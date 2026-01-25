وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (2500) كرتون تمر في مديرية تريم بوادي وصحراء محافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 15 ألف فرد من الأسر الأشد احتياجًا وذوي الإعاقة، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2026.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (2500) cartons of dates in the Tarim district of Wadi and Desert in Hadhramaut Governorate the day before yesterday, benefiting 15,000 individuals from the most needy families and people with disabilities, as part of the date distribution assistance project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2026.
These aids come as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.