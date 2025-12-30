الأمطار الغزيرة التي اجتاحت مناطق واسعة من المملكة الأردنية تحوّلت إلى كابوس حقيقي، حيث جرفت السيول شاباً فلسطينياً مع مركبته في الخليل، بينما شهدت محافظة الكرك لحظة بطولية أنقذت طالبة جامعية من موت محقق.

وأعلن رئيس بلدية الرماضين أحمد الزغارنة فقدان شاب فلسطيني بعدما جرفته السيول العاتية مع مركبته قرب معبر ميتار جنوب الخليل.

ووقعت الحادثة عند الساعة الرابعة مساء يوم الإثنين، في ظروف وصفها المسؤولون بالتاريخية، إذ لم تشهد المنطقة فيضانات بهذا الحجم منذ نحو 40 عاماً.

وقال الزغارنة إن المياه الجارفة دفعت المركبة والمفقود نحو الأراضي المحتلة عام 48، مما صعّب عمليات البحث والإنقاذ بشكل كبير.

وحتى الآن، تمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني ومئات المتطوعين من العثور على المركبة، في حين لا يزال البحث عن الشاب مستمراً.

وأشار رئيس البلدية إلى تلقي بلاغ من الارتباط الفلسطيني يفيد بنقل شاب إلى مستشفى سوروكا، إلا أن الهوية لم تتأكد رسمياً بعد، ويتم إجراء اتصالات عاجلة للتأكد مما إذا كان المصاب هو نفسه الشاب الذي جرفته السيول.

وفي حادثة أخرى، شهدت محافظة الكرك مشهداً بطولياً، حيث أنقذ أحد المواطنين الأردنيين حياة طالبة جامعية بعدما جرفتها السيول أثناء عبورها أحد الشوارع.

خاطر الرجل بحياته وقفز نحو الطالبة، وساعدها على الخروج من مجرى المياه قبل أن تزداد قوة السيول، في تصرف وصفه المتابعون بالشجاع والنبيل، وانتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مثيراً حالة من الذعر والإعجاب في الوقت نفسه.

بدورها، جددت الجهات المختصة تحذيراتها بضرورة الابتعاد عن الأودية ومناطق تجمع المياه، داعية إلى الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة العامة وعدم المجازفة بعبور مجاري السيول. وتستمر الحالة الجوية غير المستقرة في التأثير على مناطق واسعة من الأردن.