The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (2500) cartons of dates in the Tarim district of Wadi and Desert in Hadhramaut Governorate the day before yesterday, benefiting 15,000 individuals from the most needy families and people with disabilities, as part of the date distribution assistance project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2026.

These aids come as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.