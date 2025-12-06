طلبت هيئة مراقبة حماية البيانات في المملكة المتحدة من وزارة الداخلية تقديم توضيح عاجل ومفصل بشأن التحيز العنصري الواضح في تقنية التعرف على الوجوه التي تستخدمها الشرطة، مهددة باتخاذ «إجراءات تنفيذية» إذا لم تُعالج المشكلة فوراً، وفقاً لما كشفته صحيفة «الجارديان» البريطانية اليوم.
أزمة في بريطانيا.. أصحاب البشرة السوداء والآسيويون يدفعون ثمن عطل تقني

وبدأت شرطة العاصمة لندن وقوات إقليمية عدة استخدام تقنية التعرف الاسترجاعي على الوجوه منذ عام 2020 للبحث عن مرتكبي جرائم خطيرة قتل، اغتصاب، أو إرهاب.
أزمة في بريطانيا.. أصحاب البشرة السوداء والآسيويون يدفعون ثمن عطل تقني

وتقوم تقنية التعرف على الوجه بمسح وجوه الأشخاص ومقارنتها بقوائم مراقبة المجرمين المعروفين أو المطلوبين. ويمكن استخدامها أثناء فحص لقطات حية للأشخاص الذين يمرون أمام الكاميرات، ومقارنة وجوههم بتلك المدرجة في قوائم المطلوبين التي بلغت 20.7 مليون صورة، أو لتمكين الضباط من استهداف الأفراد أثناء مرورهم أمام الكاميرات المثبتة.

وأقرت وزارة الداخلية، في رد رسمي نادر، بأن التقنية التي طورتها شركة «نورثروب جرومان» الأمريكية وتُطبق على قاعدة بيانات الشرطة الوطنية التي تحتوي على صور أكثر من 20 مليون شخص «أكثر عرضة لإدراج بعض الفئات الديموغرافية بشكل غير صحيح في نتائج البحث»، وهي عبارة دبلوماسية تعني ببساطة: النظام يُخطئ أكثر عندما يكون الوجه أسود أو آسيوياً.

وكشف تقرير أجراه المختبر الوطني للفيزياء بتكليف من وزارة الداخلية نفسه، ونُشر جزء منه بعد معركة قانونية مع «الجارديان»، بأن معدل المطابقة الخاطئة للأشخاص ذوي البشرة الداكنة أعلى بنسبة تصل إلى 2.5 مرة مقارنة بالأشخاص ذوي البشرة الفاتحة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن الأشخاص من أصول جنوب آسيوية وشرق آسيوية يواجهون معدل خطأ أعلى بنسبة 1.8 إلى 2.1 مرة، وأن النساء من كل الأعراق أكثر عرضة للخطأ من الرجال بنسبة 30-40%.

وأكد تقرير المختبر الوطني للفيزياء أن هذا التحيز ليس «عرضياً»، بل متأصل في خوارزمية النظام وفي قاعدة البيانات التدريبية التي تحتوي على نسبة أكبر بكثير من صور البيض البريطانيين.

من جانبها قالت نائبة مفوض مكتب المعلومات إميلي كيني: «في الأسبوع الماضي، أُبلغنا بوجود تحيز تاريخي في الخوارزمية التي تستخدمها قوات الأمن في جميع أنحاء المملكة المتحدة للتعرف على الوجه بأثر رجعي ضمن قاعدة بيانات الشرطة الوطنية». مؤكدة: «نُقرّ باتخاذ تدابير لمعالجة هذا التحيز، ومع ذلك، من المخيب للآمال أننا لم نُبلّغ بهذا الأمر سابقاً».