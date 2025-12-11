شهدت المنطقة العربية في عام 2024 أعلى درجات حرارة مسجلة في تاريخها، وفق تقرير «حالة المناخ في المنطقة العربية» الصادر عن المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية في ديسمبر.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن متوسط درجة الحرارة السنوي ارتفع بمقدار 1.08 درجة مئوية مقارنة بمتوسط الفترة المرجعية بين عامي 1991 و2020، ما يعكس تسارعا ملموسا في وتيرة الاحترار مقارنة بالعقود السابقة.

وشهد عام 2024 موجات حر متعددة وممتدة، وصلت في بعض المناطق إلى 50 درجة مئوية لمدة 12 يوما، بينما استمر الجفاف في أجزاء من شمال إفريقيا للسنة السادسة على التوالي، مع تسجيل فيضانات مفاجئة في دول مثل المغرب وليبيا والصومال ولبنان بعد هطول أمطار غزيرة.