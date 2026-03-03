قضت محكمة الاستئناف المغربية بفاس بإدانة طبيب نفسي تورط في استغلال النساء الضعيفات نفسياً، والاعتداء الجنسي عليهن، والاتجار بالمخدرات القوية، ليقضي 20 سنة سجناً نافذاً وغرامة مالية قدرها 200 ألف درهم.

وتعود الحادثة إلى يونيو الماضي، عندما اكتشفت زوجة الطبيب ممارساته المشبوهة بالصدفة عبر هاتفه الشخصي، حيث وثق اعتداءاته على نساء كن تحت رعايته النفسية، إضافة إلى تصوير أفعاله بشكل يثير الاستنكار. وأدى هذا الاكتشاف إلى تقديم الزوجة شكوى رسمية، أعقبها توقيف الطبيب والتحقيق معه.

وشملت المحاكمة ستة متهمين آخرين تورطوا في الجرائم نفسها، مثل تسهيل تعاطي المخدرات، والمشاركة في الإجهاض، وانتحال الصفة، والتغاضي عن الدعارة. وتفاوتت الأحكام بين سنة وست سنوات، مع فرض غرامات مالية متفاوتة.

  • مصور فوتوغرافي: 6 سنوات وغرامة 10 آلاف درهم.
  • ابن عم الطبيب: 5 سنوات وغرامة 50 ألف درهم.
  • ممرض متقاعد: سنة وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.
  • أستاذ جامعي في علم النفس: 6 أشهر وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.
  • مالك منزل سياحي: سنة وغرامة 20 ألف درهم.
  • موظفة بالوحدة السياحية: سنة وغرامة 5 آلاف درهم.