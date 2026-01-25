The joint security exercise for the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "Gulf Security 4," kicked off today, hosted by the State of Qatar.

Attending the ceremony was the Qatari Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hatab Al-Kaabi, along with the Assistant Secretary-General for Security Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Major General Hamad Ajlan Al-Ajmi, the Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Saudi Forces, Major General Awad bin Mushawwah Al-Anzi, the heads of the supreme committees for the exercise from the Council countries, and a number of security leaders, officers, and representatives of the participating security agencies.

The Kingdom is participating in the exercise with a specialized security force from the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security, aiming to enhance security cooperation, develop coordination, and exchange experiences among the internal security sectors of the Council countries, alongside specialized security units from the friendly United States of America.