حذّرت مواقع تقنية متخصصة من وجود ثغرات خطيرة في نظام (أندرويد)، ودعت جميع المستخدمين إلى تحديث أجهزتهم فوراً بعد أن كشفت (قوقل) عن اكتشاف 107 ثغرات أمنية في النظام، امتدت من (أندرويد 13) إلى (أندرويد 16)، وفق ما ذكرته صحيفة (ZDNet).

وأعلنت (قوقل) في 5 ديسمبر، إطلاق تحديثات عاجلة لإغلاق هذه الثغرات، مؤكدة أن بعضها يُعد شديد الخطورة، فيما صُنّفت الثغرتان (CVE-2025-48633 وCVE-2025-48572) على أنهما بالغتا الخطورة، وتم إبلاغ وكالة الأمن السيبراني الأمريكية (CISA) بهما؛ نظراً لإمكانية استغلالهما في اختراق أجهزة المستخدمين بسهولة.

وبحسب الخبراء، فإن الثغرات الأخطر تستهدف قلب نظام (أندرويد) نفسه، ويمكن لمجرمي الإنترنت استخدامها للسيطرة على الجهاز، والوصول إلى الصور والرسائل والملفات، أو تثبيت برمجيات خبيثة دون علم المستخدم. وتؤكد (ZDNet) أن التأخر في التحديث يجعل الهاتف هدفاً مباشراً للهجمات التي تستغل الأجهزة غير المحمية.

وينصح المتخصصون جميع مستخدمي (أندرويد) بالدخول فوراً إلى (الإعدادات) ثم (النظام) ثم (التحديثات)؛ للتأكد من تثبيت آخر تحديث أمني، وعدم تجاهل أي إشعار يصدر عن الهاتف في هذا الخصوص. كما يُفضل تجنب تثبيت التطبيقات من مصادر مجهولة، والاعتماد على متجر (قوقل بلاي) فقط.