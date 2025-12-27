شهد طريق «كانيتسو» السريع في مدينة ميناكامي بمحافظة غونما، حادثة مرورية مروعة تحوّلت إلى كارثة كاملة بعد اصطدام أكثر من 50 سيارة مع شاحنة نقل مركبات، ما أدى إلى اندلاع انفجارات ضخمة وتصاعد ألسنة نيران وسط الدخان الكثيف، في مشهد أشبه بمشهد من «أفلام الأكشن».

وبحسب هيئة التلفزيون الياباني الرسمية، بدأت الحادثة بانفجار حوالى 15 مركبة، لكن تراكم الثلوج على الطريق أسهم في تفاقم المأساة، إذ تحولت الطريق إلى فوضى مرعبة أدت إلى إغلاقه تمامًا في كلا الاتجاهين.

وعلى الفور، هرعت فرق الإطفاء والإسعاف والطوارئ إلى موقع الحادثة، في محاولة يائسة للسيطرة على الحرائق وإنقاذ المصابين وسط ألسنة اللهب والدخان الكثيف الذي غطى المنطقة بالكامل.

وبحسب السلطات اليابانية، أسفرت الحادثة في الإحصاءات الأولية عن وفاة شخص واحد على الأقل وإصابة 26 آخرين، فيما تتواصل الجهود لإخماد النيران وتأمين الطريق أمام حركة المرور.

وتداول ناشطون ومواقع إخبارية لقطات تظهر النيران تتصاعد من المركبات المتفحمة، مع دخان أسود يملأ السماء، ما يعكس حجم الكارثة التي هزّت المنطقة وأثارت الذعر بين السكان.