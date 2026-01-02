فخر مدينة إندور الحائزة على لقب أنظف مدينة في الهند لثماني سنوات متتالية، تحوّل إلى بؤرة مأساوية بعد تفشي حالات تسمم جماعي بمياه شرب ملوثة، أسفر عن وفاة 9 أشخاص على الأقل ونقل أكثر من 200 آخرين إلى المستشفيات.

وأوضحت السلطات المحلية أن الأزمة بدأت بعد تلوث مياه الشرب في منطقة بهاجيراذبور نتيجة تسرب في خط الأنابيب، حيث أكدت الفحوص وجود بكتيريا في المياه. وقال المسؤول الصحي مادهاف براساد حساني إن فرق الطوارئ تقدم العلاج للمصابين وتنتظر نتائج الفحوص النهائية لعينة المياه لتحديد مدى التلوث.

وقال المشرّع كايلاش فيجايفارجيا إن معظم الضحايا كانوا من سكان المنطقة نفسها، بينما أشارت السلطات الإدارية إلى نشر فرق طبية لإجراء فحوص من باب إلى باب، وتوزيع أقراص كلور لتنقية المياه. وجرى العثور على نقطة تصدع في خط المياه يُرجح أنها مصدر التلوث وتم إصلاحها على الفور.

وذكرت التقارير أن الفرق الصحية قامت بفحص 8571 شخصاً، ورصدت إصابة 338 حالة بأعراض خفيفة، في حين لا تزال جهود السيطرة على الأزمة مستمرة وسط حالة من القلق بين السكان.