الأمطار الغزيرة التي اجتاحت مناطق واسعة من المملكة الأردنية تحوّلت إلى كابوس حقيقي، حيث جرفت السيول شاباً فلسطينياً مع مركبته في الخليل، بينما شهدت محافظة الكرك لحظة بطولية أنقذت طالبة جامعية من موت محقق.
وأعلن رئيس بلدية الرماضين أحمد الزغارنة فقدان شاب فلسطيني بعدما جرفته السيول العاتية مع مركبته قرب معبر ميتار جنوب الخليل.
ووقعت الحادثة عند الساعة الرابعة مساء يوم الإثنين، في ظروف وصفها المسؤولون بالتاريخية، إذ لم تشهد المنطقة فيضانات بهذا الحجم منذ نحو 40 عاماً.
وقال الزغارنة إن المياه الجارفة دفعت المركبة والمفقود نحو الأراضي المحتلة عام 48، مما صعّب عمليات البحث والإنقاذ بشكل كبير.
وحتى الآن، تمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني ومئات المتطوعين من العثور على المركبة، في حين لا يزال البحث عن الشاب مستمراً.
وأشار رئيس البلدية إلى تلقي بلاغ من الارتباط الفلسطيني يفيد بنقل شاب إلى مستشفى سوروكا، إلا أن الهوية لم تتأكد رسمياً بعد، ويتم إجراء اتصالات عاجلة للتأكد مما إذا كان المصاب هو نفسه الشاب الذي جرفته السيول.
وفي حادثة أخرى، شهدت محافظة الكرك مشهداً بطولياً، حيث أنقذ أحد المواطنين الأردنيين حياة طالبة جامعية بعدما جرفتها السيول أثناء عبورها أحد الشوارع.
خاطر الرجل بحياته وقفز نحو الطالبة، وساعدها على الخروج من مجرى المياه قبل أن تزداد قوة السيول، في تصرف وصفه المتابعون بالشجاع والنبيل، وانتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مثيراً حالة من الذعر والإعجاب في الوقت نفسه.
بدورها، جددت الجهات المختصة تحذيراتها بضرورة الابتعاد عن الأودية ومناطق تجمع المياه، داعية إلى الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة العامة وعدم المجازفة بعبور مجاري السيول. وتستمر الحالة الجوية غير المستقرة في التأثير على مناطق واسعة من الأردن.
The heavy rains that swept across vast areas of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have turned into a real nightmare, as the floods swept away a Palestinian young man along with his vehicle in Hebron, while the Karak governorate witnessed a heroic moment that saved a university student from certain death.
The mayor of Al-Ramadin, Ahmad Al-Zgharnah, announced the disappearance of a Palestinian young man after he was swept away by the raging floods along with his vehicle near the Mitar crossing south of Hebron.
The incident occurred at 4 PM on Monday, under conditions described by officials as historical, as the region has not witnessed floods of this magnitude for about 40 years.
Al-Zgharnah stated that the rushing waters pushed the vehicle and the missing person towards the occupied territories of 1948, which significantly complicated the search and rescue operations.
So far, civil defense teams and hundreds of volunteers have managed to locate the vehicle, while the search for the young man continues.
The mayor indicated that a report was received from the Palestinian liaison stating that a young man was transferred to Soroka Hospital, but the identity has not been officially confirmed yet, and urgent communications are being made to verify whether the injured person is the same young man who was swept away by the floods.
In another incident, the Karak governorate witnessed a heroic scene, where a Jordanian citizen saved the life of a university student after she was swept away by the floods while crossing one of the streets.
The man risked his life and jumped towards the student, helping her out of the water flow before the strength of the floods increased, in an act described by observers as brave and noble, which quickly spread on social media, evoking a mix of panic and admiration at the same time.
For their part, the relevant authorities renewed their warnings about the necessity of staying away from valleys and areas where water accumulates, urging adherence to public safety instructions and not risking crossing flood channels. The unstable weather conditions continue to affect wide areas of Jordan.