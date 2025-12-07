Hope is renewed in the tense relationship that has persisted for years between Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her father, Thomas Markle, after the latter underwent emergency surgery in the Philippines that resulted in the amputation of his leg below the knee.

In exclusive statements to the Mail on Sunday, Markle (79 years old) confirmed that he does not want to leave this life as a stranger to his daughter, expressing his desire to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in addition to her husband, Prince Harry.

The news of Meghan reaching out to her father after the surgery has not yet been confirmed, as the Duchess's spokesperson merely stated that the news cannot be officially confirmed, in an attempt to avoid direct disclosure.

The disagreements between father and daughter date back to her wedding in 2018, which Markle missed due to leaking photos to the "paparazzi," followed by suffering a heart attack.

Despite years of estrangement, Markle emphasized that he is always open to reconciliation and that he has never stopped loving his daughter, stating: "I have always said that I am open to reconciliation with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her."

Markle underwent a three-hour emergency surgery after his foot turned black, and his son, Thomas Markle Jr., explained that his father "is fighting for his life" and hopes that Meghan will show some compassion towards her father.

These developments bring family tensions back to the forefront amid global media interest in every new step between Meghan and her family.