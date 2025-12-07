في واحدة من أغرب قصص الزفاف التي خطفت أنظار رواد مواقع التواصل، تحوّل حلم عروسين هنديَّين بحفل العمر إلى تجربة غير متوقعة فرضتها ظروف الطيران. فبدلاً من دخولهما القاعة بين الزغاريد والموسيقى، وجدا نفسيهما عالقين في مطار بعيد، لتظهر صورتهما على شاشة وسط المدعوين ويستكملان مراسم زفافهما عن بُعد!
واكتفى العروسان بالوجود افتراضياً عبر شاشة كبيرة نُصبت في وسط القاعة، ليتابعا مراسم زفافهما مباشرة من ولاية هندية بعيدة.
وشهدت مطارات الهند خلال الأيام الأخيرة تأجيل آلاف الرحلات التابعة لشركة الطيران «إنديجو»، التي تواجه سلسلة من المشكلات التشغيلية أثارت موجة من الانتقادات، ما أدى إلى إلغاء رحلة العروسين في اللحظة الحاسمة.
وبحسب مقربين، فقد تحوّل الموقف المحرج إلى حل مبتكر سرعان ما لاقى إعجاب الجميع، وُصف بأنه «حيلة هندية» ذكية لإنقاذ ليلة العمر. وظهرت الموسيقى والبهجة في القاعة كما لو أن شيئاً لم يتغير، بينما شارك العروسان الحضور بابتساماتهما وتفاعلهما عبر الاتصال المرئي حتى نهاية الحفل.
ورغم اعتذارهما للضيوف عن عدم تمكنهما من الحضور، أكدا أنهما لم يشاءا أن يتركا الظروف تعكّر فرحتهما، ليصبح زفافهما الافتراضي حديثاً لافتاً وجدلاً واسعاً عبر المنصات الاجتماعية.
In one of the strangest wedding stories that captured the attention of social media users, the dream of an Indian couple for the wedding of a lifetime turned into an unexpected experience imposed by flight circumstances. Instead of entering the hall amidst cheers and music, they found themselves stranded at a distant airport, with their image appearing on a screen in the middle of the guests as they continued their wedding ceremony remotely!
The couple settled for being present virtually via a large screen set up in the middle of the hall, allowing them to follow their wedding ceremony live from a faraway Indian state.
In recent days, Indian airports witnessed the delay of thousands of flights operated by the airline "IndiGo," which has been facing a series of operational issues that sparked a wave of criticism, leading to the cancellation of the couple's flight at a critical moment.
According to close sources, the embarrassing situation turned into an innovative solution that quickly garnered everyone's admiration, described as a "smart Indian trick" to save the wedding night. Music and joy filled the hall as if nothing had changed, while the couple shared smiles and interacted with the attendees through video call until the end of the celebration.
Despite apologizing to the guests for their inability to attend, they confirmed that they did not want to let the circumstances spoil their happiness, making their virtual wedding a notable topic and a wide debate across social media platforms.