كشف فريق دولي من الباحثين في دراسة حديثة عن دور طفرة جينية نادرة في التسبب باضطرابات نفسية معقدة، بما في ذلك الفصام في سن الطفولة والمراهقة. وقد ركّزت الدراسة على جين GRIN2A، الذي يلعب دورًا في ترميز جزء من مستقبلات الغلوتامات في الدماغ، وهي مستقبلات أساسية لتنظيم النشاط العصبي، وترتبط سابقًا بأمراض مثل الصرع والفصام.
ووفقًا للدراسة المنشورة في مجلة «الطب النفسي»، استُخدمت أكبر قاعدة بيانات عالمية لمرضى هذا الجين، حيث فحص الباحثون حالات 121 شخصًا يُحتمل إصابتهم بطفرات مؤثرة في GRIN2A. ووجد الباحثون أن 25 منهم تم تشخيصهم باضطرابات نفسية متنوعة، منها اضطرابات المزاج، القلق، الذهان، اضطرابات الشخصية، واضطرابات الأكل. الغالبية العظمى من هؤلاء المرضى كانوا يحملون نسخة «غير فعّالة» من الجين، باستثناء حالتين فقط.
وقال الباحث في علم الوراثة بجامعة لايبزيغ الألمانية، يوهانس ليمكي، إن النتائج تشير إلى أن GRIN2A هو أول جين معروف يمكنه بمفرده أن يؤدي إلى مرض عقلي، ما يفتح الباب أمام فهم جديد للطبيعة الوراثية للأمراض النفسية وفرص تطوير علاجات مستقبلية تستهدف هذا الجين مباشرة.
