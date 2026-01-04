كشفت مداهمة أمنية نفذتها الشرطة في الفلبين الوجه الخفي لواحد من أخطر أنماط الاحتيال الإلكتروني في العالم، بعد العثور على دليل مكتوب باللغة الصينية داخل مجمع تديره عصابات احتيال عابرة للحدود، يتضمن تعليمات دقيقة لاستدراج الضحايا عاطفيًا ونهب أموالهم خطوة بخطوة.

الدليل الذي اطّلعت عليه وكالة الأنباء العالمية رويترز، لا يترك شيئًا للصدفة. ففي صفحاته الأولى، يضع قاعدة صادمة لتبرير الجريمة: عندما تقع المرأة في الحب، تتعطل قدرتها على التفكير، وحينها تصبح أموالها في المتناول.

وتكشف الوثائق المضبوطة مخططا نفسيا متكاملا، يبدأ بإنشاء علاقة ودية عبر الإنترنت، ويتحول تدريجيًا إلى ارتباط عاطفي، قبل أن يُدفع الضحية نحو استثمارات وهمية غالبًا ما تكون في العملات المشفرة أو الطاقة.

هذا الأسلوب يُعرف داخل عالم الجريمة الإلكترونية باسم «ذبح الخنازير»، في إشارة إلى عملية تربية الضحية نفسيًا قبل ذبحها ماليًا، وهو من أكثر أنواع الاحتيال انتشارًا حاليًا بحسب مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي.

وغالبًا ما تُدار هذه العمليات من مجمعات ضخمة في جنوب شرق آسيا، حيث يُجبر ضحايا اتجار بالبشر على تنفيذ عمليات الاحتيال تحت التهديد. ومع تطور أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصبحت الرسائل أكثر إقناعًا، والصور والهويات المزيفة أكثر واقعية.

وتُظهر الأدلة أن العصابات طورت كتيبات إرشادية لإنشاء شخصيات وهمية متكاملة، مع تعليمات لكيفية التصرف إذا بدأت الضحية بالشك، أو طرحت أسئلة حساسة حول المال.

ينص الدليل الصيني على بناء هوية دقيقة للمحتال، تشمل تاريخ ميلاد مدروس، ومسقط رأس يتطابق مع اللهجة المحلية، ووضعًا عائليًا يوحي بالاستقرار العاطفي، ووظيفة مرموقة مثل منصب إداري في شركة نفط حكومية، مع الادعاء بالعمل خارج البلاد.

حتى تفاصيل نمط الحياة لم تُترك للارتجال، من امتلاك منزل واسع وسيارة فاخرة، إلى هوايات محسوبة مثل السباحة والسفر والطبخ، بهدف إضفاء المصداقية وتعميق الارتباط العاطفي.

يُصنّف الدليل الضحايا بدقة حسب شخصياتهم: الباردة، والطموحة، والمحافظة، ويقترح أسلوبًا مختلفًا لكل فئة. كما يولي اهتمامًا خاصًا بالنساء في منتصف العمر، معتبرًا إياهن أكثر عرضة للانخراط العاطفي بسبب الضغوط الحياتية والوحدة.

أما الرجال، فيُستهدفون عبر خطاب مختلف، يركّز على الفرص الاستثمارية والربح السريع، مع تمهيد عاطفي أقل وضوحًا لكنه لا يقل خطورة.

أحد أخطر ما ورد في الدليل هو تحديد إطار زمني صارم: سبعة أيام فقط لتنفيذ عملية الاحتيال كاملة. في اليوم الثاني يُطرح موضوع الاستثمار، وفي اليوم الخامس تُبنى العلاقة العاطفية، وفي اليوم السابع تُقدَّم المنصة الوهمية لتحويل الأموال.

وإذا لم يتفاعل الضحية بالسرعة المطلوبة، يُنصح المحتال بالتخلي عنه فورًا والانتقال إلى هدف آخر.

وعند بدء تحويل الأموال، تُسلَّم العملية غالبًا إلى مشرف رفيع المستوى داخل العصابة، يتولى اللحظة الحاسمة. وبعدها، ينهار القناع، تاركًا الضحية أمام خسارة مالية ونفسية قاسية.

وبحسب خبراء في علم النفس والاجتماع، فإن كثيرًا من الضحايا لا يكتشفون الاحتيال فجأة، بل يدركونه تدريجيًا، في تجربة وُصفت بأنها واحدة من أكثر الصدمات العاطفية إيلامًا في العصر الرقمي.