The pride of Indore city, which has held the title of the cleanest city in India for eight consecutive years, has turned into a tragic hotspot after a mass poisoning incident due to contaminated drinking water, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people and the hospitalization of over 200 others.

Local authorities explained that the crisis began after the drinking water in the Bahagirathpur area became contaminated due to a leak in the pipeline, where tests confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water. Health official Madhav Prasad Hasani stated that emergency teams are providing treatment to the affected individuals and are awaiting the final test results of the water samples to determine the extent of the contamination.

Legislator Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that most of the victims were from the same area, while administrative authorities indicated that medical teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door checks and distribute chlorine tablets for water purification. A fracture point in the water line, believed to be the source of the contamination, was found and repaired immediately.

Reports indicated that health teams have examined 8,571 individuals, identifying 338 cases with mild symptoms, while efforts to control the crisis continue amid growing concern among residents.