ليلة مضطربة عاشتها بلدة يرقا الأردنية، إثر تحوّل خلاف عابر بين مجموعة من الأشخاص إلى اشتباك مسلح هزّ الهدوء المعتاد في المنطقة، وأثار موجة واسعة من الغضب والاستنكار بين الأهالي. أصوات الرصاص التي دوّت في الشوارع دفعت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى تحرّك سريع وحاسم للسيطرة على الموقف.

وكشفت التقارير الإعلامية أن العيارات النارية كانت جزءاً من المواجهة، ما تسبب في إصابة شخصين بطلقات نارية.

وأكدت المصادر أن المصابين نُقلا إلى مستشفى حكومي قريب، حيث واجه أحدهما حالة حرجة استدعت دخوله غرفة العمليات بشكل فوري.

وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية في وقت وجيز من السيطرة على الاشتباك وفضّ التجمعات، قبل البدء في تحقيق شامل لتحديد الأطراف المتسببة في الحادث.

وتحوّلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى ساحة واسعة للانتقادات، حيث أعرب العديد من المواطنين عن غضبهم من تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث، مطالبين بفرض عقوبات رادعة على المشاركين فيها وضمان عدم تهديد أمن المجتمع.

كما شددت السلطات على أنها لن تتهاون في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، ودعمت وجودها الأمني في محيط البلدة تحسباً لأي محاولة جديدة لإشعال الفوضى.

وتقع بلدة يرقا غرب مدينة السلط بنحو ثمانية كيلومترات، ويقطنها نحو تسعة آلاف نسمة، وقد شهدت حالة استنفار واسع خلال الساعات التي تلت الحادث.

ورغم الضجة الكبيرة التي أثارتها الواقعة، لم تكشف التقارير الإعلامية عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن ملابسات إنهاء الشجار أو الإجراءات التي اتُّخذت لاحقاً بحق المتورطين.