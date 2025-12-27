The "Kanetsu" expressway in Minakami City, Gunma Prefecture, witnessed a horrific traffic incident that turned into a complete disaster after more than 50 vehicles collided with a vehicle transport truck, leading to massive explosions and flames rising amidst thick smoke, in a scene reminiscent of an "action movie."

According to the official Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, the incident began with an explosion involving about 15 vehicles, but the accumulation of snow on the road contributed to the escalation of the tragedy, as the road turned into a terrifying chaos that resulted in its complete closure in both directions.

Immediately, firefighting, ambulance, and emergency teams rushed to the scene of the incident in a desperate attempt to control the fires and rescue the injured amidst the flames and thick smoke that covered the entire area.

According to Japanese authorities, the initial statistics from the incident resulted in at least one death and 26 injuries, while efforts continue to extinguish the fires and secure the road for traffic.

Activists and news sites circulated footage showing flames rising from the charred vehicles, with black smoke filling the sky, reflecting the magnitude of the disaster that shook the area and caused panic among residents.