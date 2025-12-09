It is widely known that smoking cigarettes leads to numerous harms; however, we find that the number of smokers worldwide currently reaches one billion.

When we hear the term aerosol, the first thing that comes to mind is simple things like the spray that comes out of perfume cans and others, but in reality, it is much more than that. An aerosol is the scientific term for solid and liquid particles suspended in gas - like clouds. Smoke is generated during combustion, which is the scientific name for the burning process. Although the smoke produced from combustion is inherently considered an aerosol, it differs in terms of characteristics; therefore, while smoke is an aerosol, we cannot consider all forms of aerosol to be smoke.

Thanks to the application of science and technology, alternative smoking products have been produced that do not burn tobacco, and thus do not produce smoke. When these products are scientifically validated and subjected to appropriate quality and safety standards, we can say they are smoke-free products and therefore do not produce ash or cause secondhand smoke. Eliminating smoke can significantly reduce the levels of harmful chemicals in smoke-free products compared to traditional cigarettes. Although they are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive, scientifically validated smoke-free products are a better option for adult smokers who have decided to continue smoking.

What is smoke?

Smoke is generated as a result of combustion. When a cigarette is lit, the tobacco burns at temperatures reaching 900 degrees Celsius, producing smoke that contains about 6000 chemicals, of which approximately 100 have been classified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful. Therefore, smoke can only be eliminated by reducing the temperature to a level where tobacco or nicotine-containing liquid is heated without burning.

What is aerosol?

Aerosol is not associated with combustion. Smoke-free products, although not risk-free, have the potential to significantly reduce the average levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarette smoke. Consumers typically use the term "vapor" to refer to the aerosol generated from heating heated tobacco products or other nicotine-containing products.

Completely quitting tobacco and nicotine is the best option for health. Current tobacco control measures designed to encourage not starting smoking and to promote quitting should continue.

However, despite these efforts, millions of people still smoke. Science-backed smoke-free products can play a notable role in steering adults who may continue smoking away from cigarettes; with appropriate encouragement and regulatory support from the community, we can together provide a smoke-free future faster than relying on traditional measures alone.

Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited