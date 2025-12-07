في واحدة من أغرب قصص الزفاف التي خطفت أنظار رواد مواقع التواصل، تحوّل حلم عروسين هنديَّين بحفل العمر إلى تجربة غير متوقعة فرضتها ظروف الطيران. فبدلاً من دخولهما القاعة بين الزغاريد والموسيقى، وجدا نفسيهما عالقين في مطار بعيد، لتظهر صورتهما على شاشة وسط المدعوين ويستكملان مراسم زفافهما عن بُعد!

واكتفى العروسان بالوجود افتراضياً عبر شاشة كبيرة نُصبت في وسط القاعة، ليتابعا مراسم زفافهما مباشرة من ولاية هندية بعيدة.

وشهدت مطارات الهند خلال الأيام الأخيرة تأجيل آلاف الرحلات التابعة لشركة الطيران «إنديجو»، التي تواجه سلسلة من المشكلات التشغيلية أثارت موجة من الانتقادات، ما أدى إلى إلغاء رحلة العروسين في اللحظة الحاسمة.

وبحسب مقربين، فقد تحوّل الموقف المحرج إلى حل مبتكر سرعان ما لاقى إعجاب الجميع، وُصف بأنه «حيلة هندية» ذكية لإنقاذ ليلة العمر. وظهرت الموسيقى والبهجة في القاعة كما لو أن شيئاً لم يتغير، بينما شارك العروسان الحضور بابتساماتهما وتفاعلهما عبر الاتصال المرئي حتى نهاية الحفل.

ورغم اعتذارهما للضيوف عن عدم تمكنهما من الحضور، أكدا أنهما لم يشاءا أن يتركا الظروف تعكّر فرحتهما، ليصبح زفافهما الافتراضي حديثاً لافتاً وجدلاً واسعاً عبر المنصات الاجتماعية.