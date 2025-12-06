The Ministry of Defense, represented by the General Administration of Strategic Communication, won the Strategic Communication Award at the Icon 2025 Summit for Content and Media, which was held in Jordan on Wednesday, November 26, with the presence and participation of a select group of experts, specialists, and pioneers in the fields of influence, content, and media.

The Executive Director of the General Administration of Strategic Communication, Abdulrahman bin Sultan Al-Sultan, participated in the summit with a working paper titled "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Strategic Communication," in which he emphasized that the role of artificial intelligence does not stop at improving efficiency alone, but extends from planning to production and managing communication platforms, and goes beyond that to protect knowledge and cybersecurity; ultimately supporting decision-making.

Al-Sultan highlighted during his speech the importance of adopting artificial intelligence with its amazing capabilities in strategic communication, alongside its role in media monitoring and analysis, as well as its future impact on jobs in the strategic communication sector.