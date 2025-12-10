A troubled night was experienced by the Jordanian town of Yerca, following the transformation of a minor dispute among a group of individuals into an armed clash that shook the usual calm in the area, provoking a wide wave of anger and condemnation among the residents. The sounds of gunfire that echoed in the streets prompted the security forces to take swift and decisive action to control the situation.

Media reports revealed that the gunfire was part of the confrontation, resulting in two individuals being injured by gunshots.

Sources confirmed that the injured were transported to a nearby government hospital, where one of them faced a critical condition that necessitated immediate surgery.

The security forces managed, in a short time, to control the clash and disperse the gatherings, before initiating a comprehensive investigation to identify the parties responsible for the incident.

Social media turned into a wide arena for criticism, as many citizens expressed their anger over the recurrence of such incidents, demanding strict penalties for those involved and ensuring that community safety is not threatened.

The authorities also emphasized that they would not relent in maintaining security and stability, and they bolstered their security presence around the town in anticipation of any new attempts to incite chaos.

The town of Yerca is located about eight kilometers west of the city of Salt, with a population of around nine thousand residents, and it witnessed a state of widespread alert during the hours following the incident.

Despite the significant uproar caused by the incident, media reports did not disclose additional details regarding the circumstances of ending the altercation or the measures taken later against those involved.