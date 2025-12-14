Specialized tech sites have warned of serious vulnerabilities in the (Android) system and urged all users to update their devices immediately after (Google) revealed the discovery of 107 security vulnerabilities in the system, which span from (Android 13) to (Android 16), according to what was reported by (ZDNet).

(Google) announced on December 5 the release of urgent updates to close these vulnerabilities, confirming that some of them are considered highly dangerous, while the vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-48633 and CVE-2025-48572) were classified as extremely critical, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was notified about them due to the potential for them to be exploited to easily compromise users' devices.

According to experts, the most dangerous vulnerabilities target the core of the (Android) system itself, and cybercriminals can use them to take control of the device, access photos, messages, and files, or install malicious software without the user's knowledge. (ZDNet) emphasizes that delaying updates makes the phone a direct target for attacks that exploit unprotected devices.

Experts advise all (Android) users to immediately go to (Settings), then (System), then (Updates) to ensure that the latest security update is installed and not to ignore any notifications issued by the phone in this regard. It is also recommended to avoid installing apps from unknown sources and to rely solely on the (Google Play) store.