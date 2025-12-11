The Arab region witnessed the highest recorded temperatures in its history in 2024, according to the report "State of Climate in the Arab Region" issued by the World Meteorological Organization in December.

The report indicated that the annual average temperature increased by 1.08 degrees Celsius compared to the average of the reference period between 1991 and 2020, reflecting a noticeable acceleration in the pace of warming compared to previous decades.

In 2024, there were multiple and prolonged heatwaves, with some areas reaching 50 degrees Celsius for 12 days, while drought continued in parts of North Africa for the sixth consecutive year, accompanied by sudden floods in countries like Morocco, Libya, Somalia, and Lebanon after heavy rainfall.