في جريمة هزّت الوجدان قبل أن تهز الولاية، استيقظت هاتاي التركية على تفاصيل مأساوية تقشعر لها الأبدان، حين حوّل مسن في الـ77 من عمره منزله إلى مسرح دموي بعد أن أقدم على قتل زوجته بفأس، ثم حاول إخفاء جريمته بحفر أرضية الحمام لدفنها. قصة صادمة تتكشف خيوطها مع تقدّم التحقيقات، لتكشف كذب الزوج وتناقضاته، وتفضح حقيقة اختفاء زوجته الذي أقلق عائلتها ودفعهم لطرق أبواب الشرطة.

وأظهرت التحقيقات أن فرق الشرطة اشتبهت في الزوج، وقامت بإجراء تفتيش في المنزل، حيث اكتشفت آثار دماء ووجود حفرة في الحمام.

وأعادت فرق الشرطة مناقشة الزوج مرة أخرى وواجهته بآثار الدماء، إلى جانب الحفرة غير المبرر سبب حفرها داخل الحمام، الأمر الذي دفع ساريكايا إلى الاعتراف بأنه قتل زوجته بضربها بالفأس على رأسها ودفنها في الحمام.

وتمكنت الشرطة من فتح المنطقة المحفورة في الحمام والوصول إلى جثة مليحة بعد يوم من اختفائها، وتم نقل الجثمان إلى مشرحة مؤسسة الطب الشرعي في أضنة لإجراء التشريح.

وألقت قوات الدرك القبض على الزوج المتهم في الجريمة، للتحقيق معه ومعرفة دوافعه حول ارتكابه تلك الجريمة الشنعاء، ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة.