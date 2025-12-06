حصدت وزارة الدفاع، ممثلة في الإدارة العامة للتواصل الإستراتيجي، جائزة التواصل الإستراتيجي في قمة آيكون 2025 لصناعة المحتوى والإعلام، التي عقدت في الأردن يوم الأربعاء الموافق 26 نوفمبر، بحضور ومشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين وروّاد صناعة التأثير والمحتوى والإعلام.
وشارك المدير العام التنفيذي للإدارة العامة للتواصل الإستراتيجي عبدالرحمن بن سلطان السلطان في القمة بورقة عمل جاءت تحت عنوان «دور الذكاء الاصطناعي في التواصل الإستراتيجي»، أكد من خلالها أن دور الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يتوقف عند تحسين الكفاءة فقط، بل ينطلق من التخطيط إلى الإنتاج وإدارة منصات التواصل، ثم تتعداه إلى حماية الأمن المعرفي والسيبراني؛ وصولاً إلى دعم اتخاذ القرار.
وبيّن السلطان خلال كلمته أهمية تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي بإمكانياته المذهلة في التواصل الإستراتيجي، إلى جانب دوره في الرصد والتحليل الإعلامي، وكذلك تأثيره المستقبلي على الوظائف في قطاع التواصل الإستراتيجي.
The Ministry of Defense, represented by the General Administration of Strategic Communication, won the Strategic Communication Award at the Icon 2025 Summit for Content and Media, which was held in Jordan on Wednesday, November 26, with the presence and participation of a select group of experts, specialists, and pioneers in the fields of influence, content, and media.
The Executive Director of the General Administration of Strategic Communication, Abdulrahman bin Sultan Al-Sultan, participated in the summit with a working paper titled "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Strategic Communication," in which he emphasized that the role of artificial intelligence does not stop at improving efficiency alone, but extends from planning to production and managing communication platforms, and goes beyond that to protect knowledge and cybersecurity; ultimately supporting decision-making.
Al-Sultan highlighted during his speech the importance of adopting artificial intelligence with its amazing capabilities in strategic communication, alongside its role in media monitoring and analysis, as well as its future impact on jobs in the strategic communication sector.