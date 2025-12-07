An international team of researchers revealed in a recent study the role of a rare genetic mutation in causing complex psychological disorders, including childhood and adolescent schizophrenia. The study focused on the GRIN2A gene, which plays a role in encoding part of the glutamate receptors in the brain, essential for regulating neural activity, and has previously been linked to diseases such as epilepsy and schizophrenia.

According to the study published in the journal "Psychiatry," the largest global database for patients with this gene was used, where researchers examined the cases of 121 individuals potentially affected by significant mutations in GRIN2A. The researchers found that 25 of them were diagnosed with various psychological disorders, including mood disorders, anxiety, psychosis, personality disorders, and eating disorders. The vast majority of these patients carried a "non-functional" version of the gene, with only two exceptions.

Genetics researcher Johannes Lemke from Leipzig University in Germany stated that the results suggest that GRIN2A is the first known gene that can alone lead to a mental illness, opening the door to a new understanding of the genetic nature of psychological disorders and the potential for developing future treatments that directly target this gene.