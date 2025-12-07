تجدد الأمل في علاقة متوترة منذ سنوات بين ميغان ماركل دوقة ساسكس ووالدها توماس ماركل، بعد خضوع الأخير لعملية جراحية عاجلة في الفلبين أدت إلى بتر ساقه من تحت الركبة.

وفي تصريحات حصرية لصحيفة Mail on Sunday، أكد ماركل (79 عاماً) أنه لا يريد أن يرحل عن الحياة وهو غريب عن ابنته، معبّراً عن رغبته في لقاء الأمير آرتشي والأميرة ليليبت، إضافة إلى زوجها الأمير هاري.

ولم تتأكد بعد الأنباء عن تواصل ميغان مع والدها بعد الجراحة، إذ اكتفى المتحدث باسم الدوقة بالقول إن الأخبار لا يمكن تأكيدها رسمياً، في محاولة لتجنب الإفصاح المباشر.

وتعود الخلافات بين الأب وابنته إلى زفافها في 2018، الذي تغيّب عنه ماركل بسبب تسريبه صوراً لـ«الباباراتزي»، ثم تعرضه لنوبة قلبية.

ورغم سنوات الانقطاع، شدد ماركل على أنه منفتح دائماً على المصالحة، وأنه لم يتوقف عن حب ابنته، موضحاً: «لقد قلت دائماً إنني منفتح على المصالحة مع ابنتي. لم أتوقف أبداً عن حبها».

وخضع ماركل لعملية طارئة استمرت ثلاث ساعات بعد تحول لون قدمه إلى الأسود، وأوضح ابنه توماس ماركل جونيور أن والده «يكافح من أجل حياته» وأنه يأمل في أن تظهر ميغان بعض التعاطف مع والدها.

هذه التطورات تعيد إلى الواجهة التوترات العائلية وسط اهتمام الإعلام العالمي بكل خطوة جديدة بين ميغان وعائلتها.