حصدت وزارة الدفاع، ممثلة في الإدارة العامة للتواصل الإستراتيجي، جائزة التواصل الإستراتيجي في قمة آيكون 2025 لصناعة المحتوى والإعلام، التي عقدت في الأردن يوم الأربعاء الموافق 26 نوفمبر، بحضور ومشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين وروّاد صناعة التأثير والمحتوى والإعلام.

وشارك المدير العام التنفيذي للإدارة العامة للتواصل الإستراتيجي عبدالرحمن بن سلطان السلطان في القمة بورقة عمل جاءت تحت عنوان «دور الذكاء الاصطناعي في التواصل الإستراتيجي»، أكد من خلالها أن دور الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يتوقف عند تحسين الكفاءة فقط، بل ينطلق من التخطيط إلى الإنتاج وإدارة منصات التواصل، ثم تتعداه إلى حماية الأمن المعرفي والسيبراني؛ وصولاً إلى دعم اتخاذ القرار.

وبيّن السلطان خلال كلمته أهمية تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي بإمكانياته المذهلة في التواصل الإستراتيجي، إلى جانب دوره في الرصد والتحليل الإعلامي، وكذلك تأثيره المستقبلي على الوظائف في قطاع التواصل الإستراتيجي.