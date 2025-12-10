ليلة مضطربة عاشتها بلدة يرقا الأردنية، إثر تحوّل خلاف عابر بين مجموعة من الأشخاص إلى اشتباك مسلح هزّ الهدوء المعتاد في المنطقة، وأثار موجة واسعة من الغضب والاستنكار بين الأهالي. أصوات الرصاص التي دوّت في الشوارع دفعت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى تحرّك سريع وحاسم للسيطرة على الموقف.
وكشفت التقارير الإعلامية أن العيارات النارية كانت جزءاً من المواجهة، ما تسبب في إصابة شخصين بطلقات نارية.
وأكدت المصادر أن المصابين نُقلا إلى مستشفى حكومي قريب، حيث واجه أحدهما حالة حرجة استدعت دخوله غرفة العمليات بشكل فوري.
وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية في وقت وجيز من السيطرة على الاشتباك وفضّ التجمعات، قبل البدء في تحقيق شامل لتحديد الأطراف المتسببة في الحادث.
وتحوّلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى ساحة واسعة للانتقادات، حيث أعرب العديد من المواطنين عن غضبهم من تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث، مطالبين بفرض عقوبات رادعة على المشاركين فيها وضمان عدم تهديد أمن المجتمع.
كما شددت السلطات على أنها لن تتهاون في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، ودعمت وجودها الأمني في محيط البلدة تحسباً لأي محاولة جديدة لإشعال الفوضى.
وتقع بلدة يرقا غرب مدينة السلط بنحو ثمانية كيلومترات، ويقطنها نحو تسعة آلاف نسمة، وقد شهدت حالة استنفار واسع خلال الساعات التي تلت الحادث.
ورغم الضجة الكبيرة التي أثارتها الواقعة، لم تكشف التقارير الإعلامية عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن ملابسات إنهاء الشجار أو الإجراءات التي اتُّخذت لاحقاً بحق المتورطين.
A troubled night was experienced by the Jordanian town of Yerca, following the transformation of a minor dispute among a group of individuals into an armed clash that shook the usual calm in the area, provoking a wide wave of anger and condemnation among the residents. The sounds of gunfire that echoed in the streets prompted the security forces to take swift and decisive action to control the situation.
Media reports revealed that the gunfire was part of the confrontation, resulting in two individuals being injured by gunshots.
Sources confirmed that the injured were transported to a nearby government hospital, where one of them faced a critical condition that necessitated immediate surgery.
The security forces managed, in a short time, to control the clash and disperse the gatherings, before initiating a comprehensive investigation to identify the parties responsible for the incident.
Social media turned into a wide arena for criticism, as many citizens expressed their anger over the recurrence of such incidents, demanding strict penalties for those involved and ensuring that community safety is not threatened.
The authorities also emphasized that they would not relent in maintaining security and stability, and they bolstered their security presence around the town in anticipation of any new attempts to incite chaos.
The town of Yerca is located about eight kilometers west of the city of Salt, with a population of around nine thousand residents, and it witnessed a state of widespread alert during the hours following the incident.
Despite the significant uproar caused by the incident, media reports did not disclose additional details regarding the circumstances of ending the altercation or the measures taken later against those involved.