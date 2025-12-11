أظهرت دراسة أجراها فريق من معهد كارولينسكا السويدي أن الاستخدام المكثف لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يرتبط بانخفاض تدريجي في القدرة على التركيز والانتباه لدى الأطفال والمراهقين.

ونشرت النتائج في مجلة Pediatrics Open Science، بعد تحليل بيانات أكثر من 8000 مشارك تتراوح أعمارهم بين 10 و14 عامًا.

وأوضح الباحثون أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تحديدًا ترتبط بضعف الانتباه، دون أن يُلاحظ تأثير مماثل لمشاهدة التلفزيون أو ألعاب الفيديو.

ويعود ذلك إلى الإشعارات المستمرة وانتظار الرسائل الجديدة، وهي عوامل تشتت الانتباه وتُضعف قدرة الدماغ على التركيز المتواصل.

ورغم أن تأثير استخدام هذه المنصات قد يكون محدودًا على مستوى الفرد، إلا أن انتشاره الواسع بين الفئات الناشئة يجعله مؤثرًا على مستوى الفئة العمرية عمومًا.

ويُحتمل أن يكون هذا العامل مساهمًا في ارتفاع معدلات تشخيص اضطراب فرط الحركة ونقص الانتباه (ADHD) أخيرا.

كما أكد فريق الدراسة أن تأثير وسائل التواصل على التركيز لا يتأثر بالاستعداد الوراثي أو الوضع الاجتماعي والاقتصادي، ما يشير إلى أن المشكلة مرتبطة بشكل أساسي بعوامل سلوكية وتكنولوجية.

ولفت الباحثون إلى أن الوقت الذي يقضيه الأطفال على الإنترنت يرتفع بشكل ملحوظ مع التقدم في السن، حيث يزداد من 30 دقيقة يوميًا في عمر التاسعة إلى نحو ساعتين ونصف الساعة يوميًا عند سن الثالثة عشرة، وهو ما يطرح تساؤلات حول ضرورة فرض قيود عمرية صارمة على استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.