فيما وصفت صحف عالمية مقتل قائد مليشيا «القوات الشعبية» في جنوب قطاع غزة بـ«الضربة الموجعة لإسرائيل»، كشفت وسائل إعلام عبرية اليوم (السبت) عن خليفته الذي أصيب هو الآخر في الاشتباكات التي اندلعت في رفح وأدت إلى مقتل ياسر أبو شباب.


وأوضحت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي أن غسان الدهيني الذي أصيب بدوره في الاشتباكات التي وقعت في رفح ونقل إلى مستشفى برزيلاي في عسقلان لتلقي العلاج هو خليفة ياسر أبو شباب.


الدهيني يتوعد حماس


وظهر الدهيني الضابط السابق في الأمن الفلسطيني في فيديو يتجول في رفح محاطاً بعدد من المسلحين، متعهداً بالسير على خطى سلفه حتى آخر مسلح من جماعته.


ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن الدهيني قوله: «في حال انسحب الجيش الإسرائيلي من غزة سنقاتل حركة حماس حتى القضاء عليها»، مضيفاً: «لا يهم من هم، اليوم سترى حماس وجهها الحقيقي الذي كان ينبغي أن يراه العالم منذ زمن طويل».


وقتل أبو شباب الذي أعلن القتال إلى جانب الجيش الإسرائيلي خلال نزاع اندلع شرقي رفح (الخميس)، وشكلت إسرائل هذه المليشيا في الأشهر الأخيرة من عام 2024، عندما وفرت مأوى لها في المناطق الواقعة تحت سيطرتها جنوب شرق مدينة رفح، وتتهمهم حماس باعتراض قوافل الإغاثة ونهبها.


فشل إسرائيلي


من جهة أخرى، وصفت صحيفة غارديان البريطانية مقتل أبو الشباب بـ«الضربة الموجعة لرهان تل أبيب على وكلاء محليين تابعين لها»، مؤكدة أن هذه الإستراتيجية لقيت انتقادات من خبراء شككوا في قدرتها على إنتاج بديل فعلي للحركة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن الضابط السابق في الاستخبارات العسكرية الإسرائيلية مايكل ميلشتاين قوله: مقتل أبو شباب كان متوقعاً وحتمياً، سواءً على يد حماس أو نتيجة صراع داخلي.


في حين اعتبرت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية مقتل أبو شباب فشلاً لـ«صناعة القيادات» في غزة، موضحة أن إن «الإملاءات لا تصنع القادة».


وأشارت إلى أن أبو شباب بدا قوياً شكلياً لكنه كان الحلقة الأضعف في بنية قائمة على السلاح والفوضى.