في حالة طبية نادرة جداً أثارت دهشة الأطباء، وفق تقرير طبي عام 2022 وأعيد تداولها في 2025، للتذكير بمدى تعقيد الدماغ البشري وكيف يمكن لتدخل بسيط أن يكشف عن أسرار غامضة، استيقظ مراهق هولندي يبلغ من العمر 17 عاماً من عملية جراحية روتينية في الركبة ليجد نفسه غير قادر على التحدث أو فهم لغته الأم الهولندية، وبدلاً من ذلك يتحدث الإنجليزية فقط - اللغة التي كان يتعلمها في المدرسة ولم يستخدمها خارجها أبداً.

وبحسب موقع «Times of India» الهندي، كان الفتى قد أُدخل المستشفى في هولندا لإصلاح إصابة في الركبة أثناء لعب كرة القدم، ونجحت العملية دون مضاعفات فورية، لكن عند استيقاظه من التخدير العام، بدأ يتحدث حصرياً بالإنجليزية، وأصر على أنه في الولايات المتحدة، ولم يتعرف على والديه، ولم يفهم أو ينطق كلمة هولندية واحدة.

هذيان الاستيقاظ

في البداية، اعتقدت الممرضات أن الأمر مجرد ارتباك مؤقت مرتبط بـ«هذيان الاستيقاظ» (emergence delirium)، وهو حالة شائعة نسبياً بعد التخدير، لكن مع مرور الساعات دون تحسن، طلب الطاقم الطبي استشارة نفسية.

ووجد الفريق النفسي الفتى هادئاً ومتعاوناً، يجيب عن الأسئلة بشكل مناسب لكن بالإنجليزية بلكنة هولندية واضحة.

متلازمة اللغة الأجنبية

وبعد 18 ساعة، بدأ يفهم الهولندية مجدداً لكنه لا يزال غير قادر على التحدث بها، وفي اليوم التالي، أثناء زيارة أصدقائه، استعاد فجأة قدرته الكاملة على فهم ونطق اللغة الأم دون صعوبة.

الأطباء شخصوا الحالة بـ«متلازمة اللغة الأجنبية» (Foreign Language Syndrome - FLS)، وهي اضطراب نادر للغاية يؤدي إلى تحول مفاجئ وغير إرادي إلى لغة ثانوية مع فقدان مؤقت للغة الأم. تختلف عن متلازمة اللهجة الأجنبية (Foreign Accent Syndrome)، إذ يتغير النطق فقط دون تغيير اللغة.

وأظهر فحص عصبي شامل عدم وجود أي تشوهات، وبسبب الشفاء التلقائي الكامل، لم يُجرَ تصوير دماغي أو اختبارات إضافية، وغادر الفتى المستشفى بعد 3 أيام.

حالة طبية نادرة

وتُعد هذه المتلازمة نادرة جداً، إذ وثقت الأدبيات الطبية نحو 9 حالات فقط حتى عام 2025، معظمها لدى رجال بالغين غير ثنائيي اللغة من الطفولة، وتحول إلى لغة تعلموها لاحقاً.

ويُعتقد أن هذه الحالة هي الأولى الموثقة رسمياً لدى مراهق، وغالباً ما ترتبط بتأثيرات التخدير على الدوائر الدماغية المسؤولة عن اللغة.

يبقى السبب الدقيق غامضاً، لكن الباحثين يفترضون أن المخدرات قد تؤثر مؤقتاً على مراكز اللغة في الدماغ، أو أنها شكل من أشكال الهذيان المرتبط بالتخدير، كما يرون أن الحالة عابرة عادةً، ويشفى المرضى تماماً دون آثار طويلة الأمد.