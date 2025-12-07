In one of the strangest wedding stories that captured the attention of social media users, the dream of an Indian couple for the wedding of a lifetime turned into an unexpected experience imposed by flight circumstances. Instead of entering the hall amidst cheers and music, they found themselves stranded at a distant airport, with their image appearing on a screen in the middle of the guests as they continued their wedding ceremony remotely!

The couple settled for being present virtually via a large screen set up in the middle of the hall, allowing them to follow their wedding ceremony live from a faraway Indian state.

In recent days, Indian airports witnessed the delay of thousands of flights operated by the airline "IndiGo," which has been facing a series of operational issues that sparked a wave of criticism, leading to the cancellation of the couple's flight at a critical moment.

According to close sources, the embarrassing situation turned into an innovative solution that quickly garnered everyone's admiration, described as a "smart Indian trick" to save the wedding night. Music and joy filled the hall as if nothing had changed, while the couple shared smiles and interacted with the attendees through video call until the end of the celebration.

Despite apologizing to the guests for their inability to attend, they confirmed that they did not want to let the circumstances spoil their happiness, making their virtual wedding a notable topic and a wide debate across social media platforms.