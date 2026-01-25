انطلق اليوم التمرين التعبوي المشترك للأجهزة الأمنية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، الذي تستضيفه دولة قطر.

وحضر الحفل وكيل وزارة الداخلية القطرية عبدالله بن خلف بن حطاب الكعبي، إلى جانب الأمين العام المساعد للشؤون الأمنية بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية العميد حمد عجلان العميمي، ورئيس اللجنة العليا للقوة السعودية اللواء الركن عوض بن مشوّح العنزي، ورؤساء اللجان العليا للتمرين بدول المجلس، وعدد من القادة الأمنيين والضباط وممثلي الأجهزة الأمنية المشاركة.

وتشارك المملكة في التمرين بقوة أمنية متخصصة من وزارة الداخلية ورئاسة أمن الدولة؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الأمني وتطوير التنسيق وتبادل الخبرات بين قطاعات الأمن الداخلي بدول المجلس إلى جانب وحدات أمنية متخصصة من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الصديقة.