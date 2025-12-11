توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الخميس)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، جازان، وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، وتبوك، مع وجود فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وكذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي المدينة المنورة وحائل.

وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج جنوبية إلى جنوبية غربية تتحول ليلًا شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من60كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وحالة البحر من خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط.