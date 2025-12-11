The National Center of Meteorology has predicted in its weather report for today (Thursday) that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain will continue, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions. Meanwhile, the rain will be light to moderate in parts of the Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions, as well as in parts of the Qassim, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Madinah and Hail regions.

It was indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 15-38 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Gulf will be southerly to southwesterly, shifting to northwesterly to northerly at night with speeds of 12-35 km/h, reaching over 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at speeds of 10-28 km/h in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and the sea condition will be from light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts.