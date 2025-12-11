A study conducted by a team from the Swedish Karolinska Institute has shown that intensive use of social media is associated with a gradual decline in the ability to concentrate and pay attention among children and adolescents.

The results were published in the journal Pediatrics Open Science, following an analysis of data from over 8,000 participants aged between 10 and 14 years.

The researchers explained that social media specifically is linked to weakened attention, with no similar effect observed from watching television or playing video games.

This is attributed to the constant notifications and the anticipation of new messages, which are factors that distract attention and weaken the brain's ability to maintain focus.

Although the impact of using these platforms may be limited at the individual level, its widespread prevalence among emerging age groups makes it influential at the age group level overall.

This factor may contribute to the recent rise in diagnoses of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The study team also confirmed that the impact of social media on concentration is not affected by genetic predisposition or socioeconomic status, indicating that the problem is primarily related to behavioral and technological factors.

The researchers noted that the time children spend online significantly increases with age, rising from 30 minutes a day at the age of nine to about two and a half hours a day by the age of thirteen, which raises questions about the necessity of imposing strict age restrictions on the use of social media platforms.