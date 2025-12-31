في حالة طبية نادرة جداً أثارت دهشة الأطباء، وفق تقرير طبي عام 2022 وأعيد تداولها في 2025، للتذكير بمدى تعقيد الدماغ البشري وكيف يمكن لتدخل بسيط أن يكشف عن أسرار غامضة، استيقظ مراهق هولندي يبلغ من العمر 17 عاماً من عملية جراحية روتينية في الركبة ليجد نفسه غير قادر على التحدث أو فهم لغته الأم الهولندية، وبدلاً من ذلك يتحدث الإنجليزية فقط - اللغة التي كان يتعلمها في المدرسة ولم يستخدمها خارجها أبداً.
وبحسب موقع «Times of India» الهندي، كان الفتى قد أُدخل المستشفى في هولندا لإصلاح إصابة في الركبة أثناء لعب كرة القدم، ونجحت العملية دون مضاعفات فورية، لكن عند استيقاظه من التخدير العام، بدأ يتحدث حصرياً بالإنجليزية، وأصر على أنه في الولايات المتحدة، ولم يتعرف على والديه، ولم يفهم أو ينطق كلمة هولندية واحدة.
هذيان الاستيقاظ
في البداية، اعتقدت الممرضات أن الأمر مجرد ارتباك مؤقت مرتبط بـ«هذيان الاستيقاظ» (emergence delirium)، وهو حالة شائعة نسبياً بعد التخدير، لكن مع مرور الساعات دون تحسن، طلب الطاقم الطبي استشارة نفسية.
ووجد الفريق النفسي الفتى هادئاً ومتعاوناً، يجيب عن الأسئلة بشكل مناسب لكن بالإنجليزية بلكنة هولندية واضحة.
متلازمة اللغة الأجنبية
وبعد 18 ساعة، بدأ يفهم الهولندية مجدداً لكنه لا يزال غير قادر على التحدث بها، وفي اليوم التالي، أثناء زيارة أصدقائه، استعاد فجأة قدرته الكاملة على فهم ونطق اللغة الأم دون صعوبة.
الأطباء شخصوا الحالة بـ«متلازمة اللغة الأجنبية» (Foreign Language Syndrome - FLS)، وهي اضطراب نادر للغاية يؤدي إلى تحول مفاجئ وغير إرادي إلى لغة ثانوية مع فقدان مؤقت للغة الأم. تختلف عن متلازمة اللهجة الأجنبية (Foreign Accent Syndrome)، إذ يتغير النطق فقط دون تغيير اللغة.
وأظهر فحص عصبي شامل عدم وجود أي تشوهات، وبسبب الشفاء التلقائي الكامل، لم يُجرَ تصوير دماغي أو اختبارات إضافية، وغادر الفتى المستشفى بعد 3 أيام.
حالة طبية نادرة
وتُعد هذه المتلازمة نادرة جداً، إذ وثقت الأدبيات الطبية نحو 9 حالات فقط حتى عام 2025، معظمها لدى رجال بالغين غير ثنائيي اللغة من الطفولة، وتحول إلى لغة تعلموها لاحقاً.
ويُعتقد أن هذه الحالة هي الأولى الموثقة رسمياً لدى مراهق، وغالباً ما ترتبط بتأثيرات التخدير على الدوائر الدماغية المسؤولة عن اللغة.
يبقى السبب الدقيق غامضاً، لكن الباحثين يفترضون أن المخدرات قد تؤثر مؤقتاً على مراكز اللغة في الدماغ، أو أنها شكل من أشكال الهذيان المرتبط بالتخدير، كما يرون أن الحالة عابرة عادةً، ويشفى المرضى تماماً دون آثار طويلة الأمد.
In a very rare medical case that astonished doctors, according to a medical report from 2022 that was circulated again in 2025, reminding us of the complexity of the human brain and how a simple intervention can reveal mysterious secrets, a 17-year-old Dutch teenager woke up from a routine knee surgery to find himself unable to speak or understand his native Dutch language, and instead spoke only English - a language he was learning in school and had never used outside of it.
According to the Indian website "Times of India," the boy had been admitted to a hospital in the Netherlands to repair a knee injury sustained while playing football, and the surgery was successful without immediate complications. However, upon waking from general anesthesia, he began speaking exclusively in English, insisted that he was in the United States, did not recognize his parents, and did not understand or utter a single Dutch word.
Emergence Delirium
Initially, the nurses thought it was just temporary confusion related to "emergence delirium," a relatively common condition after anesthesia. But as hours passed without improvement, the medical staff requested a psychiatric consultation.
The psychiatric team found the boy calm and cooperative, answering questions appropriately but in English with a clear Dutch accent.
Foreign Language Syndrome
After 18 hours, he began to understand Dutch again but was still unable to speak it. The next day, during a visit from his friends, he suddenly regained his full ability to understand and speak his native language without difficulty.
Doctors diagnosed the condition as "Foreign Language Syndrome (FLS)," a very rare disorder that leads to a sudden and involuntary switch to a secondary language with a temporary loss of the native language. It differs from Foreign Accent Syndrome, where only the pronunciation changes without a change in language.
A comprehensive neurological examination showed no abnormalities, and due to the complete spontaneous recovery, no brain imaging or additional tests were conducted, and the boy left the hospital after 3 days.
A Rare Medical Case
This syndrome is extremely rare, with medical literature documenting only about 9 cases up to 2025, mostly in adult men who were not bilingual from childhood and switched to a language they learned later.
This is believed to be the first officially documented case in a teenager, and it is often associated with the effects of anesthesia on the brain circuits responsible for language.
The exact cause remains mysterious, but researchers hypothesize that the anesthetics may temporarily affect the language centers in the brain, or that it is a form of delirium associated with anesthesia. They also see the condition as typically transient, with patients fully recovering without long-term effects.