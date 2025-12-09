من المعروف على نطاق واسع أن تدخين السجائر يؤدي إلى أضرار عديدة، ومع ذلك نجد أن عدد المدخنين حول العالم يصل إلى مليار مدخن حالياً.

عندما نسمع بكلمة الهباء الجوي «الإيروسول»، فإن أول ما نفكر به هو أشياء بسيطة مثل الرذاذ الذي يخرج من علب العطور وغيرها، لكنها في الواقع أكثر من ذلك بكثير. فالهباء الجوي أو «الأيروسول» هو المصطلح العلمي الشامل للجسيمات الصلبة والسائلة العالقة في الغاز - مثل السحاب. ويتولد الدخان أثناء الاشتعال الذي يعد الاسم العلمي لعملية الاحتراق. وعلى الرغم من أن الدخان الناتج عن الاحتراق بطبيعته يعتبر هباءً جوياً «إيروسول» إلا أنه مختلف من حيث الخصائص، لذا وعلى الرغم من أن الدخان هو هباء جوي إلا أنه لا يمكننا أن نعتبر كل أشكال الهباء الجوي دخاناً.

وبفضل توظيف العلم والتكنولوجيا تم إنتاج منتجات بديلة للتدخين لا تحرق التبغ، وبالتالي لا تنتج دخاناً. وعندما يتم إثبات هذه المنتجات علمياً وإخضاعها لشروط الجودة والسلامة المناسبة، يمكننا القول إنها منتجات خالية من الدخان وبالتالي لا تنتج الرماد ولا تسبب التدخين السلبي. إن التخلص من الدخان يمكن أن يقلل بشكل كبير من معدل المواد الكيميائية الضارة بالمنتجات الخالية من الدخان مقارنة بالسجائر التقليدية. على الرغم من أنها ليست خالية من المخاطر وتحتوي على النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان، إلا أن المنتجات الخالية من الدخان والمثبتة عملياً تعدّ خياراً أفضل للمدخنين البالغين الذين قرروا الاستمرار في التدخين.

ما هو الدخان؟

يتولد الدخان نتيجةً للاحتراق. عند إشعال السيجارة فإن التبغ يحترق إلى درجات حرارة تصل إلى 900 درجة مئوية، ما ينتج دخاناً يحتوي على نحو 6000 مادة كيميائية، تم تصنيف نحو 100 مادة منها من قبل هيئات الصحة العامة على أنها ضارة أو قد تكون ضارة. ويمكن فقط التخلص من الدخان إذاً عند تخفيض درجة الحرارة إلى مستوى يتم فيه تسخين التبغ أو السائل المحتوي على النيكوتين دون حرقه.

ما هو الهباء الجوي «الأيروسول»

لا يرتبط الهباء الجوي بالاحتراق. المنتجات الخالية من الدخان، رغم أنها ليست خالية من المخاطر، لديها القدرة على الحد بشكل كبير من متوسط مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة مقارنة بدخان السجائر. يستخدم المستهلكون عادةً مصطلح «بخار» للإشارة إلى الهباء الجوي المتولد من تسخين منتجات التبغ المسخن أو المنتجات الأخرى المحتوية على النيكوتين.

يعتبر الإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين كلياً أفضل خيار للصحة. كما يجب أن تستمر تدابير مكافحة التبغ الحالية المصممة للتشجيع على عدم البدء في التدخين والدعوة للإقلاع عنه.

ومع ذلك، على الرغم من هذه الجهود، لا يزال الملايين من الناس يدخنون. ويمكن للمنتجات الخالية من الدخان والمدعومة بالعلم أن تؤدي دوراً لافتاً في إبعاد البالغين الذين قد يستمرون في التدخين عن السجائر، من خلال التشجيع والدعم التنظيمي المناسب من المجتمع، يمكننا معًا توفير مستقبل خالٍ من الدخان بسرعة أكبر من الاعتماد على التدابير التقليدية وحدها.

