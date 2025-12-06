While global newspapers described the killing of the leader of the "Popular Forces" militia in the southern Gaza Strip as "a severe blow to Israel," Hebrew media revealed today (Saturday) his successor, who was also injured in the clashes that erupted in Rafah and led to the death of Yasser Abu Shabab.



The Israeli army radio explained that Ghassan Al-Dahini, who was also injured in the clashes that took place in Rafah and was transferred to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon for treatment, is the successor of Yasser Abu Shabab.



Al-Dahini vows to Hamas



Al-Dahini, a former Palestinian security officer, appeared in a video walking around Rafah surrounded by a number of armed men, pledging to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor until the last armed member of his group.



Channel 12 in Israel quoted Al-Dahini as saying: "If the Israeli army withdraws from Gaza, we will fight Hamas until it is eliminated," adding: "It doesn't matter who they are; today you will see Hamas's true face that the world should have seen a long time ago."



Abu Shabab, who announced his fight alongside the Israeli army during a conflict that broke out east of Rafah (on Thursday), was part of a militia formed by Israel in the last months of 2024, when it provided shelter for it in areas under its control southeast of Rafah city. Hamas accuses them of intercepting and looting aid convoys.



Israeli failure



On the other hand, the British newspaper The Guardian described the killing of Abu Shabab as "a severe blow to Tel Aviv's bet on local agents loyal to it," confirming that this strategy has faced criticism from experts who doubted its ability to produce a viable alternative to the movement.



The newspaper quoted former Israeli military intelligence officer Michael Milstein as saying: "The killing of Abu Shabab was expected and inevitable, whether at the hands of Hamas or due to internal conflict."



Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz considered the killing of Abu Shabab a failure of the "leadership manufacturing" in Gaza, clarifying that "impositions do not create leaders."



It pointed out that Abu Shabab appeared strong in form but was the weakest link in a structure based on weapons and chaos.