فجأة تحوّل بحر الكاريبي إلى مسرح درامي حقيقي، حين سقطت امرأة تبلغ من العمر 77 عاماً من على متن سفينة سياحية فاخرة قبالة السواحل الكوبية، لتبدأ على الفور عمليات بحث وإنقاذ عاجلة بمشاركة خفر السواحل الأمريكي.

وقعت الحادثة على متن سفينة «نيو ستاتندام»، التي تصنف ضمن أضخم سفن أسطول «هولاند أمريكا»، بطول يبلغ نحو 975 قدماً واستيعابها لأكثر من 2700 راكب. وفور سقوط المرأة، انطلقت مروحية من طراز MH-60 وسفينة البحث «ويليام ترامب» في مهمة إنقاذ دقيقة، وسط أمواج البحر الكاريبي القوية.

وأعلنت الشركة السياحية إلغاء التوقف المقرر في مدينة كي ويست بالفلوريدا، مع التأكيد على توفير فريق دعم لمساندة عائلة الراكبة في ظل هذه اللحظات الحرجة. وحتى الآن، لم يتم كشف سبب سقوط المرأة، ولا توجد أي دلائل على حادثة جنائية أو تعرضها لوعكة صحية، فيما تواصل السلطات تحقيقاتها لتوضيح ملابسات الحادثة.

ومع مرور الوقت، تزداد مخاوف العائلة وسط آمال ضئيلة بالعثور عليها سالمة، لتصبح هذه الحادثة تحذيراً صارخاً عن المخاطر المحتملة حتى على متن السفن السياحية الفاخرة، وما يمكن أن يحدث في ثوان معدودة حين تتحول رحلة بحرية إلى كابوس حقيقي.