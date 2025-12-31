In a very rare medical case that astonished doctors, according to a medical report from 2022 that was circulated again in 2025, reminding us of the complexity of the human brain and how a simple intervention can reveal mysterious secrets, a 17-year-old Dutch teenager woke up from a routine knee surgery to find himself unable to speak or understand his native Dutch language, and instead spoke only English - a language he was learning in school and had never used outside of it.

According to the Indian website "Times of India," the boy had been admitted to a hospital in the Netherlands to repair a knee injury sustained while playing football, and the surgery was successful without immediate complications. However, upon waking from general anesthesia, he began speaking exclusively in English, insisted that he was in the United States, did not recognize his parents, and did not understand or utter a single Dutch word.

Emergence Delirium

Initially, the nurses thought it was just temporary confusion related to "emergence delirium," a relatively common condition after anesthesia. But as hours passed without improvement, the medical staff requested a psychiatric consultation.

The psychiatric team found the boy calm and cooperative, answering questions appropriately but in English with a clear Dutch accent.

Foreign Language Syndrome

After 18 hours, he began to understand Dutch again but was still unable to speak it. The next day, during a visit from his friends, he suddenly regained his full ability to understand and speak his native language without difficulty.

Doctors diagnosed the condition as "Foreign Language Syndrome (FLS)," a very rare disorder that leads to a sudden and involuntary switch to a secondary language with a temporary loss of the native language. It differs from Foreign Accent Syndrome, where only the pronunciation changes without a change in language.

A comprehensive neurological examination showed no abnormalities, and due to the complete spontaneous recovery, no brain imaging or additional tests were conducted, and the boy left the hospital after 3 days.

A Rare Medical Case

This syndrome is extremely rare, with medical literature documenting only about 9 cases up to 2025, mostly in adult men who were not bilingual from childhood and switched to a language they learned later.

This is believed to be the first officially documented case in a teenager, and it is often associated with the effects of anesthesia on the brain circuits responsible for language.

The exact cause remains mysterious, but researchers hypothesize that the anesthetics may temporarily affect the language centers in the brain, or that it is a form of delirium associated with anesthesia. They also see the condition as typically transient, with patients fully recovering without long-term effects.