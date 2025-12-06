أزمة في بريطانيا.. أصحاب البشرة السوداء والآسيويون يدفعون ثمن عطل تقني

The UK data protection watchdog has urgently requested the Home Office to provide a detailed explanation regarding the clear racial bias in the facial recognition technology used by the police, threatening to take "enforcement action" if the issue is not addressed immediately, according to what was revealed by the British newspaper "The Guardian" today.



The Metropolitan Police and several regional forces have been using retrospective facial recognition technology since 2020 to search for perpetrators of serious crimes such as murder, rape, or terrorism.



The facial recognition technology scans individuals' faces and compares them to watchlists of known or wanted criminals. It can be used while examining live footage of people passing in front of cameras, comparing their faces to those listed in the wanted lists, which amount to 20.7 million images, or to enable officers to target individuals as they pass by installed cameras.

The Home Office acknowledged, in a rare official response, that the technology developed by the American company "Northrop Grumman" and applied to the national police database containing images of over 20 million people is "more likely to incorrectly include certain demographic groups in search results," a diplomatic phrase that simply means: the system makes more mistakes when the face is Black or Asian.

A report conducted by the National Physical Laboratory commissioned by the Home Office itself, part of which was published after a legal battle with "The Guardian," revealed that the false match rate for individuals with dark skin is up to 2.5 times higher compared to individuals with light skin.

The report indicated that individuals of South Asian and East Asian descent face a higher error rate of 1.8 to 2.1 times, and that women of all races are more likely to be misidentified than men by 30-40%.

The National Physical Laboratory report confirmed that this bias is not "accidental," but rather inherent in the system's algorithm and in the training database, which contains a significantly larger proportion of images of white British individuals.

For her part, Deputy Commissioner of the Information Office Emily Kinney stated: "Last week, we were informed of a historical bias in the algorithm used by security forces across the UK for retrospective facial recognition within the national police database." She emphasized: "We acknowledge the need to take measures to address this bias; however, it is disappointing that we were not informed of this matter earlier."