The heavy rains that swept across vast areas of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have turned into a real nightmare, as the floods swept away a Palestinian young man along with his vehicle in Hebron, while the Karak governorate witnessed a heroic moment that saved a university student from certain death.

The mayor of Al-Ramadin, Ahmad Al-Zgharnah, announced the disappearance of a Palestinian young man after he was swept away by the raging floods along with his vehicle near the Mitar crossing south of Hebron.

The incident occurred at 4 PM on Monday, under conditions described by officials as historical, as the region has not witnessed floods of this magnitude for about 40 years.

Al-Zgharnah stated that the rushing waters pushed the vehicle and the missing person towards the occupied territories of 1948, which significantly complicated the search and rescue operations.

So far, civil defense teams and hundreds of volunteers have managed to locate the vehicle, while the search for the young man continues.

The mayor indicated that a report was received from the Palestinian liaison stating that a young man was transferred to Soroka Hospital, but the identity has not been officially confirmed yet, and urgent communications are being made to verify whether the injured person is the same young man who was swept away by the floods.

In another incident, the Karak governorate witnessed a heroic scene, where a Jordanian citizen saved the life of a university student after she was swept away by the floods while crossing one of the streets.

The man risked his life and jumped towards the student, helping her out of the water flow before the strength of the floods increased, in an act described by observers as brave and noble, which quickly spread on social media, evoking a mix of panic and admiration at the same time.

For their part, the relevant authorities renewed their warnings about the necessity of staying away from valleys and areas where water accumulates, urging adherence to public safety instructions and not risking crossing flood channels. The unstable weather conditions continue to affect wide areas of Jordan.