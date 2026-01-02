فجأة تحوّل بحر الكاريبي إلى مسرح درامي حقيقي، حين سقطت امرأة تبلغ من العمر 77 عاماً من على متن سفينة سياحية فاخرة قبالة السواحل الكوبية، لتبدأ على الفور عمليات بحث وإنقاذ عاجلة بمشاركة خفر السواحل الأمريكي.
وقعت الحادثة على متن سفينة «نيو ستاتندام»، التي تصنف ضمن أضخم سفن أسطول «هولاند أمريكا»، بطول يبلغ نحو 975 قدماً واستيعابها لأكثر من 2700 راكب. وفور سقوط المرأة، انطلقت مروحية من طراز MH-60 وسفينة البحث «ويليام ترامب» في مهمة إنقاذ دقيقة، وسط أمواج البحر الكاريبي القوية.
وأعلنت الشركة السياحية إلغاء التوقف المقرر في مدينة كي ويست بالفلوريدا، مع التأكيد على توفير فريق دعم لمساندة عائلة الراكبة في ظل هذه اللحظات الحرجة. وحتى الآن، لم يتم كشف سبب سقوط المرأة، ولا توجد أي دلائل على حادثة جنائية أو تعرضها لوعكة صحية، فيما تواصل السلطات تحقيقاتها لتوضيح ملابسات الحادثة.
ومع مرور الوقت، تزداد مخاوف العائلة وسط آمال ضئيلة بالعثور عليها سالمة، لتصبح هذه الحادثة تحذيراً صارخاً عن المخاطر المحتملة حتى على متن السفن السياحية الفاخرة، وما يمكن أن يحدث في ثوان معدودة حين تتحول رحلة بحرية إلى كابوس حقيقي.
Suddenly, the Caribbean Sea transformed into a true dramatic stage when a 77-year-old woman fell overboard from a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Cuba, prompting immediate search and rescue operations involving the U.S. Coast Guard.
The incident occurred aboard the "Nieuw Statendam," which is classified among the largest ships in the Holland America fleet, measuring approximately 975 feet in length and accommodating over 2,700 passengers. As soon as the woman fell, an MH-60 helicopter and the search vessel "William Trump" were dispatched on a precise rescue mission amid the strong waves of the Caribbean Sea.
The cruise line announced the cancellation of the scheduled stop in Key West, Florida, while confirming that a support team would be provided to assist the passenger's family during these critical moments. So far, the cause of the woman's fall has not been revealed, and there are no indications of a criminal incident or health issues, while authorities continue their investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
As time passes, the family's fears grow amid slim hopes of finding her safe, making this incident a stark warning about the potential dangers even on luxury cruise ships, and what can happen in mere seconds when a cruise turns into a real nightmare.