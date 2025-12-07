In a crime that shook the conscience before it shook the state, the Turkish city of Hatay awoke to horrifying details that send chills down the spine, as a 77-year-old man turned his home into a bloody stage after he killed his wife with an axe, then attempted to hide his crime by digging up the bathroom floor to bury her. A shocking story unfolds as the investigations progress, revealing the husband's lies and contradictions, and exposing the truth behind his wife's disappearance that alarmed her family and drove them to knock on the police's doors.

The investigations showed that the police teams suspected the husband and conducted a search of the home, where they discovered traces of blood and a hole in the bathroom.

The police teams re-interrogated the husband and confronted him with the blood evidence, along with the unexplained reason for digging the hole in the bathroom, which led Sarıkaya to confess that he killed his wife by striking her on the head with the axe and buried her in the bathroom.

The police were able to open the dug area in the bathroom and reach the body of Meliha a day after her disappearance, and the corpse was transferred to the forensic medicine institute in Adana for an autopsy.

The gendarmerie forces arrested the husband accused of the crime to investigate him and understand his motives for committing such a heinous act, and the investigations are still ongoing.