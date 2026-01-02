فخر مدينة إندور الحائزة على لقب أنظف مدينة في الهند لثماني سنوات متتالية، تحوّل إلى بؤرة مأساوية بعد تفشي حالات تسمم جماعي بمياه شرب ملوثة، أسفر عن وفاة 9 أشخاص على الأقل ونقل أكثر من 200 آخرين إلى المستشفيات.
وأوضحت السلطات المحلية أن الأزمة بدأت بعد تلوث مياه الشرب في منطقة بهاجيراذبور نتيجة تسرب في خط الأنابيب، حيث أكدت الفحوص وجود بكتيريا في المياه. وقال المسؤول الصحي مادهاف براساد حساني إن فرق الطوارئ تقدم العلاج للمصابين وتنتظر نتائج الفحوص النهائية لعينة المياه لتحديد مدى التلوث.
وقال المشرّع كايلاش فيجايفارجيا إن معظم الضحايا كانوا من سكان المنطقة نفسها، بينما أشارت السلطات الإدارية إلى نشر فرق طبية لإجراء فحوص من باب إلى باب، وتوزيع أقراص كلور لتنقية المياه. وجرى العثور على نقطة تصدع في خط المياه يُرجح أنها مصدر التلوث وتم إصلاحها على الفور.
وذكرت التقارير أن الفرق الصحية قامت بفحص 8571 شخصاً، ورصدت إصابة 338 حالة بأعراض خفيفة، في حين لا تزال جهود السيطرة على الأزمة مستمرة وسط حالة من القلق بين السكان.
The pride of Indore city, which has held the title of the cleanest city in India for eight consecutive years, has turned into a tragic hotspot after a mass poisoning incident due to contaminated drinking water, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people and the hospitalization of over 200 others.
Local authorities explained that the crisis began after the drinking water in the Bahagirathpur area became contaminated due to a leak in the pipeline, where tests confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water. Health official Madhav Prasad Hasani stated that emergency teams are providing treatment to the affected individuals and are awaiting the final test results of the water samples to determine the extent of the contamination.
Legislator Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that most of the victims were from the same area, while administrative authorities indicated that medical teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door checks and distribute chlorine tablets for water purification. A fracture point in the water line, believed to be the source of the contamination, was found and repaired immediately.
Reports indicated that health teams have examined 8,571 individuals, identifying 338 cases with mild symptoms, while efforts to control the crisis continue amid growing concern among residents.