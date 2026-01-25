وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (2500) كرتون تمر في مديرية تريم بوادي وصحراء محافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 15 ألف فرد من الأسر الأشد احتياجًا وذوي الإعاقة، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2026.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.