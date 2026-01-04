A security raid conducted by the police in the Philippines has revealed the hidden face of one of the most dangerous forms of cyber fraud in the world, after finding written evidence in Chinese inside a complex run by cross-border fraud gangs, which includes detailed instructions for emotionally luring victims and robbing them of their money step by step.

The evidence, which was reviewed by the global news agency Reuters, leaves nothing to chance. In its early pages, it establishes a shocking premise to justify the crime: when a woman falls in love, her ability to think is impaired, and at that point, her money is within reach.

The seized documents reveal a comprehensive psychological scheme that begins with establishing a friendly online relationship, gradually transforming into an emotional attachment, before the victim is pushed towards fictitious investments, often in cryptocurrencies or energy.

This method is known within the world of cybercrime as "pig butchering," referring to the process of psychologically grooming the victim before financially slaughtering them, and it is currently one of the most prevalent types of fraud according to the FBI.

These operations are often run from massive complexes in Southeast Asia, where human trafficking victims are forced to carry out the fraud under threat. With the evolution of artificial intelligence tools, the messages have become more convincing, and the fake images and identities more realistic.

The evidence shows that the gangs have developed guidebooks for creating complete fake personas, with instructions on how to act if the victim begins to doubt or asks sensitive questions about money.

The Chinese guide stipulates building an accurate identity for the scammer, including a carefully considered date of birth, a hometown that matches the local dialect, a family situation that suggests emotional stability, and a prestigious job such as a managerial position in a state oil company, claiming to work abroad.

Even lifestyle details are not left to chance, from owning a spacious house and a luxury car to calculated hobbies like swimming, traveling, and cooking, all aimed at adding credibility and deepening the emotional connection.

The guide categorizes victims precisely according to their personalities: cold, ambitious, and conservative, suggesting a different approach for each category. It also pays special attention to middle-aged women, considering them more susceptible to emotional engagement due to life pressures and loneliness.

As for men, they are targeted through a different narrative, focusing on investment opportunities and quick profits, with less obvious emotional groundwork but equally dangerous.

One of the most alarming aspects of the guide is the strict timeline: only seven days to execute the complete fraud. On the second day, the investment topic is introduced, on the fifth day the emotional relationship is built, and on the seventh day, the fake platform for transferring money is presented.

If the victim does not respond quickly enough, the scammer is advised to drop them immediately and move on to another target.

When the money transfer begins, the operation is often handed over to a high-ranking supervisor within the gang, who takes over the critical moment. After that, the mask falls away, leaving the victim facing a harsh financial and psychological loss.

According to experts in psychology and sociology, many victims do not suddenly realize they have been defrauded; rather, they gradually come to this realization, in an experience described as one of the most painful emotional shocks in the digital age.