use, participating in abortion, impersonation, and ignoring prostitution. The sentences varied between one and six years, with varying financial penalties imposed.
- Photographer: 6 years and a fine of 10,000 dirhams.
- Doctor's cousin: 5 years and a fine of 50,000 dirhams.
- Retired nurse: 1 year and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.
- University professor of psychology: 6 months and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.
- Owner of a tourist home: 1 year and a fine of 20,000 dirhams.
- Employee at the tourist unit: 1 year and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.