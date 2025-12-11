شهدت المنطقة العربية في عام 2024 أعلى درجات حرارة مسجلة في تاريخها، وفق تقرير «حالة المناخ في المنطقة العربية» الصادر عن المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية في ديسمبر.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن متوسط درجة الحرارة السنوي ارتفع بمقدار 1.08 درجة مئوية مقارنة بمتوسط الفترة المرجعية بين عامي 1991 و2020، ما يعكس تسارعا ملموسا في وتيرة الاحترار مقارنة بالعقود السابقة.
وشهد عام 2024 موجات حر متعددة وممتدة، وصلت في بعض المناطق إلى 50 درجة مئوية لمدة 12 يوما، بينما استمر الجفاف في أجزاء من شمال إفريقيا للسنة السادسة على التوالي، مع تسجيل فيضانات مفاجئة في دول مثل المغرب وليبيا والصومال ولبنان بعد هطول أمطار غزيرة.
The Arab region witnessed the highest recorded temperatures in its history in 2024, according to the report "State of Climate in the Arab Region" issued by the World Meteorological Organization in December.
The report indicated that the annual average temperature increased by 1.08 degrees Celsius compared to the average of the reference period between 1991 and 2020, reflecting a noticeable acceleration in the pace of warming compared to previous decades.
In 2024, there were multiple and prolonged heatwaves, with some areas reaching 50 degrees Celsius for 12 days, while drought continued in parts of North Africa for the sixth consecutive year, accompanied by sudden floods in countries like Morocco, Libya, Somalia, and Lebanon after heavy rainfall.